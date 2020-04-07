4:23pm, 07 April 2020

Ex-Wales midfielder Jamie Roberts is putting the Super Rugby season suspension to good use by volunteering to help the NHS in his native Wales fight the coronavirus pandemic. The 33-year-old flew out of Cape Town on March 26 after his stint with the Stormers was halted by the shutdown measures to combat the spread of the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than spend his time hanging around at home, the centre has taken up a temporary role with the Cardiff and Vale health board working as a clinical innovation fellow tasked with motivational and communications duties.

Speaking in an interview on walesonline.co.uk, Roberts explained: “I have spent the last three months living in Cape Town, but rugby out there was postponed indefinitely, so I came back to the UK. I just thought how can I play my part in this challenge we are all facing?

Crusaders players caught training together have been widely criticised



“I’m sitting on a medical degree from Cardiff University. I graduated in 2013 and did a bit of research between then and now. I thought do you know what, I would love to help the cause here in Cardiff with the health board that helped me train as a doctor.

“Although I have never worked clinically, I just thought I could help lend an extra pair of hands, an extra brain into helping solve the challenge. My first few days here have been inspiring, to see how hard people are working and everyone playing their part.

“I won’t be doing any skilled clinical work. I may be on the wards doing some basic work. My role here is to help motivate staff and help the communications team, making sure we get the right messages across to the public and playing my role within an unbelievable team.

“I was never aware of exactly what goes on behind the scenes. The energy and enthusiasm is palpable and that’s inspiring during a time like this. So whatever I can do to help our staff at HQ and in the front line as well I am keen to play my part. With a medical background as well, I hope that helps.”

ADVERTISEMENT