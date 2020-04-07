8:22pm, 06 April 2020

Former All Blacks halfback Andy Ellis could be retiring from rugby following the cancellation of the Top League due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 36-year-old, who was most recently playing for the reigning champions Kobelco Steelers, was told to return home for a couple of weeks when the Top League was first suspended because of the pandemic in late February.

“Two weeks after that, we were told it’s cancelled,” Ellis told Newshub. “This was my last season and now I’m retired.”

Kobelco had enjoyed an undefeated start to their 2020 Top League campaign, winning each of their opening six matches in convincing fashion to establish themselves as early contenders to retain their title.

A second Japanese domestic title would have been the perfect send-off for Ellis, who has claimed a World Cup crown, two Super Rugby titles and six New Zealand provincial championships since his first-class debut in 2005.

Ellis suggested he isn’t the only high-profile New Zealander from Kobelco that might hang up his boots prematurely.