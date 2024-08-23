Courtney Lawes enjoys debut Brive win over a Farrell-less Racing

Courtney Lawes enjoyed a winning pre-season debut for Brive on Thursday night, but the victory didn’t come against his former England colleague Owen Farrell as the out-half skipped the Racing defeat due to illness.

Eleven weeks after skippering Northampton to glory in the Gallagher Premiership final over Bath, Lawes began his new adventure in France with a 35-19 win in Sarlat over the Parisians ahead of a Pro D2 campaign that starts next Thursday, August 29, with a visit from likely promotion rivals Oyonnax.

Lawes signed off with a lineout catch to ignite the driving maul that helped Brive into a 21-14 half-time lead with a converted try.

It had been speculated that the friendly, which took place in front of a 3,500 attendance, would see former Saracens skipper Farrell debut for Racing but he reported ill on Wednesday and the No10 jersey was instead worn by Dan Lancaster, another off-season recruit from Ealing Trailfinders.

Lancaster, the son of director of rugby Stuart, was joined in the 92 backline by fellow summer signing Sam James, who headed across the Channel on a one-year deal after finishing up at Sale. Junior Kpoku, a World Rugby U20 Championship winner with England five weeks ago in Cape Town, was listed among the replacements.

????? ?? ???????????? | CA Brive ? @racing92 Les Noir & Blanc se présenteront avec 6? nouvelles recrues dans le XV de départ pour affronter les Franciliens à Sarlat ????? pic.twitter.com/mHeK97sR4i — CA Brive Rugby (@CABCLRUGBY) August 21, 2024

While tier two league action now awaits Brive next week, Racing still have a fortnight to get ready for their September 7 Top 14 opener away to Castres.

Lawes and Farrell aren’t the only recent England Test-level picks new to the club scene in France as Manu Tuilagi debuted last week for Bayonne in their 24-7 win over Provence.

Mako Vunipola is also set to start for Vannes this Friday night versus Lyon, Lewis Ludlam and Kyle Sinckler are listed as Toulon replacements for their Friday home friendly with Perpignan, but there is no word yet on a first run for Billy Vunipola at Montpellier as their selection to face Aurillac has not been confirmed.

"That wasn't down to me, it was all behind closed doors…" – INTERVIEW: Junior Kpoku, with Liam Heagney in Cape Town ???, on England U20s, Racing 92, Siya Kolisi and Prem vs Top 14. #EnglandRugby #ENGvARG #WorldRugbyU20s #rugby Tap below for more ?? https://t.co/tir5PrIbRM — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 30, 2024