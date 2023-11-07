All Black 'won't take to the field' in Super Rugby Pacific due to serious injury

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
12 - 10
FT
12 - 18
FT
21 - 14
FT
27 - 45
FT
43 - 34
FT
13 - 27
FT
20 - 17
FT
25 - 29
FT
32 - 36
FT
39 - 11
FT
20 - 11
FT
17 - 20
FT
23 - 31
FT
23 - 24
FT
25 - 22
FT
18 - 15
FT
Tomorrow
08:15
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Stuart Lancaster resigns as head coach after disasterous exit - OTD

2

Catt to join RFU in new specialist role

3

Andrew Conway statement: 'I have been advised to retire'

4

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit

5

How the Springboks could lured back to play in South Africa

More News More News

Latest Feature

Why do the French love a fight

The sad passing of enforcer Alain Esteve has brought into spotlight the reputation for thuggery in France in the 1970s

Super Rugby Pacific News

Ex-All Blacks duo and Wallabies stars usher in Reds’ new dawn

Blues boast wealth of experience in 2024 squad

Wallabies duo head west as Force name squad for 2024

Crusaders begin new era with ambitious 2024 squad

More Super Rugby Pacific More News

Trending Video

Jeff Wilson's verdict on Ireland's RWC chances | The Breakdown

The quarter-final voodoo hanging over World No 1 ranked Ireland may finally be swept aside in 2023. Andy Farrell's team are branded a different beast by Kiwi pundits and former All Blacks in Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments More News
The end of the defensive line
J
Jon 2 hours ago

Confusing what the author means be ‘space’ isn’t it? Seems to change. Does he mean like limiting ‘options’? Talea obviously has a wing in front of him guarding the 50/20. I don’t know why wings so don’t make an extra overlap in these situations. So easy to get on the outside of that defence (if you knew how it was setting up). Players need to be trained in change their setup based on the opposition setup, like happens in NFL. I think Ireland do this on attack? Overall the article really lost me. No flat D line in the future? This guy has to be losing his mind.

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby Pacific

All Black 'won't take to the field' in Super Rugby Pacific due to serious injury

By Finn Morton
Braydon Ennor, Dalton Papali'i, Emoni Narawa, Rieko Ioane and Ardie Savea of New Zealand sing the national anthem prior to a Rugby Championship match between Argentina Pumas and New Zealand All Blacks at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on July 08, 2023 in Mendoza, Argentina. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

All Blacks centre Braydon Ennor will miss next year’s Super Rugby Pacific campaign with the Crusaders as he continues to recover from another devastating ACL injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

As confirmed by the Crusaders on Tuesday evening, the nine-Test All Black will miss next year’s campaign in the famous red jersey after rupturing his ACL on Test duty with New Zealand.

Ennor sustained the cruel injury blow against Eddie Jones’ Wallabies in Bledisloe II earlier this year. Ennor started in the No. 13 jersey at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium but was replaced by debutant Dallas McLeod at half-time.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

The injury ruled Ennor out of contention for a spot in the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad, and unfortunately, the 26-year-old will watch on from the sidelines for a bit longer.

“Not the news we like to share but unfortunately Braydon Ennor has been ruled (out) of the Super Rugby Pacific 2024,” the Crusaders wrote on their social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While he won’t take to the field we know he will help the team off it.

“Braydon ruptured his ACL during the All Blacks test in Dunedin.”

Ennor has had a tough run with injuries, including another ACL blow during the North v South match in 2020. It was a devastating moment for Ennor, who is considered to be one of the brightest midfield prospects in New Zealand.

But in the absence of Ennor, the Crusaders have some quality options to choose from as potential replacements next season – including a returning All Blacks stalwart.

As confirmed by the Crusaders last week, club legend Ran Crotty has returned from Japan and penned a one-year deal with the club for the 2024 season.

“I have so much love for this team, it’s hard to put into words how much it means to me,” Crotty said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Japan was great, a really good experience, but it felt like time to come home. Young family life, you know, it’s so precious to spend more time with the kids – they didn’t travel with me to Japan for that last season, so I’m hugely grateful to be here.”

Recommended

Ian Foster confirms family confronted by ‘young man with a knife’ in Paris

New Crusader Leigh Halfpenny would ‘welcome’ position change

‘If I want to take it seriously…’: The foreign threat to Australian rugby

INTERVIEW

The All Blacks need to rekindle their emotional connection with fans

OPINION

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Catt to join England Rugby in specialist role Catt to join RFU in new specialist role
Search