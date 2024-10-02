England get injury boost from Bath but win over Tigers came at a price

England flanker Sam Underhill is available for selection for Bath this weekend against Bristol Bears at the Rec after missing the opening two rounds of the Gallagher Premiership.

The 28-year-old started in all three of England’s summer Tests against Japan and the All Blacks, but underwent a small procedure on his ankle soon after, ruling him out of Bath’s unbeaten start to the Premiership season.

The flanker, as well as Scotland centre Cameron Redpath – who also had shoulder surgery over the summer – is available for the West Country Derby versus the Bears on Saturday.

Unfortunately for Johann van Graan, Bath’s victory over rivals Leicester Tigers at Welford Road was not without its casualties.

After opening the scoring for Bath in the first half, winger Will Muir was forced off soon after the break with a knee injury, which Bath have confirmed will keep him out of action for six weeks.

Muir’s fellow wing Joe Cokanasiga will also be absent this weekend after failing his head injury assessment following Izaia Perese’s first-half tackle which resulted in a yellow card.

Elsewhere in the squad, Max Ojomoh and Hame Faiva are still recovering from pre-season injuries, with the centre expected to return in December from a foot issue and no return date yet for the hooker as he recovers from a knee injury.

Prop Archie Griffin has also been “sidelined with a bout of illness, “ making him unavailable for the next three matches.

Bath sit in second place in the league currently, only one point behind leaders Saracens, who are the only other team to have won their opening two matches of the campaign.