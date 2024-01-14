Six candidates to make an All Blacks comeback in 2024
The chance to impress new All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson offers some previously capped players the chance to revive their international careers in 2024.
Whether it be a return from injury, non-selection or a return to eligibility as a result of returning to New Zealand, there are many players for a comeback story this year for the All Blacks.
The ‘comeback’ contenders will have to impress during Super Rugby Pacific but here are the best of the candidates who have been previously capped by the All Blacks but did not feature for the national side in 2023.
Quinn Tupaea
The Chiefs midfielder is ready to hit the ground running in Super Rugby Pacific after a gruelling comeback from the knee injury suffered in Melbourne during the 2022 Bledisloe series.
Tupaea’s burgeoning 14-Test All Black career came to a halt after Darcy Swain’s cleanout derailed his chances of making the Rugby World Cup with multiple ligament damage and torn ACL.
He had to sit on the sidelines for nine months with no rugby throughout 2023, missing the Chiefs’ run to the Super Rugby Pacific final. He returned to NPC action with Waikato for six games to finish the year.
The 24-year-old is in line to start for the Chiefs at No 12 along side Anton Lienert-Brown with veteran Alex Nankivell moving on. A breakout star in 2023, Daniel Rona, and blue chip prospect Gideon Wrampling seem more suited to 13 allowing Tupaea to build a case for his All Blacks return.
Sevu Reece
The 23-Test winger lost his 2023 year when he suffered an ACL rupture against the Blues at Eden Park in round four of Super Rugby Pacific.
With 15 Test tries, Reece had become a reliable finisher on the end of the All Blacks backline with instinctual flair.
Whilst Mark Telea will be hard to dislodge from one of the wings after an incredible rise in 2023, the departure of Leicester Fainga’anuku to France opens up the need for another winger in the squad. It remains to be seen when last year’s debutant Emoni Narawa can return to full health with the slipped disc in his back.
Reece is well known to Scott Robertson from their time together at the Crusaders so a return to form for the red and black machine could push Reece back into the fold for national selection.
Folau Fakatava
The Highlanders’ halfback debuted for the All Blacks in 2022 during the Ireland series after a long wait following injury in 2021, preventing him from being capped.
There were fears that he would lose his eligibility while injured when the residency rules changed, but Fakatava was granted dispensation by World Rugby.
Due to that special process, it seemed like Fakatava was destined for the All Blacks’ World Cup campaign but he wasn’t able to crack the squad after the Highlanders’ disastrous 2023 season.
Cam Roigard leapfrogged him in the pecking order but entering 2024 the Tongan-born halfback is primed to make a comeback.
Set to take the reigns at the Highlanders with the great Aaron Smith moving on, there couldn’t be a better situation for Fakatava to push for an All Blacks recall.
And with Smith out of All Blacks contention, the race is wide open for the next All Blacks No 9 too. After playing for the All Blacks XV last year under new assistant Leon Macdonald, it’s clear that Fakatava is still in the picture for higher honours.
Cullen Grace
The one-cap All Black has spent a long-time out of the All Blacks environment since his short lived debut in 2020.
But in that time he continued to perform in a champion side, going to claim two Super Rugby Aotearoa titles and two Super Rugby Pacific titles for the Crusaders.
The hybrid lock-blindside received a ringing ‘All Black material’ endorsement from his former Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, who is now perfectly placed to make that a reality.
With the All Blacks losing blindside flanker Shannon Frizell to the Japanese league, the All Blacks need to find the next No 6 placing Grace in the mix for an All Blacks comeback in 2024.
Akira Ioane of the Blues is also worth a mention, but with Grace’s connection with Jason Ryan and Scott Robertson, it could be the Crusader who gets the nod if he can put together a stellar Super Rugby season.
Stephen Perofeta
The Blues pivot famous for his 10-second All Blacks debut in 2022 is in a good position to add to his three caps in 2024.
With Richie Mo’unga moving to Japan and Beauden Barrett more of a fullback these days, there is just one established 10 for the All Blacks in Damian McKenzie.
What’s more is Barrett will miss the Blues’ Super Rugby Pacific season, giving Perofeta the chance to impress selectors as they look for more depth at the position. They could be after two more 10s to compete with, or back up, McKenzie.
The 26-year-old has seven seasons of Super Rugby under his belt but is still hitting his prime. Perofeta is a beautiful ball player with the touch required to make plays at the line.
A big season with the Blues should propel Perofeta back into the All Blacks’ frame.
Brett Cameron
Written off as a player after his shock debut in 2018, it’s not implausible that the former Crusader could return to the All Blacks under head coach Scott Robertson.
At the Crusaders he had to sit behind Mo’unga for years, featuring just 13 times over three years. A lack of minutes saw Cameron leave the Canterbury set up for Japan, while he moved provinces back to Manawatu in 2021.
That paid off with a return to Super Rugby with the Hurricanes in 2023 where his combination with Cam Roigard looked promising.
At 27-years-old Cameron is not done yet, with the opportunity to start for the Canes a launchpad for bigger things. He played for the All Blacks XV in one game last year against Japan, indicating the selectors haven’t forgotten about him.
If the All Blacks are looking for depth at first five in 2024, Cameron will be in the mix for recall.
Comments on RugbyPass
Rather puzzled by some of the responses here. Robertson hasn’t irresponsibly advocated for the South African scenario, where the bulk of the team is now selected from the ranks of overseas-based players. He has simply raised the question of relaxing the current restrictive eligibility rules. How to do that without damaging the domestic NZ competitions is a question well worth considering. And the answer, as some pundits have already suggested, might be to implement some version of the old Giteau rule, where (say) one back and one forward can be selected from overseas provided they have already played 40 or more tests. That hardly seems like it would open the gates to Armageddon.15 Go to comments
> There was one question in particular he was happy to answer, which was on the perennial issue of NZR’s All Blacks eligibility policy, which prevents players based overseas from being selected. Again, the journo lies about the press conference to keep this topic going? When the AB coach ignores your question on the topic, surely anyone can see it is was the one question he was not interested in gaining talking minutes on? Which means you can flip this article on its head, from ‘what’s he trying to achieve’, to “whats he trying to hide?” now? I wonder if it’s as simple as he was told they won’t be having a bar of his idea? Or could it be more complicated that they don’t want to reduce new contract wages by alerting to change in policy before this cycle finishes? Club’s would be sure to cringe when they found out there star player could be missing for chunks of the season (it might only be the French that player through the Nov window). If the angle of this article can be believed, and it was the above preceding suggestion that his opinion wasn’t seemed worthy on the matter, surely he would be leaking some of his key reasons for us to debate and influence NZR with? He was surprisingly mute on the topic from what I was expecting to come out of him this year. I’m afraid now we are going to have to wait on whatever calamity he is worried about, coming to fruition before we find out more. Unless it was just that last years talk was about getting public pressure in before he had that chat at the end of the year, once he took over. It would appear we failed if that was the point of all this.15 Go to comments
There’s no doubt Fakatava has more game that what he has shown in SR so far. The question is what’s needed to bring it out. I think last year we have actually seen glimpses of this running game, it’s what sets him apart, and is his biggest strength I believe. It’s not an especially athletic sort of running game, like what we have seen from a Roigard, it is more of a dummy half (in league parlance) style, tricky and supportive. The forwards having been working well with him but the 10 will be so crucial to bringing it out. Gilbert works well in close off front foot ball, but his strength would be in the team playing structured off him I believe. Will have to wait and see on the Welshman but I can’t imagine he has a game to go with Fakatava, like what McClutchie brings at the level below. The youngsters will surely have to bide their time till the end of the tournament. Highlanders blew their chances last season using Burns at the wrong end of the season. Otherwise he’s been a fairly ordinary halfback, without the speed of the smaller ones and yet not like an extra loosie either. So much of their successive I see as coming mainly from some stability, they got hammered last year so if JRK has some early season form and can hold down the starting full back spot first, it will go a long way to seeing Gilbert only moving between first and second 5/8 and providing some much needed dependency post Smith. While the forwards have the bases covered again, depth is also starting to become a weakness there. Really hope Harmon has another standout season, but they will need it backed up by Renton and Withy’s previous levels as well.3 Go to comments
It is starting to look like Razor isnt the right choice even before a team has been selected. This article says Razor was selected as coach to modernise NZ rugby. NO HE WASNT. He was hired as the coach. Is he a worse coach than every one of his predecessors? Cant he do the job without overseas selection? Time he shut up or resign. I really wanted him as the coach but he is making a complete fool of himself and is telling every player in NZ they arnt good enough for him.15 Go to comments
If NZR falls into line with Robertson's thinking and both are focused on the four year cycle to win the Webb Ellis trophy by all means open the selection criteria to include overseas players - to the detriment of super rugby and the NPC competitions. South Africa are a prime example of this mentality with whole teams playing off shore. Yes, they won the world cup but what has their domestic game sacrificed to achieve this. If we are OK to have weak All Black squads between World Cups because of players’ obligations to their overseas masters, by all means allow our talent to fly to the Pound, Euro and Yen. I for one want a strong domestic competition with our best players minus those who negotiate sabbaticals in to their contracts.15 Go to comments
The chances of Ben Donaldson being selected for the Wallabies again should be zero, unless it is by a kiwi coach deliberately trying to undermine Australian rugby. He’s not even in the top 5 number tens in Australia. The only reason he got selected was because he played for Randwick club, like Eddie Jones.2 Go to comments
Great article. On the same 2022 tour they also lost a close one v Ireland by 3 points. Anyone who writes the Australians off this early in the new regime is an idiot. That includes us too.2 Go to comments
Yeah, and if the pass had gone to hand and ended in a try at the other end, we all would be singing his praises and applauding the Stormers’ adventurous, unorthodox and fearless ball-in-hand approach. He made a mistake TRYING something. Zas had a great game and I hope that he will stick with his audacious playing style.1 Go to comments
As a long suffering Highlanders’ supporter it's business as usual. We tend to occupy a place at the bottom of the ladder I can't see much changing this season. I'll be watching from behind the sofa.3 Go to comments
Either somebody gave Ben a six pack of Kool aid or he was paid to write this article. My money is on the Kool aid.2 Go to comments
