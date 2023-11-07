New Crusader Leigh Halfpenny would ‘welcome’ position change

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny would “welcome” the opportunity to wear the Crusaders’ iconic No. 10 jersey next season after inking a one-year deal with the champion club.

Halfpenny played his final game for Wales during last weekend’s 49-26 win over the Eddie Jones and Scott Robertson-coached Barbarians at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The Test centurion was replaced during the second half, and after sharing a heartfelt embrace with outgoing great Alun Wyn Jones, Halfpenny jogged off the field for the last time as an active Welsh international.



But Halfpenny’s career is far from over. While the door has closed on his illustrious international career, the 34-year-old “can’t wait” to line up for the champion Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific.

“When the text came through I got pretty excited,” Halfpenny told reporters this week.

“I’ve always enjoyed watching Super Rugby, grew up watching it as a kid, and the Crusaders was the team that I always followed.

“I’m just hugely grateful for the opportunity,” he added.

“I just can’t wait to come over and meet everyone and get started, just look to challenge myself, push myself, and look to do whatever I can for the team.”

But there are questions that remain unanswered about how Halfpenny will fit into the Crusaders’ matchday squad as they prepare to embark on their new era without Scott Robertson.

With All Black Will Jordan almost certainly set to hold onto the fullback jersey next season, there may be an opportunity for Halfpenny to spread his wings as the Crusaders’ chief playmaker.

With seven-time Super Rugby winner Richie Mo’unga leaving New Zealand for an opportunity in Japan, Halfpenny would embrace the chance to step into that role.

“Fullback is where I play, where I enjoy playing. But wherever I get the opportunity to put the jersey on, I’m happy” Halfpenny said.

“To play 10 and challenge myself there would be exciting as well, and I certainly would be welcome to that opportunity if it presented itself.”

Halfpenny will go down in history as one of the best fullbacks in Welsh rugby history. The goal-kicking sharpshooter is third on the men’s international points-scoring list with 801.

Following the British and Irish Lions’ thrilling 2-1 series win over the Wallabies in Australia 10 years ago, Halfpenny was crowned the team’s Player of the Series. The fullback played four Test matches for the Lions across two tours in 2013 and 2017.

“Leigh’s a footballer with a huge amount of experience, charisma and skill,” Crusaders coach Rob Penney said. “We had our feelers out for a while, and Leigh was finishing up his time with Wales and still had a big desire to play at the highest level, so it’s a great fit for us.

“Leigh adds even more maturity to our backline, while also bringing in some Northern Hemisphere perspective, so yeah, we’re excited about what he’ll bring into camp.”