'No way': So-called head stamp red card on Ireland prop splits rugby fans
An ugly incident in the Connacht’s 27-10 bonus point Pool 1 victory over Bristol Bears at the Dexcom Stadium has split rugby fans on social media.
Bristol Bears’ second row Josh Caulfield was sent off in the 12th minute for a head stamp on Connacht’s Finlay Bealham. The incident clearly had a profound bearing on the Investec Champions Cup match and it has seen opinions sharply divided among fans and experts.
As he cleared the ruck Caulfield can be seen raising his leg, apparently to step over Ireland prop Bealham. His boot comes down early, however, landing squarely on the side of the Connacht tighthead’s face.
While there didn’t seem to be any clear stamping motion, Caulfield was sent off by referee Pierre Brousset.
Josh Caulfield recieves a red card for standing on the head of Finlay Bealham 🤕
What are your thoughts on the call?#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/nFmkWpYLIQ
— Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 19, 2024
Some supporters argue that Caulfield’s action was unintentional, noting that he appeared not to be looking at Bealham as his foot made contact. They contend that there was no deliberate stamping motion, suggesting the incident was an unfortunate accident.
England and Bristol prop Ellis Genge wrote: “There is no way in this world Josh caulfield has intentionally stamped on his head, every player watching that knows it too.”
There is no way in this world Josh caulfield has intentionally stamped on his head, every player watching that knows it too.
— Gengey (@EllisGenge) January 19, 2024
On the other hand, a section of rugby fans online insists that the red card was justified, emphasizing the player’s duty of care towards his opponent. This group argues on the X that the action as reckless, warranting the dismissal regardless of intent.
The game itself saw Connacht emerge victorious, thanks in part to Ireland Sevens star Andrew Smith’s efforts. Connacht’s win, fueled by their numerical advantage, keeps their Champions Cup aspirations alive, while Bristol grapples with the fallout from another loss.
Comments on RugbyPass
Let someone chase their dreams4 Go to comments
Completely agree. There's room much outrage in rugby nowadays. Love how this outraged fans, and yet some of the fans outrageously boo Owen Farrell just for existing lol4 Go to comments
Saying the 2 previous NZ coaches ended in tears. Was it any different with the Australian coaches?8 Go to comments
That’s interesting. Hope they just go with locals, think they’d save a lot not hiring in from overseas. Stay in the market just be really picky8 Go to comments
> Given the state of the game in Australia and the work being undertaken by RA to get it back on track, the role was seen as being a little more *_complex_* than the average head coaching gig. For that reason, the appetite for an Australian coach to lead the team – a notion that already had plenty of weight behind it – *_grew_*. > However, with Schmidt’s appointment, that wish has not been granted. There were local candidates, but the question was *_were they ready for the next leve_*l? A bit of a confused article here? I think there was an appetite, that had grown (or just not been satiated in a long time so was all one could hear), but i wouldn’t have thought that was around with this decision. The other new staff signings seemed to have the wider game under their scope, new coaching job was hard enough without worrying about that stuff, they just needed someone with really solid experienced, who could handle players resenting him by virtue of him being a Wallaby coach, and pick up their levels that weren’t quite there in 2022. Townsend is free in 2026, feel like he’d suit Aussies style, he’d be hard pressed get familiar enough in time for a WC though. Perhaps he’d take a settling assistant role to ensure an Aussie head coach has international experience on tap1 Go to comments
I think its a big shock to the rugby community. Here is a player with all the potential in the world, a player who gets fans excited every time he touches the ball and a player who you would pay money to see and now he’s off at 22 to play a different sport. Its disappointing for fans and pundits not to mention the Wales team who have come to depend on his X factor but in the end its his choice and lets hope he makes it and wish him all the best.4 Go to comments
Silly boy. Should have retired.1 Go to comments
Geez you read some dribble on these sites. Yeah mental toughness is so strong in Aus. Pity player toughness wasnt. Maybe even try skilling the players up a bit, but NO its Mental toughness where Aus rugby players excel. What dribble.1 Go to comments
Clickbait, typical of Johannes de Kakhuis. Damian is not on the move to the bulls, Sharks, Japan or Toulon. He has simply been selected in a different position. But clicks, right? Now while I ascribe the clickbait to the local lavvy, the fact that the article refers to Manie Libbok makes me think that the article might have been written by one of the r365 lackeys and not by De Kakhuis because then we would have read about “Immanuel”. And heaven forbid that Duane Vermeulen is mentioned because then Johannes de Kakhuis would’ve been referring to Daniel Johannes Vermeulen. Well, if you haven’t any talent, you have to find something with which to entice the great unwashed …2 Go to comments
Enjoy the retirement. Jaco, like all top class refs, has had his share of detractors from (mostly ignorant) fans but he did seem to have a good rapport with the players on the field; not quite Nigel Owens, but still with authority and a healthy sense of humour. I do hope that he will plow his intellectual capital back into SA rugby and, if the opportunity arises, world rugby.2 Go to comments
Fantastic article. Richie Mou’nga and Shannon Frizzell should be made available to be in the All Black. Razor is a winner.Richie Mou’nga is the man. It is going to upset a few people. Who cares.71 Go to comments
I agree 100% with Scott Robertson. Richie Mo’unga is a brilliant no 10 as showed with 7 time champion Crusaders and All Blacks. He had to put up with the ridiculous dual play maker role with Barrett , started by Hansen and doggedly carried on by Foster. Set him free.95 Go to comments
Poor ref decision yellow at worst. French refs very against English teams1 Go to comments
I don’t understand why world rugby are involved in a club side?8 Go to comments
It was absurd that Shields ever played for England in the first place. He was picked directly out of a NZ team to do so; that should never have been allowed to happen. The NZRFU must never pick him for a NZ team again.6 Go to comments
Canada need at least 2 Pro rugby teams. Stephen Aboud will bring through the talent in the country. But that talent needs something to aim for.8 Go to comments
Too slow too uncreative to play 10 anyways. Move on tubby3 Go to comments
Pity Zack Mercer didn’t get a look3 Go to comments
Here in Toronto, having attended 3 Arrows home games last year, I’m finding it hard to give a flying F about this news. Lol.8 Go to comments
I wonder if Slade will be picked to play at inside centre as none of the centres chosen play 12 on a regular basis. Think he could do a good job with Lawrence outside him.1 Go to comments