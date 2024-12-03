Dual Olympian set for final SVNS Series event before reported NRL switch

Two-time Olympian Nathan Lawson will represent Australia on the HSBC SVNS Series for the final time this weekend ahead of a widely reported move to the NRL. Lawson has been included in an unchanged team for this weekend’s event at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium, South Africa.

Australia Sevens have confirmed Lawson will depart the program after the SVNS stop in the Western Cape.

Lawson spoke last month with Code Sports after the decision to join the St George Illawarra Dragons, with the reigning Australia Men’s Sevens Player of the Year insisting “sevens will prepare me fitness wise” for the “exciting” opportunity that awaits in rugby league.

While there has been no official word from the Dragons on the signing of the Sevens Dream Team member, coach Shane Flanagan has encouraged people to search “Nathan Lawson” on YouTube ahead of the speedster’s reported code switch.

Henry Hutchison will once again captain an Australia side that includes the likes of Henry Paterson, who was particularly impressive during last weekend’s season-opening event at the Dubai Sevens from November 30 to December 1.

Sid Harvey and Aden Ekanayake have both retained their spots in the national team after debuting on the world-renowned sevens circuit. But in review, this is a team that will be eager to improve on their seventh-place finish at last weekend’s event in the UAE.

“The team was disappointed with some of the results in Dubai but were pleased with how we progressed as the tournament went on and we’ll take those positives into Cape Town,” National Performance Manager Scott Bowen said in a statement.

“It’s a new-look squad with some fresh faces and young talent and they’ll be better for the run together.

“Cape Town is an amazing place to play and we’re looking forward to the experience of playing again at DHL Stadium.”



Bowen will take on the responsibility of the coaching sideline duties in Cape Town with head coach Liam Harry still transitioning from his previous employment. Barry, who is a former All Black, who appointed into the head coaching role at the start of November.

Australia started the 2024/25 season with a one-sided 17-nil loss to South Africa and a 14-nil loss to France, but the men in gold bounced back in their final pool stage match against Kenya which saw them qualify for the Cup quarter-finals.

In a dramatic eliminator against last season’s League Winners Argentina, Paterson completed a fascinating hat-trick in the 14th minute to reduce the deficit to just two points. But a missed conversion brought an end to Australia’s hopes of golden point as they went down 22-20.

They still had one more match to play, and it was another thriller, with Paterson once again scoring a decisive score late in the piece against Great Britain. The Aussies ended up snatching that match 17-12 to secure seventh place out in the Dubai desert.

At the upcoming leg in Cape Town, Australia has been drawn in Pool B alongside Dubai finalists Spain and newly promoted outfit Kenya. With a new competition format, only the team that places first in pool play will progress through to the semi-finals at DHL Stadium.

SVNS Cape Town is from December 7 to 8.

Australia Men’s Sevens team for HSBC SVNS Cape Town

Henry Hutchison (c), Ben Dowling, Henry Palmer, Henry Paterson, James McGregor, Matt Gonzalez, Ben Dalton, Nathan Lawson, James Turner, Sid Harvey, Aden Ekanayake, Hayden Sargeant, Michael Icely