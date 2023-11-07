New Crusader Leigh Halfpenny would ‘welcome’ position change

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
12 - 10
FT
12 - 18
FT
21 - 14
FT
27 - 45
FT
43 - 34
FT
13 - 27
FT
20 - 17
FT
25 - 29
FT
32 - 36
FT
39 - 11
FT
20 - 11
FT
17 - 20
FT
23 - 31
FT
23 - 24
FT
25 - 22
FT
18 - 15
FT
Tomorrow
08:15
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Stuart Lancaster resigns as head coach after disasterous exit - OTD

2

Catt to join RFU in new specialist role

3

Andrew Conway statement: 'I have been advised to retire'

4

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit

5

How the Springboks could lured back to play in South Africa

More News More News

Latest Feature

Why do the French love a fight

The sad passing of enforcer Alain Esteve has brought into spotlight the reputation for thuggery in France in the 1970s

Super Rugby Pacific News

Ex-All Blacks duo and Wallabies stars usher in Reds’ new dawn

Blues boast wealth of experience in 2024 squad

Wallabies duo head west as Force name squad for 2024

Crusaders begin new era with ambitious 2024 squad

More Super Rugby Pacific More News

Trending Video

Richie Mo'unga is the key to the All Blacks' World Cup | The Breakdown

Every team needs a guiding star to remain composed in the most fiery of battles and make plays under the most burdensome pressure and for the All Blacks, Jeff Wilson says Richie Mo'unga is that man.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 11 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

Go to comments More News
24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby Pacific

New Crusader Leigh Halfpenny would ‘welcome’ position change

By Finn Morton
Leigh Halfpenny of Wales leads the team into the changing room prior to the Test Match between Wales and Barbarians at Principality Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images for Barbarians)

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny would “welcome” the opportunity to wear the Crusaders’ iconic No. 10 jersey next season after inking a one-year deal with the champion club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Halfpenny played his final game for Wales during last weekend’s 49-26 win over the Eddie Jones and Scott Robertson-coached Barbarians at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The Test centurion was replaced during the second half, and after sharing a heartfelt embrace with outgoing great Alun Wyn Jones, Halfpenny jogged off the field for the last time as an active Welsh international.

Related

‘If I want to take it seriously…’: The foreign threat to Australian rugby

There’s a systemic issue that’s plaguing the Wallabies. Coach Jones is only one man, and no mere mortal could stop the Australian rugby giant from falling as hard as they have.

Read Now

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

But Halfpenny’s career is far from over. While the door has closed on his illustrious international career, the 34-year-old “can’t wait” to line up for the champion Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific.

“When the text came through I got pretty excited,” Halfpenny told reporters this week.

“I’ve always enjoyed watching Super Rugby, grew up watching it as a kid, and the Crusaders was the team that I always followed.

“I’m just hugely grateful for the opportunity,” he added.

“I just can’t wait to come over and meet everyone and get started, just look to challenge myself, push myself, and look to do whatever I can for the team.”

But there are questions that remain unanswered about how Halfpenny will fit into the Crusaders’ matchday squad as they prepare to embark on their new era without Scott Robertson.

ADVERTISEMENT

With All Black Will Jordan almost certainly set to hold onto the fullback jersey next season, there may be an opportunity for Halfpenny to spread his wings as the Crusaders’ chief playmaker.

With seven-time Super Rugby winner Richie Mo’unga leaving New Zealand for an opportunity in Japan, Halfpenny would embrace the chance to step into that role.

“Fullback is where I play, where I enjoy playing. But wherever I get the opportunity to put the jersey on, I’m happy” Halfpenny said.

“To play 10 and challenge myself there would be exciting as well, and I certainly would be welcome to that opportunity if it presented itself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Halfpenny will go down in history as one of the best fullbacks in Welsh rugby history. The goal-kicking sharpshooter is third on the men’s international points-scoring list with 801.

Following the British and Irish Lions’ thrilling 2-1 series win over the Wallabies in Australia 10 years ago, Halfpenny was crowned the team’s Player of the Series. The fullback played four Test matches for the Lions across two tours in 2013 and 2017.

“Leigh’s a footballer with a huge amount of experience, charisma and skill,” Crusaders coach Rob Penney said. “We had our feelers out for a while, and Leigh was finishing up his time with Wales and still had a big desire to play at the highest level, so it’s a great fit for us.

“Leigh adds even more maturity to our backline, while also bringing in some Northern Hemisphere perspective, so yeah, we’re excited about what he’ll bring into camp.”

Recommended

The All Blacks need to rekindle their emotional connection with fans

OPINION

Welsh legend Stephen Jones joins Tana Umaga at Moana Pasifika

How Saracens' Willis adapted his game in Top 14 before joining stacked back row

Have the All Blacks reconfirmed their status as rugby's most prized asset?

FEATURED

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Catt to join England Rugby in specialist role Catt to join RFU in new specialist role
Search