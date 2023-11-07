All Black 'won't take to the field' in Super Rugby Pacific due to serious injury

All Blacks centre Braydon Ennor will miss next year’s Super Rugby Pacific campaign with the Crusaders as he continues to recover from another devastating ACL injury.

As confirmed by the Crusaders on Tuesday evening, the nine-Test All Black will miss next year’s campaign in the famous red jersey after rupturing his ACL on Test duty with New Zealand.

Ennor sustained the cruel injury blow against Eddie Jones’ Wallabies in Bledisloe II earlier this year. Ennor started in the No. 13 jersey at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium but was replaced by debutant Dallas McLeod at half-time.

The injury ruled Ennor out of contention for a spot in the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad, and unfortunately, the 26-year-old will watch on from the sidelines for a bit longer.

Not the news we like to share but unfortunately Braydon Ennor has been ruled of the Super Rugby Pacific 2024. While he won’t take to the field we know we will help the team off it 🥹 Braydon ruptured his ACL during the All Blacks test in Dunedin 📝: https://t.co/vz4U05HFqL pic.twitter.com/hP5FAYFyUy — Crusaders (@crusadersrugby) November 7, 2023

“Not the news we like to share but unfortunately Braydon Ennor has been ruled (out) of the Super Rugby Pacific 2024,” the Crusaders wrote on their social media.

“While he won’t take to the field we know he will help the team off it.

“Braydon ruptured his ACL during the All Blacks test in Dunedin.”

Ennor has had a tough run with injuries, including another ACL blow during the North v South match in 2020. It was a devastating moment for Ennor, who is considered to be one of the brightest midfield prospects in New Zealand.

But in the absence of Ennor, the Crusaders have some quality options to choose from as potential replacements next season – including a returning All Blacks stalwart.

As confirmed by the Crusaders last week, club legend Ran Crotty has returned from Japan and penned a one-year deal with the club for the 2024 season.

“I have so much love for this team, it’s hard to put into words how much it means to me,” Crotty said.

“Japan was great, a really good experience, but it felt like time to come home. Young family life, you know, it’s so precious to spend more time with the kids – they didn’t travel with me to Japan for that last season, so I’m hugely grateful to be here.”