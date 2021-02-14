1:18pm, 14 February 2021

Wallabies forward Jack Dempsey has joined Glasgow Warriors for the 2021-22 season, the club have announced.

The 26-year-old back rower, who has been capped 14 times by Australia, is the latest addition to head coach Danny Wilson’s pack.

He has scored eight tries in 44 appearances for Super Rugby side the Waratahs, with whom he claimed the Australian conference title on two occasions during his seven seasons in New South Wales.

Dempsey told the Warriors’ official website: “I’m very excited to be starting the next phase of my professional rugby career in Scotland with Glasgow Warriors for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

“Departing NSW was an incredibly tough decision. It’s a club I have spent my entire professional career (at) since joining at the end of 2014.

“However, the move to Glasgow presents such a different challenge both in lifestyle and rugby, and personally it feels like the right time to take that challenge head-on.”

Welcoming the newcomer to Scotstoun, Wilson said: “Jack is a really exciting addition to our squad. For a 26-year-old, he’s very experienced, having made almost 50 appearances for the Waratahs and earning 14 caps for his country.

“Jack can play across the back row and is extremely dynamic, a great ball carrier and an impressive defender, who gets over in the ball and jackals well.

“We’ve been looking to strengthen our back-row options for next season and Jack is just the man to do that.”

Renowned for his dynamism with ball in hand, the former North Harbour Rays man helped his team to Super Rugby semi-finals in 2015 and 2018, playing a key role as the ‘Tahs claimed the Australian conference title on both occasions.

He also played a key role in helping Gordon to the 2020 Shute Shield, producing a barnstorming display in the Grand Final against Eastwood to help his team to a first title in 22 years.

PA, additional reporting Glasgow Warriors