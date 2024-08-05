NRL star turns to Quade Cooper and SBW for advice before rugby switch

Sydney Roosters utility Joseph Manu is leaning on the likes of Quade Cooper and Sonny Bill Williams for advice as the NRL star prepares to make a highly anticipated code switch after signing for Toyota Verblitz in Japan.

Earlier this year, legendary All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen tipped Manu to have “similar success” in the 15-player game to the man known simply as ‘SBW’ after it was revealed the New Zealand Kiwis fullback would jump codes.

Manu broke the all-time NRL record for the most running metres in a match with 373m earlier this season, and the exciting talent will bring that firepower to an already star-studded side in Japan later on in 2024.

Rugby World Cup winners Aaron Smith and Pieter-Steph du Toit both ply their trade at Toyota Verblitz, but the squad boasts plenty of star power across the board.

The 17-Test New Zealand rugby league international was heavily linked with a move to French rugby before signing with the Japan Rugby League One outfit. But this seems like a smart move with former All Blacks coaches Ian Foster and Sir Steve Hansen both set to work at the club in 2025/26.

While Manu has insisted that a desire to eventually play for the All Blacks isn’t “the main focus” or the primary reason for this move, it seems that he’s keeping his options open moving forward.

“I don’t think I’ll stay there. I just want to go over there and learn, learn the game again because I haven’t played ever since I’ve been in rugby league, ever since I came here so it’s been over 10 years since I’ve played rugby union,” Manu said on Sporting News’ Ebbs and Flows podcast.

“I haven’t watched too much of it so I feel like I just want to go there, learn my craft in rugby.

“I heard that they’re pretty skilful over in Japan and it’s a good competition.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of union players like Quade (Cooper) and that, Sonny (Bill Williams), just really trying to see how I can improve (my game) because I’ve got to improve it pretty quickly. I’m not really young.

“Just trying to learn the game. I’m not too sure where I’ll end up after that but that’s just the first step for me.”

Manu hasn’t played rugby union since intermediate during his high school days. The future NRL superstar “wasn’t allowed to play league” growing up as those matches tended to fall on a Sunday and the New Zealander had to go to church.

But after picking up league at high school, it’s safe to say Manu hasn’t looked back. The Sydney Roosters signed the prospect, who went on to represent Australia at a U19s nine’s tournament at the 2019 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, and the rest was history.

Manu won a NRL Nines title with the Tri-colours in 2017 before helping the club take out their 14th premiership in the 2018 NRL season. The Roosters went back-to-back the following year and backed that up with World Club Challenge glory in 2020.

The Kiwi has since taken out international rugby league’s illustrious golden boot honour. It won’t be long until Manu brings that high level of skill to rugby, with many NRL and union fans eager to see how the 28-year-old will go.

“Just the challenge, something new,” Manu explained when asked about the decision to jump codes.

“I feel like I’ve been at the Roosters for a while now and I (can’t really do much more). For myself, I just enjoy being challenged – I’m not saying that I haven’t been challenged here, it’s tough being a Rooster – but I think the challenge of something new, something different excites me.

“A new country, bit of travelling with the family and just enjoying life too, and then trying to achieve something different.”