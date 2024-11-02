'Furious': X erupts as England fans drown out haka with controversial rugby anthem
Social media erupted this afternoon after England fans drowned out the All Blacks‘ haka with an ear-splitting rendition of ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.
The pre-match atmosphere was charged following England prop Joe Marler’s remarks on X earlier in the week dismissing the Maori war dance as “ridiculous” and suggesting it be scrapped.
Marler’s comments intensified anticipation with speculation from fans and pundits as to how the All Blacks would respond.
As the All Blacks lined up for the haka, England met the challenge with a formation that stopped at the halfway line. The stadium erupted in song, nearly overpowering the haka with “Swing Low.” By the end only a few meters separated the teams.
While the consensus on social media was that the haka and its response was a fantastic spectacle, others weren’t so happy with the home fans drowning out the haka with the controversial rugby anthem.
One England fan wrote: “As an England fan myself, the England fans singing Swing Low over the New Zealand haka is so f***ing disrespectful. What is happening to rugby fans?! Furious,” while another England supporter agreed: “You’re spot on and I’ve said this for years. Marler kind of has a valid point in some respect. Let the Haka be loud, let the English players respond, not have 82000 sing over it.”
Another irate fan also branded it disrespectful.
“I’m a proud English man BUT the fans at Twickenham singing swing low during the haka are showing disrespect.”
In the same vein another fan observed: “That was deeply disappointing and actually quite disrespectful in my view to not have someone actually singing the NZ anthem there. And then to have the Twickenham crowd singing Swing Low over the Haka. Come on Rugby we are better than that.”
Others were split on the response: “Deafening Swing Low during the Haka. Not sure whether I love it or see it as disrespectful… Let’s go with ‘love it’,” while others defended the response, one pointing out: “Why do we have to respect this cringe? Get rid of it!”
Swing Low is deemed controversial by some due to its origins as an African American spiritual, with critics arguing it may be insensitive in a modern sporting context.
