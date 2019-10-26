'Little boys bullied' - English media reacts to defeat of All Blacks

  • LIVE
Wales WAL 16 South Africa RSA 19
England ENG 19 New Zealand NZL 7
Japan JAP 3 South Africa RSA 26
Wales WAL 20 France FRA 19
New Zealand NZL 46 Ireland IRE 14
England ENG 40 Australia AUS 16
Tasman TAS 31 Wellington WEL 14
Bay of Plenty BAY 12 Hawke's Bay HAW 7
Wellington WEL 30 Canterbury CAN 19
Hawke's Bay HAW 44 Otago OTA 39
Tasman TAS 18 Auckland AUC 9
Bay of Plenty BAY 64 Manawatu MAN 3
Leicester LEI 10 Saracens SAR 24
London Irish LON 7 Sale SAL 41
Gloucester GLO 25 Wasps WAS 9
Harlequins HAR 22 Bristol BRI 17
Northampton NOR 35 Worcester WOR 16
Bath BAT 13 Exeter EXE 10
Wasps WAS 26 London Irish LON 29
Sale SAL 16 Gloucester GLO 18
Saracens SAR 25 Northampton NOR 27
Worcester WOR 24 Leicester LEI 16
Exeter EXE 22 Harlequins HAR 19
Bristol BRI 43 Bath BAT 16
Benetton BEN 36 Kings KIN 30
Edinburgh EDI 26 Scarlets SCA 0
Zebre ZEB 0 Leinster LEI 3
Connacht CON 24 Cheetahs CHE 22
Dragons GWE 18 Glasgow GLA 5
Munster MUN 28 Ospreys SWA 12
Ulster ULS 23 Cardiff CAR 14
New Zealand NZL Wales WAL Fri
1 Nov
5:00am
England ENG South Africa RSA Sat
2 Nov
5:00am
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Northampton NOR Harlequins HAR Fri
1 Nov
3:45pm
Bristol BRI Sale SAL Fri
1 Nov
3:45pm
Leicester LEI Gloucester GLO Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Saracens SAR London Irish LON Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Wasps WAS Bath BAT Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Worcester WOR Exeter EXE Sun
3 Nov
10:00am
Sale SAL Wasps WAS Fri
8 Nov
2:45pm
Bath BAT Northampton NOR Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
Gloucester GLO Saracens SAR Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
Harlequins HAR Worcester WOR Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
London Irish LON Leicester LEI Sun
10 Nov
9:30am
Exeter EXE Bristol BRI Sun
10 Nov
10:00am
Glasgow GLA Kings KIN Fri
1 Nov
3:35pm
Ulster ULS Zebre ZEB Fri
1 Nov
3:35pm
Leinster LEI Dragons GWE Fri
1 Nov
3:35pm
Scarlets SCA Cheetahs CHE Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Benetton BEN Edinburgh EDI Sat
2 Nov
1:15pm
Ospreys SWA Connacht CON Sat
2 Nov
1:15pm
Cardiff CAR Munster MUN Sat
2 Nov
3:35pm
Edinburgh EDI Dragons GWE Fri
8 Nov
2:35pm
Connacht CON Leinster LEI Fri
8 Nov
2:35pm
Zebre ZEB Glasgow GLA Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
Ospreys SWA Kings KIN Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
Cardiff CAR Cheetahs CHE Sat
9 Nov
12:15pm
Munster MUN Ulster ULS Sat
9 Nov
12:15pm
Scarlets SCA Benetton BEN Sat
9 Nov
2:35pm
Rugby World Cup    

Back
Rugby World Cup    

'Little boys bullied' - English media reacts to defeat of All Blacks

The Rugby World Cup will have a new home for the next four years after England knocked out the All Blacks with a stunning 19-7 semi-final win. Here is how the English media responded to the match:

Mick Cleary of the Telegraph UK:

“Eddie Jones wanted his side to create history by knocking New Zealand off their perch. And it wasn’t a nudge that they gave the All Blacks. It was a bloomin’ great wallop in the ribs, reducing the world’s most accomplished team to not just mere mortals but also-rans. The victory was more emphatic than the scoreboard indicates.”

The Mirror:

“Eddie Jones had spoken in the week of his confidence that the Red Rose could book a first final place since 2007, and they duly defeated the All Blacks – tournament winners in 2011 and 2015. And the Red Rose duly produced with a magnificent, powerful display, as they continue their quest to match the 2003 achievement of becoming world champions.”

Stephen Jones for The Times:

“This was one of England’s greatest sporting days – and I am not just talking rugby here. The planning, execution, defending and attacking of this breathtaking England team made it arguably their greatest day, a performance they will find hard to surpass if they win the final at the same venue next Saturday.

“New Zealand lose occasionally but they are never crushed. So this was a glorious first. Forget the scoreboard. They scored one lucky try and for the rest of the evening, they looked like little boys being bullied outside the sweet shop. They were lucky not to lose players to the bin and there was a time when Marius Jonker, the TMO, was a far bigger danger to England than the opposition.

“Sam Underhill and Tom Curry, the flankers, cannot play that well twice in two games, surely. Well, maybe you can. They did. The England defence was stunning with Maro Itoje and Manu Tuilagi off the planet.”

Paul Grayson for BBC Radio 5 Live

“England got it absolutely right. The quality of some of the tackling – you were never two passes away from a dominant hit and they picked when to go in and compete almost perfectly. England spent the whole of the second half forcing New Zealand to play out from their own third. They were physically and mentally dominant today.”

The Independent:

“New Zealand were supposed to emerge for the second half like a wounded animal. England had rocked and out-rucked, even out-leapt at the lineouts Steve Hansen’s side had so pointedly targeted. For each inch that Eddie Jones’ side played brilliantly, they had strangled the myth of the All Blacks far from reality.

“But, when the inevitable fightback came, an early charge, a quick cycling through the backline that had until then been so deflated, England acted so quickly to extinguish it. Everyone believed England would crumble in the face of this adversity, but the fall never came and now, surely, after dethroning the champions, they are ready to carve an era of their own.”

– New Zealand Herald  

WATCH: Eddie Jones, Owen Farrell and Steve Borthwick speak with the media following England’s 19-7 win over New Zealand

