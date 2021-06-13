Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back

Harlequins legend Brown receives send-off at the Stoop after final home game

By Josh Raisey
Mike Brown of Harlequins (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Harlequins)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

    Mike Brown may not have been able to play against Newcastle Falcons in Harlequins’ final game of the season at the Stoop on Saturday, but he received a send-off befitting for their most capped player.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The fullback is set to join Saturday’s opponents Newcastle next season, ending his 17-year stay at Quins, but was unable to play as he is still serving the six-match ban he was given for a red-carded stamp against Wasps on May 9.

    Instead of playing, there was a small ceremony after the 54-26 win hosted by Brown’s long standing England and Quins teammate Danny Care.

    The 35-year-old reflected on some of his memories at the Stoop across his 351 appearances, which of course included the Premiership win in 2012, while also touching upon the the drama around his departure.

    “Playing for this club means everything to me, it’s been special,” the 72-cap England international said.

    “The majority of my time at this club has held some fond memories, under the lights at the Stoop, European games, games where we’ve scored in the last few minutes to win, over the road for the Premiership win and then coming back and celebrating on the pitch with Minty’s [Nick Easter] famous song. Those days will always live in my heart, in my head.

    “Sport’s unpredictable, you think you’re going to be at a place for your whole career, but unfortunately it doesn’t always work out how you want. But I have so many special memories.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’ve played with some unbelievable players, like this group here that can go on and achieve whatever they want in the next couple of weeks and I’ll be your biggest supporter.”

    Having finished fourth in the Gallagher Premiership, Quins travel to Ashton Gate next week to take on table-toppers Bristol Bears in the semi-final. Brown will be unavailable for that game, and the final should they progress.

    No more false starts in battle for All Blacks No 10 jersey The extended 2021 season will finally allow for a proper head-to-head for the All Blacks No 10 jersey. Gregor Paul Lions provide blueprint for global game The British and Irish Lions of 2017 set the standards for the years to come. Will the same be the case in 2021? Gregor Paul Final hurdle The Blues are on track to host their first Super Rugby finals showdown since 2003. Patrick McKendry Half’s time Promising Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe has finally earned himself a start after an exceptional provincial season. Tom Vinicombe Loose ideas An injury to Shannon Frizell has possibly made the loose forwards selection picture clearer for the All Blacks. Tom Vinicombe

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Harlequins legend Brown receives send-off at the Stoop after final home game

    Search