Former All Blacks hooker Norm Hewitt dies aged 55

Former All Blacks hooker Norm Hewitt has died at the age of 55 following a battle with motor neurone disease.

Hewitt played nine Tests for the All Blacks, with his first cap coming against Ireland in Johannesburg in 1995 at the Rugby World Cup and his last cap coming against England in Auckland in 1998. He also represented New Zealand Maori for over a decade.

He made 92 appearances for Hawke’s Bay in New Zealand, and also had stints with Southland and Wellington.

The hooker also played 66 times for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby before retiring in 2001.

Off the pitch, Hewitt was a foundational board member of the New Zealand Rugby Players Association.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson led the tributes to the former All Black, saying: “I played against Norm as a young player, and he was uncompromising on the field but always gracious with his time off it. He was a regular on the sidelines of club rugby, passionate about the provincial game and a proud All Black and Maori All Black. Our thoughts are with Norm’s family and loved ones at this time.”

New Zealand Maori Rugby Board member and former teammate Arran Pene said:“Norm was passionate both on and off the field. He loved his whanau, his rugby and the rugby community. Maori rugby mourns his loss, and our aroha is extended to the whanau. Moe mai ra e te tuakana”.

NZRPA CEO Rob Nichol said:“Norm was highly influential in our establishment, and the opportunities and support provided for players to this day. Norm was a proud man, who loved his family and cared greatly for his friends. His impact within rugby, the wider community, and on the huge variety of people and organisations he helped over the years has been immense.

“We are proud of all Norm achieved, will be forever grateful for his inspiration and contribution, and will miss him. On behalf of the Players we send our deepest love and support to Arlene and the family. Rest in peace and love our friend.”