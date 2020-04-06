10:51am, 06 April 2020

Head coach Eddie Jones has claimed his England squad for the 2023 World Cup could comprise of 60% new members as he looks to go one step further than last year’s tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones, who masterminded a sensational victory over New Zealand as England reached the final in Japan last year before coming up short against South Africa, last week signed a new contract up to the next World Cup in France.

However, Jones is already thinking about incremental changes to his line-up on an annual basis which would mean more than half the group who were within touching distance of landing the Webb Ellis Cup will be replaced.

Watch: Internationalist Bernard Laporte would like to see a Club World Cup.



“I don’t think this group can have another World Cup in them,” Jones told BBC Sport.

“While there will be core members of the team who will be able to continue to the next World Cup, there will be a new influx of members coming in. If you look at the squad this year we have changed it by 20%. There will be another 20% change in the second year, and another 20% in the third year.

“By the time we get to the World Cup it could be 40% of the squad from the 2019 World Cup and 60% new members.”

In the latest instalment of our new series, @alexshawsport picks out the five key attributes for hookers and the players that best exemplify those qualities.https://t.co/dh1F16g6MN — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones has already shown a ruthless edge by omitting marquee names Dylan Hartley, Chris Robshaw and Danny Care from his squad for the last World Cup.

A number of players who were instrumental in England’s run to the showpiece will be into their 30s in three years’ time, and Jones wants his side to keep evolving.

“That’s how you get the growth in the team,” he added. “You have to continually look for better players and players who can add value to the team.”