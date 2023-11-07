Ian Foster confirms family confronted by ‘young man with a knife’ in Paris
Former All Blacks coach Ian Foster has confirmed “recent reports” in New Zealand which revealed that two of his family members were involved in a horrific incident with a knife-wielding man in Paris.
New Zealand’s 1News initially reported that Foster’s wife Leigh and daughter Michaela were approached by a man near the All Blacks’ team hotel on the outskirts of Paris.
Both Leigh and Michaela escaped the attempted mugging without any injuries or the loss of possessions, but the pair were understandably left “shaken up by the experience.”
In the wake of this gut-wrenching news, Ian Foster released a statement that confirmed that the incident did take place in the lead-up to the All Blacks’ World Cup opener against France.
“In regards to recent reports, I can confirm there was an incident involving my wife and one of my daughters in Paris during the opening week of the Rugby World Cup,” Foster said in the statement.
“Leigh and Michaela were walking to our team hotel from a nearby train station in the early evening when they were confronted by a young man with a knife. The man appeared to be under the influence of something.
“My family were able to defuse the situation calmly but firmly and the man left. Team security, which included local authorities, were made aware of this when Leigh and Michaela returned.
“As a family we would like to reiterate that this did not in any way take away from our time in France which was positive overall.”
While the incident was never mentioned by coach Foster during the All Blacks World Cup campaign, it’s understood that team management told players not to travel alone after dark.
Under the tutelage of coach Foster, the All Blacks defied the odds to overcome the ‘underdogs’ tag in the quarter-final against Ireland in a thrilling knockout clash.
The All Blacks went on to make the final, and while they didn’t walk away with the trophy after a heartbreaking 12-11 defeat at Stade de France, Foster was still recognised for his efforts as one of four World Rugby Coach of the Year nominees.
Comments
Latest Comments
Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔Go to comments
France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourneyGo to comments