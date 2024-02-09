Sam Warburton makes 'massive' Lions prediction about England rookie
Former British and Irish Lions skipper Sam Warburton has been so impressed by new England cap Chandler Cunningham-South that he has tipped the 20-year-old to be in the blindside conversation for next year’s tour to Australia.
Just eight months ago, the English-born/New Zealand-raised back-rower was left unemployed after the financially stricken London Irish collapsed.
After trying out for North Harbour U18s, Canterbury U19s and even dabbling in rugby league when training with the NZ Warriors, he had joined the Exiles academy in February 2022 and soon blazed a trail into their first team.
That quick-step impact ultimately stood to him. Harlequins put his mind at ease over his future by offering him a deal for the 2023/24 season while he was away in South Africa with the England U20s, but never could have imagined he would so quickly make the step up since then to Test-level rugby.
Cunningham-South was easily the most impressive of Steve Borthwick’s replacements when making a debut last weekend in Rome off the England bench, immediately announcing himself on the scene with a brilliantly executed try-saving tackle.
He is now primed for a second run after being retained among the replacements for this Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations encounter in London versus Wales.
That’s a fixture that ex-Wales captain Warburton can’t wait to see unfold, especially given how bowled over he has been by his fellow back-rower this winter.
The Canterbury ambassador said: “I saw this kid play pre-Christmas because Harlequins were playing Cardiff. There was one kid who stood out and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, how is he not in the England set-up?’
“Fast forward to the Six Nations and he came off the bench the other day for England and had 15 minutes – Chandler Cunningham-South is a serious player. He’s 6ft 5ins, explosive, big, aggressive and technically very good as well. There are not many No6s around and there is always room for an enforcer in your pack.
“You need someone who can spearhead the effort. Joe McCarthy is doing that now for Ireland and Cunningham-South can be that player at six who is really disruptive. In 18 months, he is going to be red hot and in the conversation (for the Lions).
“To play international rugby you have got to have a certain athletic ability at the top level. Look at the top back row players who are having an impact; you have got (Caelan) Doris, Jac Morgan, Ben Earl, Aaron Wainwright. These guys are exceptional athletes, very physical and very tough.
“I look at Cunningham-South and he has got all that – plus size. Probably the biggest and most athletic back row the home nations have at the minute.
“He’s only 20 which means he has still got another 18 months of growth physically. And he has got 18 months of just getting Test match experience, playing with England and playing with Quins.
"My agent was just looking for something for me in a professional environment… I didn’t really have the opportunity to do that in NZ" @heagneyl ??? talks to Chandler Cunningham-South about England, London Irish and finding a new club https://t.co/uoc521tdZS
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 25, 2023
“He has just got that athletic ability and size I haven’t seen present in any of the home nations, and the important bit is he has got the mentality, the bit between his teeth, that aggressiveness you need at level. And you can’t coach aggressiveness.
“He seems to have the full package; I just hope he gets some game time. Great athlete, good in defence, good ball carrier. He could be that massive six I think the Lions could really benefit from and be destructive.”
Despite his delight over the emergence of Cunningham-South with England, Warburton is predicting a tricky afternoon for Borthwick and co at Twickenham this weekend. “The pressure is on England and people will be thinking they should put Wales to the sword given that Scotland beat them.
“But given that the pressure is off Wales, it will suit them. England are red-hot favourites. Wales have not won there (in the Six Nations) since 2012 and before that, it was 2008. They were both Grand Slam teams who won at Twickenham; you don’t win at Twickenham as an average team.
“The odds are stacked against Wales. Twickenham was one of my favourite places to play but it was always so hard to go there. If I was a betting man I’d go with England, but it does suit Wales that the pressure is off. If they can put England under some pressure early, just like Italy did last week, it could be a tricky afternoon.”
- Canterbury ambassador Sam Warburton was speaking at the Canterbury British and Irish Lions preview event, which gave retailers the first look at the 2025 Lions jersey
Comments on RugbyPass
Couldn’t agree more that he’s a really exciting prospect - a real standout from the Italy v England game last week. In terms of Lions selection, I would imagine this will depend on Farrell’s approach - his success with Ireland in getting them well-drilled with a dynamic pack focussed on link play won’t necessarily be achievable in the shorter time frame he’ll have with the Lions. So an aggressive, destructive 6 to get them over the gain line and fire up the defence would no doubt be a great asset if there are teething problems getting systems with more complexity going!1 Go to comments
It's all well and good having a strong international game but if the game isn’t strong in Australia, you won’t have a strong Wallabies side and thus no meaningful success on the world stage.1 Go to comments
Italy by 8. lol.1 Go to comments
What’s with the head to head with Farrell not evening playing? Anyway, Tight to the end - arm wrestle stuff. England by 10. Fords Boot to accumulate the points.1 Go to comments
Scotland by 5 and an enormously gripping week in the media next week. I think we’ll see tit-for-tat tries being scored. Scotland to sneak the victory. Finn Russel looked very dangerous half 1 last week. French forwards looked heavy on the feet. Scotland to run.1 Go to comments
Hi Nick, the argument for a more attacking mindset is compelling and well made. On the other side of that is how little I enjoyed the Bath Bristol match watching it live. It didn’t feel like a proper game. When defence is optional, your traditional fan struggles to take the outcome seriously. If a team finds the courage to play with an aggressive mindset in a clutch situation, like Quins did when winning the GP a couple of years back against odds, fans will gasp at the audacity and go along for the ride. If nobody tackles and games are routinely point-a-minute affairs, then it doesn’t feel like there’s anything meaningful being played for. Well, to me at least.12 Go to comments
The only people making a fuss about this is England. Wales frankly don’t care if he plays or not. He made his choice, he never really figured in Welsh coaches thoughts and made it clear he wants to stay in England. He may have been born in Wales but that does not make you Welsh. The thing in your chest that beats to send your blood around your body is what makes you Welsh and his obviously is not!2 Go to comments
Nick, it seems like thees’s real buy-in between referees, players and coaches in England about what they want the game to look like as a spectacle. This has worked well for the past few years. Yes, you still see the odd tryless match which ends 12-6 but those games are few and far between. How Luke Pearce didn't get a knock out match at the World Cup is a tad bizarre too.12 Go to comments
Love to see him start maybe at 8 with Earle at 72 Go to comments
Springboks aren’t even playing in the Six Nations but are living rent free in the minds of European rugby 🤣🤣🤣1 Go to comments
Ben Smith is right about “World Cup hangover” but wow, its been months now and European rugby are still in tears 🤣🤣🤣27 Go to comments
Named Harry Potter but has the hair and gormless demeanour of Ron Weasley.1 Go to comments
Hello, no contestation about your analysis just a few remarks on your second chapter. As a statistician I can’t say that 19 english won games over 32 possible is statiscally different than a head or tail flip. Nor is 6 qualified english teams over ten so good considering that you say yourself that the english teams are so close from each other and we know that so many europeans teams are qualified this year even when losing games. These statistics notes do not bring weight to the rest of the analysis. From an audience point of view we can only regret that the attack spirit has not reached yet the english national team.12 Go to comments
Lebron James? Simmer down2 Go to comments
I’m really going to miss him.5 Go to comments
Really interesting article NB, thanks. Bizarre looking at the clips as it reminds me of games under the roof in Dunedin for Super Rugby pre lockdown days. So much movement deep in your half finding space both sides of the ball with a surprised defence backtracking. Very much like the Highlanders with Sopoaga at 10 good and bad results. I find this a contrast to when I watched a couple of games involving Bristol just after xmas when it is dreadful dull penalty manufacturing rugby. What’s happened since then?12 Go to comments
He’s right about the Japanese product. It’s the future of rugby in the Pacific.5 Go to comments
Hi Nick I think you write a great article here. Premiership has made great strides and watching the league is better than ever. In the past you would see wet miserable games on the TV played between English teams and wake up to the speed and quality of Super Rugby but now the premiership seems to be embracing attacking rugby and teams are building rucks, breaking down defences, kicking less and running more from deep. I think its a general direction which Northern Hemisphere rugby has gone in since 2019 and the pace even in the URC is blistering with bonus points being so important. The 50-22 rule has also been useful in this regard. Teams up North have realised the value of using the fact that defenders are now sitting deeper waiting for the kick and so that leaves space on the outside especially when you attack from deep in your half. Teams are more inclined to have a go from set piece in their own half and in their 22 and the premiership is definitely much easier on the eye compared to the past.12 Go to comments
Hope this deal falls through3 Go to comments
CHRIS. It was a pleasure to watch you play. Rugby needs characters like you most of all now. They are all BORING . Marcus excepted. The supporters have all been brain washed by Eddie, Steve Borthwick too. In a week that Barry John has died , it reminded us of how PROPER no 10,s used to play . Mix it up. Side step , drop goal , dash though the gap . England have boring kick artists whose only attribute is an up and under , AND are lauded for it !!! it shows how we have all been suckered into the game plan by boring dunderheads . Hopefully what goes round etc. We are all bored to hell . Marcus/Fin will have their day . SOON.11 Go to comments