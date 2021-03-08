Gregor Townsend has brought some new faces into his Scotland squad for the upcoming Six Nations fixture against Ireland. Nick Haining, Rufus McLean and Sam Skinner have all been called into the 34-man group ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Andy Farrell’s side in Edinburgh.

Skinner featured in Scotland’s autumn internationals but has not played any part in this year’s Six Nations campaign.

Meanwhile McClean, one of 10 Glasgow Warriors players in the squad, is called up for the first time.

Haining, 30, made his international debut in the Six Nations defeat to Ireland last year and has been capped a further four times since.

Scotland recored a surprise win against England on the opening weekend of the Six Nations before a narrow home defeat to Wales.

Their round three fixture against France was postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the French camp, and is set to be played on March 26.

Richie Gray misses out on thesquad, having sat out Glasgow’s win against Zebre on Saturday due to a head injury. Blade Thomson and Gary Graham also drop out.

Earlier on Monday Ireland head coach Andy Farrell announced his own updated 36-man squad, which sees a return for Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale, who missed Ireland’s games against Wales, France and Italy through injury.

