TOP 14

La Rochelle's Raymond Rhule ruled out until 2025 – report

By Liam Heagney
La Rochelle winger Raymond Rhule (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Raymond Rhule’s rotten run with injury has continued, with his latest setback set to sideline him until 2025. The 31-year-old South African has been a key player in the evolution of La Rochelle with Ronan O’Gara at the helm and he was a left wing starter in their 2022 and 2003 Champions Cup final wins over Leinster.

However, a series of injuries limited him to just two appearances in the 2023/24 season and he is now poised not to play again until 2025 following an achilles injury at a club training camp in La Plagne.

La Rochelle are reportedly likely to go into the market to recruit a medical joker ahead of their new Top 14 campaign which begins on September 8 at home to Toulon.

A report on sudouest.fr read: “Usually so cheerful, Raymond Rhule is once again the victim of terrible bad luck. As indicated by the Rugby Prime website on August 18, the Maritime three-quarter injured his achilles tendon during the La Rochelle training camp in La Plagne.

“This happened during the first training session in the Alps and should, according to our information, result in an absence of four to five months for the South African. The blow is all the harder as he had already suffered several injuries last season and had only played two matches, in Perpignan in February and in Castres in April.

“La Rochelle, who are banking on a reduced number of professional contracts, will therefore continue to bet on its training but is not closing the door to a medical joker.”

Related

Stuart Hogg will miss the start of 2024/25 Top 14 season – report

The ex-Scotland captain announced in July that he was coming out of retirement and had signed a medical joker deal to move to the French Top 14.  

Read Now

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 28 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

#12 looking like a black hole now with big Kev out of fitness and Lalakai Foketi out of favour... I gues they will have to shift Lenny inside now.

91 Go to comments
N
NB 29 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Hi Hazza.


Enjoy those two Tests up north and on the Cape!


The key to the shapes is that they have a man who knows how to exploit them in SFM. I think Manie could too but not so sure it would all tick over with Handre still at the helm...

91 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

On top of Munster beating the Stormers in Cape Town the year before? No coincidence.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Green is the new black!

202 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

😂🤣

202 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Now they have broken the SR spell, NZ has had to start chasing South Africa again! RC is pretty boring compared to that tour.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

And now the income will be 1/7th or maybe less? Not helpful I don’t think.


Even if your the new Olympus

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

👎 now you’re just trolling.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Agreed.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 40 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

👎

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 43 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

And now the income will be 1/7th or maybe less? Not helpful I don’t think.

202 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 45 minutes ago
'For the rest of the world, it's an ominous sign': Bok greats issue warning

If I have to hear one more time of how Ireland or France should've won the RWC in 2023🤦🏽‍♂️


France have immense depth too, but "by far the most talented side" is very subjective

4 Go to comments
N
NB 48 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

I think I wrote my first piece on PSDT back in 2018 when Bokke won 36-34 in NZ. Grandson of Piet 'Spiere' Du Toit... the prop

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 49 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Even if SA sides were just canon fodder for Aus and NZ sides, as you’re suggesting, you can’t say that playing against SA teams, the diversity of experience, wasn’t good for them.


Nor can you argue that having another country involved, viewership, tv rights etc, wouldn’t be good for SR and the NZ and Aus coffers.


The win rate statistics actually counts for nothing in your argument. In fact it makes it worse because at this rate - NZ teams are the only teams who will win the bulk of the competitions going forward. Boring.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 49 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Not true. SA was left with no other option.


If you can’t keep your partner happy, they’ll change beds. These are business decisions. Not a marriage!


But as far as attacking the idea that NZ undermined Aus rugby - agreed, that’s bollocks.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 52 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

5 is quite feasible - the Bok lineout worked better in the first Test v Aussie than in the second under Nortje, and PSDT was still a very strong influence from the row.

202 Go to comments
C
Carlos 54 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

So we agree then. Good.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 54 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

NZ have nothing to gain from moving BB back to 10 Bull and neither does he. So they will stick with the arrangement they have.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 55 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

I think there is some cause for hope with Joel Sclavi Carlos. We noticed some improvment in his form at THP in the Top 14 [I run an ongoing database] and he showed more variety and application than before after shifting back from a stinit at loose-head.


Can he play more than 20-3- mins? I don't know.


Gallo is a good all-rounder but he is small, so guys like Malherbe and Lomax have around 20 kilos or more on him.


Sordoni and Bello nowhere near.

202 Go to comments
C
Carlos 55 minutes ago
More successful than the Wallabies in New Zealand, why are Argentina still unloved?

I don’t know, Gregor, ask Pichot. He has all the answers to Argentina rugby needs.

1 Go to comments
