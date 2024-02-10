Four England talking points as Wales make Twickenham Six Nations visit
Steve Borthwick has developed a reputation during his time in charge of England for being a tinkerman when it comes to team selection. He sure likes upping the ante from week to week with his alterations but his 18th game in charge – this Saturday’s round two match versus Wales in London – has unusually seen him stick rather than twist with his choices.
Consistently rolling the dice hasn’t been a habit exclusive to Borthwick, as you have go to back to the 2019 Rugby World Cup final to find the last time that England named an unchanged team from one to game the next with Eddie Jones at the helm.
Borthwick’s no-change approach following his team’s three-point win away to Italy is quite the contrast to Wales, who have named a side that contains seven changes from their XV that narrowly lost to Scotland.
Here are the RugbyPass talking points with England looking to go two wins from two at the start of the Guinness Six Nations for the first time since 2019:
Load-sharing stat hints ambition
There has been a quiet air of confidence surrounding England in this build-up. The party line coming out of Stadio Olimpico was a level of satisfaction despite the three-point margin of victory worryingly being their narrowest ever against Italy, but what has been said since has souped up expectations that they are going in the right direction as they look to widen their playbook.
We’ll soon know if that optimism is on the money or gibberish akin to what was uttered during last year’s underwhelming Six Nations and Summer Series campaigns.
Rome admittedly wasn’t built in a day – and neither will this new England defence under Felix Jones, nor the Richard Wigglesworth attack now that the 2023 handbrake has loosened.
England losing the try count 3-2 to Italy was concerning, as was their repeated inability to break the Italian line in attack. That’s the sort of stuff Wales will take great heart from coming to Twickenham looking for a first Six Nations win in London since 2012, but that doesn’t mean the hosts shouldn’t be somewhat hopeful about achieving round two success.
A round-one statistic that caught the eye on the official Six Nations website was the list of the top 30 ball carriers from the three opening weekend matches.
England had a chart-topping eight players included compared to six from Wales and Ireland, five Italians, three Scots and two French.
It was no surprise to see Ben Earl top the category with 16 carries given his Test career-making Rugby World Cup but having Freddie Steward chip in with 11, Joe Marler, Will Stuart and Ethan Roots with nine each and then Henry Slade, Maro Itoje and Tommy Freeman all on eight hinted at an English willingness to spread the load by putting the ball through more hands than previously was the case.
Half-backs George Ford and Alex Mitchell were credited with 30 and 60 passes respectively. Now, of course, we have to factor in that unfancied Italy were the opposition but against South Africa in last October’s Rugby World Cup semi-final, Owen Farrell and Mitchell managed only a respective five and 19 passes despite their team having 56 per cent possession, the same percentage as England had in Rome.
There is a welcome ambition for change, it seems. Its delivery, though, needs a quickly improved end product.
Sport is entertainment, Steve!
The Twickenham atmosphere will be of huge interest. The once fortress venue has seen that reputation obliterated in recent times, the Jones era wrapping up with just one win in his last five outings and the Borthwick ‘improvement’ has been marginal with two wins from five home games in 2023.
Last August’s most recent loss in that combined sequence of just three wins in 10 was most damning. The upper tier at Twickenham was fully closed due to lack of home support and the grouping of Fijians in a lower tier corner were the ones that made the racket below.
With the rugby not going well, Twickenham has essentially become an outdoor pub where the fan interest is on getting the next round in rather than waiting for the next box kick and hoping it can spark a sudden change in England’s fortunes.
The fans are easy targets for criticism from the likes of Clive Woodward, the ex-England coach, but with ticket prices so high, they are well entitled to do what they want on their afternoon out.
It’s up to Borthwick’s team on the pitch to grab their attention and keep it away from the beer queues. The calibre of rugby produced in recent times had too often been dire.
Sport is entertainment, Steve. Give the fans what they want and they will row in with their support, but don’t expect them to cheer for no good reason.
Don’t react, just ignore the trolls
You have to wonder what the game of rugby has become when a Test head coach is asked if he considered standing down a player due to the fear he could be exposed to social media abuse. That is exactly the query put to Borthwick on Thursday about his inclusion of Immanuel Feyi-Waboso as England’s 23rd man.
What has the faceless keyboard warriors up in arms about the 21-year-old is that he is Cardiff-born and reared, going on to represent Wales at age-grade level before joining up with Rob Baxter’s Exeter post the Wasps debacle and deciding to use the England eligibility secured through a grandmother to play for Borthwick’s team.
Wales can’t have sour grapes, surely. They had just as much an opportunity to bring Feyi-Waboso into their Test set-up as England did, but they lost out and should just suck it up. International allegiance these days is a fluid thing, anyway. Look at how former England prop Henry Thomas switched to the Welsh last year. You win some, you lose some…
The attention garnered by these ruthless online rugby pile-ons is extraordinary judging by how such attacks impacted last year on Owen Farrell and Tom Curry. The country-flipping Feyi-Waboso is now potentially their latest target, but he shouldn’t be.
Rather than inflame the situation by asking Borthwick about it and giving it publicity, rugby should just ignore the squabbling and not react. Let the authorities deal with the stuff that crosses the line rather than get personally involved.
Look at football’s Premier League and the greater noise of its army of online trolls. Football players seem to have a greater robustness/aloofness, ignoring the nonsense and just getting on with business. There’s a lesson in that for rugby and the way it is drawn into the commotion rather than steering well clear.
"My agent was just looking for something for me in a professional environment… I didn’t really have the opportunity to do that in NZ" @heagneyl ??? talks to Chandler Cunningham-South about England, London Irish and finding a new club https://t.co/uoc521tdZS
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 25, 2023
Meteoric-rising Cunningham-South
Ethan Roots was the rookie hoisted on a pedestal last weekend, the blindside’s all-round debut game resulting in him pocketing the official player of the match reward. Thing is, his meteoric rise could be trumped in the long run by what fellow newcomer Chandler Cunningham-South has to offer the England back row.
It was October 2022 when Declan Kidney first suggested the world was Cunningham-South’s oyster. The English-born forward had moved to New Zealand aged four but a London Irish academy deal tempted him back to the land of his birth and he was soon fast-tracked into the first team.
“Chandler is an intelligent young man and is more than aware of how much growth there is left in him to get to where he could go. He is a cheery, jolly fella. He brings a good atmosphere to the changing room. He’s a good lad, good company.”
Kidney’s description was spot on, Cunningham-South being the perfect interviewee when RugbyPass sat down with him in Cape Town last June at the U20s World Cup. At the time, his switch to Harlequins had just been confirmed following the stressful few weeks after the collapse of the Exiles and his ambitions in the game were clear.
“If you are going to make the trip over (from New Zealand), it’s a 27-hour flight, I wasn’t coming to mess around or anything, I was coming to do something, to make a big change. I felt like it worked,” he said about his accelerated progress.
“I do have a lot to do in my game to get to where I want to be. I want to play international rugby, for sure, and I want to do well for my club as well and I want to win Premierships, I want to win European titles. That is sort of my goal. I just want to participate, to really achieve stuff in my career.”
There was no hint of arrogance. Asked to rate his pace, passing and tackling out of 100, he respectively answered: “I’ll be humble, I’ll say 68; That’s not bad, I’d say 74; 82.”
Eight months later, the 20-year-old’s numbers can easily be revised upwards following his energetic effort off last week’s bench and his potential to be a round-two game-changer.
Just ask Sam Warburton who is already touting him to be the British and Irish Lions’ Test blindside next year.
Comments on RugbyPass
“*Don’t react, just ignore the trolls”* This should be Borthwicks response to ppl telling him to rapidly transition to a more attacking attacking style of play1 Go to comments
This risks being a real low ebb for England. Last week Italy found holes in England’s defence despite having gone into the match without knowing what they would face. Since then Wales will have prepared for it specifically, but England won't be close to ironing out all the flaws.1 Go to comments
I think he just doesn’t know it but it’s not a good idea to call Japanese Jap. It’s an offensive term like calling black people with n word. Unless you mean to offend Japanese you want to refrain from using it.6 Go to comments
What do you mean, the tour got off to a “rocky start”? It was a preseason hitout for a D team of rookies & new combos. And it was a good game of footy, the difference being a missed conversion. And don’t hype up this match either. Both teams played a load of rookies. A great occasion for young players to get some game time. Hopefully this can be a regular fixture for us.1 Go to comments
So much for how Cool it would be to play for the ABs. This indicates he had no genuine interest at all.5 Go to comments
There is one glaringly obvious bit of detail missing from the analysis of Irelands failure at the 2023 RWC. Our linout failed miserably. It was ranked 14th out of 20. No way we could ever have won the tournament with that lineout. Maybe it wouldn’t have mattered as much to other teams, but it did to Ireland. Evidence of this fact lies in our victory in Marseille. All 5 tries came directly from lineout starter plays. 2 of them were maul tries. Andy Farrells Ireland have built an attack that rely's on a strong lineout as a cornerstone. Unfortunately, POC mislaid it in June or July and only found it again before Christmas!!19 Go to comments
In the 90 odd caps Ford has somehow been given one cannot say he has been a standout game changer . Argentina game excepted . He did one of two things he knows . He kicked the ball. Very very well . For years England have failed time after time to raise above the very average . Recently Ford has spoken about running the ball and exciting the supporters . But did anyone see it much against Italy. They were the worst team at converting possession in the 22. Marcus would have demanded the ball and hey presto . Lets see if his talk is just that against Wales .1 Go to comments
South Africa didn't have a great four years before 2019 and won the World Cup. Ireland and France conquered the world for four years before 2023 and went out in the QFs. The World Cup cycle is a silly thing to think about.19 Go to comments
“We had the best defence at the World Cup,” …. well if that’s the attitude paired with selfishness (à voir the interview with Ntamack) and the typical french fondling of their “superstars”, it comes as little surprise to me, we see Les Bleues underachieving (as compared to the talent they have within their team)1 Go to comments
I smell rat sh1t4 Go to comments
Super Rugby averaged 8 tries/game in 2023 & so far this season the GP is averaging 6 tries/game. So I’m not sure about the GP showing “the way for rugby”. More like waking up. Heck, I even remember when SH refs were being criticised by the North for allowing matches to “flow”. Sounds all positive though. I thought the RWC23 knockouts showcased Rugby at its finest. Two of the QFs were epic & the Final worthy of the arm wrestles of the preceding five RWC Finals. The Boks are being too harshly criticised in my opinion. Their 4 tries to 3 tries QF win & their win in the Final displayed what really wins tight tests. Character. As for the NFL & NBA, to be fair, both these sports evolved in real time through a commercial lens to be marketed as entertainment. For the NFL, pro over 100 years, for the NBA, about 70. So regularly upgrading their product based on marketing & profit is systemically embedded. Rugby went pro in 1996 after being amateur for 100 years. Now in its 28th year In the pro era, Rugby still seems to be uncertain as to what its product actually is. We cry out for greater flow, less stopages, & more “ball in play” time. And then reference the NFL which is actually the opposite. A 60min game that takes 3 hours to complete & has the “ball in play” for 11 minutes/game. Or the NBA where the clock is stopped to ensure the ball is in play for 100% with data analysis based instead on individual & team usage rates. We need to be careful what we wish for. Rugby is the only full contact team sport in the world. Unlike League or NFL, every scrum, lineout, maul, ruck, tackle, is a multi-phase physical contest. By mitigating any of these areas, we risk making Rugby something that it is not. Let’s not forget that Rugby's unique selling point is its multi phase physicality on both sides of the ball. It’s ingrained. For example, the Professor favours getting rid of the attacking rolling maul. Joe Moody spoke on behalf of all fatties & told him to “go away”. Nigel Owens says the goal line dropout hasn’t worked as pick & goes haven’t decreased & defenders are now merely focussed on getting under the ball. Hence, as it seems that pick and goes aren’t picking & going anywhere anytime soon, for Owens this law needs to be dropkicked itself. We need to accept that Rugby is what it is & that a rolling maul try is as “attacking” as a full field counterattack try. The IREvNZL & FRAvRSA QFs at RWC23 are full of physicality & attacking intent. There’s no need to debate that we need an attacking mindset. We just all need to get on with it.20 Go to comments
Farrell dosen't want to see a dip occurring in the teams standards. It’s simply a psychology thing. And to put It behind them and to concentrate on the games in-between world cups. All the hype will return closer to the next tournament 2027.19 Go to comments
Also hear a lot about teams being inconsistent between world cups. I’d rather consistently peak and win the World Cup than consistently peak between and not.19 Go to comments
Brilliant article, said what needed to be said and it will obviously get push back from certain fans. The rugby world cup is the crescendo of this sport and anyone who dismisses that is simply deluding themselves.19 Go to comments
4 years is a long time, players will retire, form will drop, new players will emerge. Ireland played well at the RWC, beat the eventual champions and came within a whisker of beating the runner up so wholesale changes aren’t needed. England have had a number of retirements, players injured or no longer eligible, despite finishing 3rd they also didn’t really perform so its hardly a fair comparison. Ireland can continue to perform and dominate for 4 years and then go into a world cup, it’s true that there is no need to ‘cycle’.19 Go to comments
When Paddy Jackson played for Ulster Rugby and Ireland he was a Great player but It was a disgrace When Ulster Rugby and Ireland dropped him1 Go to comments
Everyone is so keen to tear down this Irish team and are constantly giving out about “arrogant” fans on all forums I see but the reality is that over the last 15 years we have transformed as a team and a nation from timid underdogs to nervous high achievers to expected high achievers. It’s only natural that when you move so far away from your past rivalries and start heavily challenging teams that used to look down on you as nothing more than whipping boys that they feel the need to lash out and put you down. No sensible Irish fan is under any illusions about our team and we are constantly crying out for changes we feel need to be made like player rotation or tactical changes. We don’t see ourselves as best in the world but we believe we have the tools and the quality of players to be the best if given the chance to prove it. Are Kiwis and South Africans not the same, were the English not the same so long ago? Many Irish fans went into last weeks match reckoning we’d either lose by 2 or by 20 so naturally after winning like that we’d be ecstatic, are only perennial losers allowed to celebrate their wins?19 Go to comments
Excellent…!1 Go to comments
To be fair, Ireland has been a better team.than the Boks for years now. Now that their clear MVP Barnes is gone, nowhere to go for the inferior SH teams but down to the level they clearly deserve.4 Go to comments
After reading this I’m not sure it’s the Irish who are bitter. You might want to have a close look in the mirror.19 Go to comments