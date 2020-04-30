5:04pm, 30 April 2020

More than a month after all rugby across New Zealand was postponed indefinitely, fans were still struggling to get ticket refunds for a game originally scheduled for his weekend.

And some received a refund only this week, after being told that the upcoming Crusaders v Stormers game hadn’t officially been postponed, despite mass gatherings being banned at alert level 3.

One Auckland-based rugby fan told the Herald she and her husband booked flights to Christchurch and tickets to the May 2 game, only for the country to go into lockdown five weeks ago.

Their flights were cancelled as the country shut down, but she was unable to organise a refund for the postponed game.

Ten days before New Zealand went into lockdown, Sanzaar announced that all Super Rugby was suspended for the foreseeable future and eight days later, all rugby was suspended nationally.

While Kiwis have gained an inch more of freedom as the lockdown lifted to alert level 3 on Tuesday, public venues remain shut, with gatherings limited to 10 people at any time.

“We were told that there was going to be a local game, but all of the flights were cancelled,” the Auckland woman, who didn’t want to be named, said.

“I just don’t understand, the game clearly wasn’t going to go ahead. We wouldn’t have gotten a refund if we hadn’t pursued it.”

A Crusaders spokeswoman said it had been working with Ticketek over the past few weeks to refund fans who had purchased single game tickets.

“As you’ll be aware, we are still waiting on final confirmation of what the 2020 Super Rugby competition will look like and the competition is currently suspended,” she said.

“While delayed, we are planning for some live rugby to occur later in the year and, in the meantime, we are grateful for the support and patience shown by Crusaders fans, as we work through this process.”

But the Auckland fan said she only received a refund for the two tickets when she threatened to contact the media.

She wanted to share the five-week ordeal to remind other ticket holders that they had a right to a refund.

“It’s very rude and very frustrating, because it’s not a lot of money, but the principle of the thing – if they can’t supply you what you bought they need to refund it.

“It makes you wonder how much money they’re holding on to, it’s really not fair.”