Injury strikes Red Roses preseason: 'It doesn’t feel like I have luck on my side'

Week four has been different… the rugby is ramping up; the tactical knowledge is starting to click and there’s a real buzz on both sides of the ball. The difference is that I haven’t been in the thick of it. Unfortunately, last week I sustained an ankle injury which has sidelined me for a few weeks.

It doesn’t really feel like I have luck on my side at the minute. However, I am pushing all those negative feelings to the side because I still have the possibility of getting back for WXV. I have never had an injury where there is a chance of still being involved in a campaign. With my hamstring and thumb, it was surgery straight away, so I knew my involvements were done.

With this timeline, I could make it back in time to travel to Canada, so my mentality has completely shifted. I will do everything in my power to get back fit and put myself in the best position for selection.

Last week we had a meeting with Patrick (our leadership and culture consultant) about leading oneself. He got us to consider how we get better at leading ourselves and the different stepping stones to achieving greatness. I figured out that I am driven by an outcome rather than a process.

However, I think this is a great opportunity to follow a process as I know that I need to follow everything I have been given by physios and S&Cs to stay on track.

This includes taking collagen 45 minutes before completing my rehab. I have never spoken to Alexa as much as I have this week – “Alexa, set a 45-minute timer”. By doing this and following the process, if I don’t make it back in time, I can hold my head high saying I did everything I could.

Last Friday I attended an appearance at Allianz Stadium to do some filming for Allianz alongside Abby Dow and Marlie Packer. There were a few different elements to the day. It started off with a quiz with buzzers.

Let’s just say, Marlie was very competitive and would buzz halfway through the question! Abby could reel off fun facts about the history of the stadium and I was looking at the producer whilst they were arguing about who buzzed first to get her to tell me the answer! You’ll have to keep your eyes peeled on socials to see who won.

We also spoke about the Paralympics that Allianz are proud sponsors of. I love Charlotte Henshaw’s story as she transferred from swimming to Paracanoe later on in her career and has continued to thrive at the top level. It resonated with me because I started rugby at 16 and worked hard to catch up with girls who started age five or six.

On the weekend, the 2014 World Cup-winning squad had their 10-year anniversary. The first post I saw on my socials on Saturday morning was their rendition of Never Forget. I bet they couldn’t believe it had been plastered all over for everyone to see, but it’s also one of those memories that they will quite literally never forget.

It was nice to follow their 2014km challenge which finished at the stadium with Gary Street in attendance. Gary also visited camp this week and it was great to see the bond and affection so many of the current players and staff have with him.

The latest addition in camp has been our shiny new coffee machine and it is beautiful! I’m still getting used to having to weigh out my beans and time the pour, but it is great to have good coffee in camp again.

Right… time to go! There’s rehab to be done.