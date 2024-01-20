Select Edition

Investec Champions Cup

'No way': So-called head stamp red card on Ireland prop splits rugby fans

By Ian Cameron
Josh Caulfield is sent off for an apparent head stamp. Credit: TNT Sports

An ugly incident in the Connacht’s 27-10 bonus point Pool 1 victory over Bristol Bears at the Dexcom Stadium has split rugby fans on social media.

Bristol Bears’ second row Josh Caulfield was sent off in the 12th minute for a head stamp on Connacht’s Finlay Bealham. The incident clearly had a profound bearing on the Investec Champions Cup match and it has seen opinions sharply divided among fans and experts.

As he cleared the ruck Caulfield can be seen raising his leg, apparently to step over Ireland prop Bealham. His boot comes down early, however, landing squarely on the side of the Connacht tighthead’s face.

While there didn’t seem to be any clear stamping motion, Caulfield was sent off by referee Pierre Brousset.

Some supporters argue that Caulfield’s action was unintentional, noting that he appeared not to be looking at Bealham as his foot made contact. They contend that there was no deliberate stamping motion, suggesting the incident was an unfortunate accident.

England and Bristol prop Ellis Genge wrote: “There is no way in this world Josh caulfield has intentionally stamped on his head, every player watching that knows it too.”

On the other hand, a section of rugby fans online insists that the red card was justified, emphasizing the player’s duty of care towards his opponent. This group argues on the X that the action as reckless, warranting the dismissal regardless of intent.

The game itself saw Connacht emerge victorious, thanks in part to Ireland Sevens star Andrew Smith’s efforts. Connacht’s win, fueled by their numerical advantage, keeps their Champions Cup aspirations alive, while Bristol grapples with the fallout from another loss.

Comments on RugbyPass

M
Michael 51 minutes ago
Negativity around LRZ’s NFL move says more about rugby than him – Andy Goode

Let someone chase their dreams

4 Go to comments
A
Alexander 52 minutes ago
Negativity around LRZ’s NFL move says more about rugby than him – Andy Goode

Completely agree. There's room much outrage in rugby nowadays. Love how this outraged fans, and yet some of the fans outrageously boo Owen Farrell just for existing lol

4 Go to comments
M
Michael 53 minutes ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

Saying the 2 previous NZ coaches ended in tears. Was it any different with the Australian coaches?

8 Go to comments
s
swivel 1 hours ago
New World Rugby backed MLR club to boost USA's World Cup competitiveness

That’s interesting. Hope they just go with locals, think they’d save a lot not hiring in from overseas. Stay in the market just be really picky

8 Go to comments
s
swivel 1 hours ago
'The time isn't quite right' for Dan McKellar or Stephen Larkham with Wallabies

> Given the state of the game in Australia and the work being undertaken by RA to get it back on track, the role was seen as being a little more *_complex_* than the average head coaching gig. For that reason, the appetite for an Australian coach to lead the team – a notion that already had plenty of weight behind it – *_grew_*. > However, with Schmidt’s appointment, that wish has not been granted. There were local candidates, but the question was *_were they ready for the next leve_*l? A bit of a confused article here? I think there was an appetite, that had grown (or just not been satiated in a long time so was all one could hear), but i wouldn’t have thought that was around with this decision. The other new staff signings seemed to have the wider game under their scope, new coaching job was hard enough without worrying about that stuff, they just needed someone with really solid experienced, who could handle players resenting him by virtue of him being a Wallaby coach, and pick up their levels that weren’t quite there in 2022. Townsend is free in 2026, feel like he’d suit Aussies style, he’d be hard pressed get familiar enough in time for a WC though. Perhaps he’d take a settling assistant role to ensure an Aussie head coach has international experience on tap

1 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 6 hours ago
Negativity around LRZ’s NFL move says more about rugby than him – Andy Goode

I think its a big shock to the rugby community. Here is a player with all the potential in the world, a player who gets fans excited every time he touches the ball and a player who you would pay money to see and now he’s off at 22 to play a different sport. Its disappointing for fans and pundits not to mention the Wales team who have come to depend on his X factor but in the end its his choice and lets hope he makes it and wish him all the best.

4 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 9 hours ago
'A lot of work to do': Schmidt's advice from former Wallaby coaches

Silly boy. Should have retired.

1 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 9 hours ago
'I don’t see why not': Former All Black on joining Joe Schmidt in Wallaby switch

Geez you read some dribble on these sites. Yeah mental toughness is so strong in Aus. Pity player toughness wasnt. Maybe even try skilling the players up a bit, but NO its Mental toughness where Aus rugby players excel. What dribble.

1 Go to comments
A
Ace 11 hours ago
Damian Willemse on the move again

Clickbait, typical of Johannes de Kakhuis. Damian is not on the move to the bulls, Sharks, Japan or Toulon. He has simply been selected in a different position. But clicks, right? Now while I ascribe the clickbait to the local lavvy, the fact that the article refers to Manie Libbok makes me think that the article might have been written by one of the r365 lackeys and not by De Kakhuis because then we would have read about “Immanuel”. And heaven forbid that Duane Vermeulen is mentioned because then Johannes de Kakhuis would’ve been referring to Daniel Johannes Vermeulen. Well, if you haven’t any talent, you have to find something with which to entice the great unwashed …

2 Go to comments
A
Ace 11 hours ago
Injury ends career of Jaco Peyper as top referee blows full time

Enjoy the retirement. Jaco, like all top class refs, has had his share of detractors from (mostly ignorant) fans but he did seem to have a good rapport with the players on the field; not quite Nigel Owens, but still with authority and a healthy sense of humour. I do hope that he will plow his intellectual capital back into SA rugby and, if the opportunity arises, world rugby.

2 Go to comments
G
Graham 12 hours ago
All Blacks’ eligibility tradition isn’t worth losing the nation’s best talent

Fantastic article. Richie Mou’nga and Shannon Frizzell should be made available to be in the All Black. Razor is a winner.Richie Mou’nga is the man. It is going to upset a few people. Who cares.

71 Go to comments
G
Graham 12 hours ago
Robertson plays a smart hand on All Blacks eligibility issue

I agree 100% with Scott Robertson. Richie Mo’unga is a brilliant no 10 as showed with 7 time champion Crusaders and All Blacks. He had to put up with the ridiculous dual play maker role with Barrett , started by Hansen and doggedly carried on by Foster. Set him free.

95 Go to comments
m
michael 13 hours ago
Bristol vs Connacht | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Poor ref decision yellow at worst. French refs very against English teams

1 Go to comments
f
finn 13 hours ago
New World Rugby backed MLR club to boost USA's World Cup competitiveness

I don’t understand why world rugby are involved in a club side?

8 Go to comments
J
Jmann 14 hours ago
Ex-England international Brad Shields reveals ‘desire’ to play for All Blacks

It was absurd that Shields ever played for England in the first place. He was picked directly out of a NZ team to do so; that should never have been allowed to happen. The NZRFU must never pick him for a NZ team again.

6 Go to comments
M
Michael 14 hours ago
New World Rugby backed MLR club to boost USA's World Cup competitiveness

Canada need at least 2 Pro rugby teams. Stephen Aboud will bring through the talent in the country. But that talent needs something to aim for.

8 Go to comments
J
Jon 15 hours ago
Springbok Elton Jantjies handed four year ban

Too slow too uncreative to play 10 anyways. Move on tubby

3 Go to comments
P
Philip 19 hours ago
My only proviso for Borthwick's England Six Nations squad – Andy Goode

Pity Zack Mercer didn’t get a look

3 Go to comments
J
JoeyFresh62 20 hours ago
New World Rugby backed MLR club to boost USA's World Cup competitiveness

Here in Toronto, having attended 3 Arrows home games last year, I’m finding it hard to give a flying F about this news. Lol.

8 Go to comments
j
john 21 hours ago
Exeter boss gives verdict on Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's England call

I wonder if Slade will be picked to play at inside centre as none of the centres chosen play 12 on a regular basis. Think he could do a good job with Lawrence outside him.

1 Go to comments
