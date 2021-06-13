Harlequins legend Brown receives send-off at the Stoop after final home game

9:06am, 13 June 2021

Mike Brown may not have been able to play against Newcastle Falcons in Harlequins’ final game of the season at the Stoop on Saturday, but he received a send-off befitting for their most capped player.

The fullback is set to join Saturday’s opponents Newcastle next season, ending his 17-year stay at Quins, but was unable to play as he is still serving the six-match ban he was given for a red-carded stamp against Wasps on May 9.

Instead of playing, there was a small ceremony after the 54-26 win hosted by Brown’s long standing England and Quins teammate Danny Care.

The 35-year-old reflected on some of his memories at the Stoop across his 351 appearances, which of course included the Premiership win in 2012, while also touching upon the the drama around his departure.

“Playing for this club means everything to me, it’s been special,” the 72-cap England international said.

“The majority of my time at this club has held some fond memories, under the lights at the Stoop, European games, games where we’ve scored in the last few minutes to win, over the road for the Premiership win and then coming back and celebrating on the pitch with Minty’s [Nick Easter] famous song. Those days will always live in my heart, in my head.

“Sport’s unpredictable, you think you’re going to be at a place for your whole career, but unfortunately it doesn’t always work out how you want. But I have so many special memories.

“I’ve played with some unbelievable players, like this group here that can go on and achieve whatever they want in the next couple of weeks and I’ll be your biggest supporter.”

😪 Don't think there was a dry eye in the house after this. 🏟 For those of you who weren't lucky enough to be at The Stoop today here's the moment @mikebrown_15 bid farewell to @dannycare and the Harlequins family. #COYQ pic.twitter.com/bpYwqHNX9W — Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) June 12, 2021

Having finished fourth in the Gallagher Premiership, Quins travel to Ashton Gate next week to take on table-toppers Bristol Bears in the semi-final. Brown will be unavailable for that game, and the final should they progress.