Investec Champions Cup

Lawrence Dallaglio: Lions year adds extra spice to Champions Cup

Jack Willis' French exile looks set to continue with the back-rower close to committing his future to Toulouse.

As the closest thing to Test rugby, Lawrence Dallaglio says the Investec Champions Cup gives players a golden opportunity to further their claims for inclusion in the British & Irish Lions squad that will tour Australia in 2025.

Dallaglio, who will be part of Premier Sports’ commentary team for this Friday’s Champions Cup opener between Bath and La Rochelle, believes that an already special competition has been given “extra spice” this year because of the Lions factor.

For current non-internationals operating outside of the Gallagher Premiership and the United Rugby Championship, such as Toulouse’s Jack Willis, it is a rare chance to put themselves in the shop window and inside the mind of Lions head coach Andy Farrell.

“The competition has a little bit of extra spice because, as of last weekend, Andy Farell is officially the Lions coach. And I’m sure he’d be the first to admit that whilst international rugby is a great barometer for his Lions selection so is this competition,” the RWC 2023 winner said.

“Being able to be part of a team that goes away from home and wins and plays well is as good a tick in the box as any international match, so I am sure Andy and his coaches will be casting their eyes over matches this weekend and over the course of this tournament.

“There is no reason to suggest that he couldn’t select the likes of Courtney Lawes, who is playing in Pro D2 (with Brive, who aren’t involved in Europe), and Owen Farrell (Racing 92).

“But if you look at the performances of the likes of Marcus Smith and Finn Russell, and Fin Smith, Owen Farrell has got it all to do.

“But a player of his quality is always going to be in the mix to get picked.”

Being able to choose players from four countries, even players who’ve retired from international rugby, or those from a different code, puts the Lions head coach in an unenviable position in terms of squad selection.

“I had no rest period after the World Cup in 2003, we went on to win the Premiership title and the European Cup that year with Wasps, and then a day later I was on a plane back to New Zealand captaining England against New Zealand and Australia,” Dallaglio remarked.

“When I got back, I retired from international rugby just for my own mental health really because I was so fed up with the lack of thought process that the RFU had for the international fixture list, it was just relentless, the continued requests for England post-World Cup.

“But then I got picked for the Lions by Clive Woodward. So there is no reason why Andy Farrell can’t look at all sorts of players.

“He’s got to pick the squad that he believes will give the British & Irish Lions the best possible chance of winning a Test series in Australia. If that means picking Owen Farrell or Jack Willis, or any other international player that’s playing overseas, or maybe even a player that’s not playing international rugby, then so be it.

“Don’t forget the Lions can do whatever they want. Ian McGeechan chose Will Greenwood before he’d even been capped. So he’s got a quite wide-ranging remit and criteria for who he picks.”

Premier Sports is the new UK home of Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup with 80 games live throughout the competition. 

Go behind the scenes of both camps during the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 2021. Binge watch exclusively on RugbyPass TV now 

Comments

4 Comments
L
LE 1 day ago

All respect to Owen Farrell and what he bring to the party but the Top14 season over runs into the lions tour dates, so for him or Jack Willis to be even considered they need to have a margin of difference between them and the players in the UK/Ireland to be considered. The only top14 player i would currently be considering is Blair Kinghorn

J
J Marc 1 day ago

If the Top14 season runs for Willis, it runs for Kinghorn too....

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 26 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

👍

26 Go to comments
N
NB 26 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

No better example of planning for the variables than in the spots I looked at [4,5 and 6] Chris.


During the Ireland series there was a brief crisis with lineout calling. PSDT covered the hole until Ruan Nortje arrived for the RC and suddenly the bleeding stopped.


That is top quality coaching - no fear.

26 Go to comments
N
NB 29 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

He means after the Nienaber hiatus SM.

26 Go to comments
N
NB 30 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Rassie 65% up to 2019, 85% in his second tenure. 72% overall.


All great teams build a certain mythology around them, none more so than the ABs! I recall we only beat them at their best once out of six attempts with England, but the average margin was only 4 points.


So what makes that difference between winning and losing tight games?


Rassie has obv found the formula, just like Shag and Ted before him.


And in the process he is rotating a huge number of players in key positions. Look at the comp - where NZ have laregly been stuck on Sititi, Vaai and Scooter at 4, 5 and 6, SA are experimenting and still winning! That's no myth, it's rugby fact.

26 Go to comments
G
GG 34 minutes ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

Probably more like beatable, instead of very beatable. This year, and often between WC cycles, Rassie roles the dice by mixing up his squads to build depth and also see how new guys go. When he gets to the ‘big’ games he tends to pick his main guys and a proper bench. What Hansen( struggle to refer to Sir Hansen, as I would then have to refer to Rassie as Meneer) should maybe comment on is the way the Boks are evolving and learning with Tony Brown on board. But always good to hear comments from ex coaches who are not accountable anymore

8 Go to comments
r
rf 43 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

84.6% this 2024 year - 11/13

26 Go to comments
G
GL 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

yeah but true

9 Go to comments
D
DJ 1 hour ago
Bok report card: All 51 South Africa players rated for 2024

Obviously very subjective so I'll only give you 49 out of 51 because 2 players ratings are missing...

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Rugbypass & Rugbydatabase both record Rassie's actual win rate at 28/39, or 71.79%.


Your fake percentage of 84.61 adds to the smoke & mirrors & helps perpetuate the MYTH. And illustrates my point, exactly.

26 Go to comments
M
MK 2 hours ago
Tyler Ardron – Canada's demise is not all Kingsley Jones' fault

Jebb Sinclair also played Super Rugby for the Stormers

2 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Yes, no question. Shag needs to move on.

9 Go to comments
C
ChrisP 2 hours ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

84.61%


All sports have uncontrollable variables which can change the course of games.


You have to plan to limit the amount of “luck” required to win closely contested games but even more importantly recognise those moments when they inevitably happen and be able to adjust in real time.


So, to your point, I’m sure Rassie wouldn’t have planned to lose to the ABs in the group stage but his ability to keep the squad motivated and believing they could still go on and win the WC (even though never done before) instilled a character and belief in the players, even in the face of adversity, that can’t be ignored.


Invincibility is a mind set. An idea that when a team goes onto the pitch in any game, they’re thinking “we’ll win.” You could see this in the Arsenal invincible team where players stood in the tunnel waiting to go on to the pitch, looked at their team mates and thought “yeah, we’ve got this.” (Even they got “lucky” against Portsmouth)


If you plan to limit the variables (something Russie does exceptionally well) and luck is on your side you win three in a row by one point. When you plan to limit the variables and luck swings to the other side you lose two games by 1 point each (Ireland and Argentina)


The top end of world rugby is probably the most competitive we’ve ever seen, South Africa, New Zealand, France and Ireland all playing exceptional rugby. Even teams like England, Argentina and the Aussies, despite their inconsistency, have shown they can still win playing classy rugby against the current top four squads.


In such a competitive climate, Rassie has used some old tricks, some new (you show me an international match where a winger has taken a line out throw) in the modern game to keep opponents thinking, adjusting styles (2019 - 2024) but also in the background planned and trained the basics.


Mostly though, yip, every single team faces uncontrollable variables but Rassie has built the character and belief in every player in that squad to think that no matter what, “we can win.” The instilled belief of being unbeatable. No one else is managing that at the moment.


Simple man management is often the hardest task of all (even more so with 51 caps)


Genius (whom I to say), but I think it’s a smidgen disingenuous to write that off as myth.

26 Go to comments
N
NT 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

AllBlacks could have should have but Boks did have.

8 Go to comments
T
TI 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

I love the “New Zealand should have beaten them.” part the best. Could, woulda, shoulda now constitutes an empirical argument.


Well, they lost two out of thirteen, both by one point, but they should have been beaten by another team, and all that means, they are very beatable and are beaten on regular basis.


Copium of such potency is the highest form of compliment.


He’s absolutely right about the point, that in an environment with one dominant team, other teams will inevitably close the gap in due time.

8 Go to comments
R
RW 3 hours ago
The 8 teams I predict will make Champions Cup quarter-finals – Andy Goode

World's best player, PSDT?

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
The winners and losers from the Wallabies' Autumn Nations Series

You can have Taavao to go with that other exAB Hodgman. Hows he going?

9 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
The winners and losers from the Wallabies' Autumn Nations Series

3rd...and thats irrelevant. Tupou isnt half what he could have been.

9 Go to comments
B
BH 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

Another clickbait article for the Saffa fans to make the rest of us suffer their opinions

8 Go to comments
J
J Marc 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

But not the All Blacks....

54 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Robbed of the World Cup. Good grief Hansen, you’re better than that.

9 Go to comments
