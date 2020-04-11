11:25am, 11 April 2020

Jonny May’s sensational move back to Gloucester has thrown up the possibility of the England flyer playing against Leicester Tigers this season. While Tiger’s statement on the matter said May would depart at the ‘conclusion’ of the season, Gloucester says May will be rejoining the club from July 1st.

With the Gallagher Premiership currently in COVID-19 limbo, the possibility of May lining out against the Tigers is not out of the question. Premiership Rugby have let it be known that it is their intention to finish out and complete the current season, including already postponed fixtures.

RugbyPass understands that as it stands, July 1st is being used a blanket date at which point contracts will turnover – come what may regarding the current Gallagher Premiership season. The issue is set to be the subject of discussion by the league’s top club officials.

Depending on when the competition returns, Gloucester’s home fixture against the Geordan Murphy’s men – originally scheduled for next Sunday (April 19th) – could go ahead at a date later than July 1st.

If so, May could line out against Leicester.

May joins a list of Premiership transferees that could end up playing for and against a club in the same season, an anomaly in rugby union terms at least. With players contracted by dates and not by rugby seasons, a number of players could be left in this unusual position.

Table-topping Exeter centre Sam Hill could end up playing against Rob Baxter’s side for Sale Sharks, potentially in a knockout situation.

Ben Earl and Max Malins could theoretically play against Saracens, if their the Bear’s March 20th fixture goes ahead after their loan-deal contracts kick-in. Likewise, England hooker Jack Singleton could – depending on dates – play in Gloucester’s rescheduled Saturday, 11 April fixture against Sarries.

Seventh placed Harlequins have lost star prop Kyle Sinckler to Bristol, and both teams could be end as play-off opposition after the July 1st deadline.

May, of course, played and scored against Leicester Tigers in his initial stint at Gloucester. The thirty-year-old is a product of the Gloucester Rugby Academy and played 121 times for the club before moving on to Leicester Tigers in 2017.

A key part of Eddie Jones’ England set-up, May has already earned 53 caps for his country, and the Kingsholm faithful no doubt be welcoming him back with open arms.

