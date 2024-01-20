'No way': So-called head stamp red card on Ireland prop splits rugby fans

An ugly incident in the Connacht’s 27-10 bonus point Pool 1 victory over Bristol Bears at the Dexcom Stadium has split rugby fans on social media.

Bristol Bears’ second row Josh Caulfield was sent off in the 12th minute for a head stamp on Connacht’s Finlay Bealham. The incident clearly had a profound bearing on the Investec Champions Cup match and it has seen opinions sharply divided among fans and experts.

As he cleared the ruck Caulfield can be seen raising his leg, apparently to step over Ireland prop Bealham. His boot comes down early, however, landing squarely on the side of the Connacht tighthead’s face.

While there didn’t seem to be any clear stamping motion, Caulfield was sent off by referee Pierre Brousset.

Josh Caulfield recieves a red card for standing on the head of Finlay Bealham 🤕 What are your thoughts on the call?#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/nFmkWpYLIQ — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 19, 2024

Some supporters argue that Caulfield’s action was unintentional, noting that he appeared not to be looking at Bealham as his foot made contact. They contend that there was no deliberate stamping motion, suggesting the incident was an unfortunate accident.

England and Bristol prop Ellis Genge wrote: “There is no way in this world Josh caulfield has intentionally stamped on his head, every player watching that knows it too.”

There is no way in this world Josh caulfield has intentionally stamped on his head, every player watching that knows it too. — Gengey (@EllisGenge) January 19, 2024

On the other hand, a section of rugby fans online insists that the red card was justified, emphasizing the player’s duty of care towards his opponent. This group argues on the X that the action as reckless, warranting the dismissal regardless of intent.

The game itself saw Connacht emerge victorious, thanks in part to Ireland Sevens star Andrew Smith’s efforts. Connacht’s win, fueled by their numerical advantage, keeps their Champions Cup aspirations alive, while Bristol grapples with the fallout from another loss.