Prop Angus Ta’avao returns ‘home’ after signing on with Blues
In a major boost for the Blues, prop Angus Ta’avao is returning to where his Super Rugby journey started after signing on with the Auckland-based club until the end of 2025.
Ta’avao debuted for the Blues as a youngster on the rise in 2012 and went on to represent other franchises including the Waratahs and Chiefs.
The 33-year-old debuted for the Blues against the Chiefs, and went on to play his 100th Super Rugby match for the Chiefs against the Blues at Eden Park. But after six seasons in Hamilton, Ta’avao is coming “home.”
“I’m stoked to be back with the Blues,” Ta’avao said in a statement.
“Auckland is my home, my family is here and I’m excited to come back to where it all started for me as a professional rugby player.”
Ta’avao missed this year’s entire campaign with the Chiefs with a terrifying spinal injury. Looking to return to the Super Rugby Pacific field in 2024, Stuff and SENZ have both reported that Ta’avao is moving north due to personal reasons.
It’s understood that the Chiefs granted the talented prop an early release from his contract in Hamilton.
With 135 games of Super Rugby experience to his name, Ta’avao boasts invaluable knowledge that can serve as a prize asset to the Blues over the next two seasons.
“I know I can add to the environment and culture at the Blues and want to share my experiences with the young players,” Ta’avao continued.
“Coming in as a rookie and hearing from experienced players really helped me, so that’s something I want to give back to the club.”
As reported by the Blues, Ta’avao will join the rest of the squad for the first day of pre-season on November 23.
Along with the Blues, all Super Rugby Pacific clubs will unveil their squads for the upcoming campaign on Thursday.
