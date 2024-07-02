Leinster and La Rochelle to renew rivalry as Champions Cup pools named

A new chapter in the rivalry between Leinster and La Rochelle is set to be written next season after both sides were drawn in the same pool in the Investec Champions Cup.

After Ronan O’Gara’s side got the better of Leinster in consecutive European finals in 2022 and 2023, Leo Cullen’s side exacted revenge last season with a pool stage victory at the Stade Marcel Deflandre and a comprehensive quarter-final victory, before losing in the final.

The pair have again been drawn with each other in pool two alongside ASM Clermont Auvergne, Bristol Bears, Benetton and Bath.

Champions Cup winners, and newly crowned Top 14 champions, Toulouse have been drawn in pool one with Challenge Cup winners the Sharks, Exeter Chiefs, Leicester Tigers, Ulster and Bordeaux-Begles, who succumbed to a 59-3 loss to Antoine Dupont and co in the Top 14 final on Friday.

Gallagher Premiership champions Northampton Saints have perhaps been drawn in the toughest pool of all alongside United Rugby Championship table toppers Munster, runners-up the Bulls, second-place Top 14 finishers Stade Francais, Castres and three-time champions Saracens.

URC winners Glasgow Warriors are in pool four alongside the Stormers, Top 14 duo Racing 92 and Toulon, and the Premiership’s Sale Sharks and Harlequins.

The first round of fixtures will get underway on the weekend of December 6, with the final taking place on May 24 2025 at the Principality Stadium.

The Challenge Cup pools were drawn shortly before the Champions Cup, and are as follows:

Pool 1: Cardiff Rugby, Connacht Rugby, Toyota Cheetahs, USAP, Lyon Olympique Universitaire, Zebre Parma

Pool 2: Montpellier Hérault Rugby, Section Paloise, Newcastle Falcons, Dragons RFC, Emirates Lions, Ospreys

Pool 3: RC Vannes, Black Lion, Aviron Bayonnais, Scarlets, Edinburgh Rugby, Gloucester Rugby