9:25am, 16 May 2021

Newcastle bring props Adam Brocklebank and Mark Tampin and winger George Wacokecoke into their line-up as they look to build on last week’s seven-try triumph over London Irish. The match will mark back rower Will Welch’s 250th appearance for his hometown club.

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd makes two changes to the team defeated by Gloucester, recalling winger Ollie Sleightholme and fly-half James Grayson.

Last season: No corresponding fixture.

Last six league matches: Newcastle L L L L L W Northampton W L W W W L.

Top try scorers: George McGuigan & Ben Stevenson (Newcastle) 4; Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton) 7.

Top point scorers: Brett Connon (Newcastle) 48; James Grayson (Northampton) 69.

NEWCASTLE FALCONS: 15 Tom Penny, 14 Adam Radwan, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Luther Burrell, 11 George Wacokecoke, 10 Brett Connon, 9 Louis Schreuder, 1 Adam Brocklebank, 2 George McGuigan, 3 Mark Tampin, 4 Greg Peterson, 5 Sean Robinson, 6 Will Welch, 7 Mark Wilson (captain), 8 Callum Chick

REPLACEMENTS: 16 Jamie Blamire, 17 Kyle Cooper, 18 Rodney Ah You, 19 Philip van der Walt, 20 Carl Fearns, 21 Sam Stuart, 22 Joel Hodgson, 23 Chidera Obonna

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS: 15 George Furbank, 14 Ollie Sleightholme, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Rory Hutchinson, 11 Tommy Freeman, 10 James Grayson, 9 Tom James, 1 Alex Waller, 2 Sam Matavesi, 3 Paul Hill, 4 David Ribbans, 5 Api Ratuniyarawa, 6 Tom Wood, 7 Lewis Ludlam, 8 Teimana Harrison

REPLACEMENTS: 16 Mike Haywood, 17 Nick Auterac, 18 Ehren Painter, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Shaun Adendorff, 21 Henry Taylor, 22 Fraser Dingwall, 23 Tom Collins

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam makes one change to the team that beat Bath, with Jake Kerr lined up to make his first competitive start for the club in the front row, while hooker Will Capon returns to the 23-man squad as a replacement.

Gloucester boss George Skivington also makes one change to the team that beat Northampton, with scrum-half Willi Heinz starting alongside Billy Twelvetrees after being on the bench last time.

Last season: Gloucester 24 Bristol 33, Bristol 34 Gloucester 16.

Last six league matches: Bristol W W W W L W Gloucester L L W L W W.

Top try scorers: Ratu Naulago (Bristol) 7; Santiago Carreras, Willi Heinz & Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester) 4.

Top point scorers: Callum Sheedy (Bristol) 58; Billy Twelvetrees (Gloucester) 92.

BRISTOL BEARS: 15. Charles Piutau; 14. Luke Morahan, 13. Semi Radradra, 12. Siale Piutau, 11. Max Malins; 10. Callum Sheedy, 9. Andy Uren; 1. Yann Thomas, 2. Jake Kerr, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Dave Attwood, 5. Chris Vui, 6. Steven Luatua (c), 7. Ben Earl, 8. Nathan Hughes.

REPLACEMENTS: 16. Will Capon, 17. Jake Woolmore, 18. John Afoa, 19. Ed Holmes, 20. Jake Heenan, 21. Tom Kessell, 22. Ioan Lloyd, 23. Alapati Leiua.

GLOUCESTER: 15. Kyle Moyle, 14. Louis Rees-Zammit, 13. Giorgi Kveseladze, 12. Mark Atkinson, 11. Santiago Carreras, 10. Billy Twelvetrees, 9. Willi Heinz, 1. Val Rapava-Ruskin, 2. Jack Singleton, 3. Fraser Balmain, 4. Ed Slater, 5. Matias Alemanno, 6. Jordy Reid, 7. Lewis Ludlow (c), 8. Ruan Ackermann

REPLACEMENTS: 16. Henry Walker , 17. Jamal Ford-Robinson, 18. Jack Stanley, 19. Ben Morgan, 20. Jack Clement, 21. Stephen Varney , 22. Lloyd Evans , 23. Ollie Thorley