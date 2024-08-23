Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 16
FT
55 - 30
FT
Today
13:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
22:05
Tomorrow
22:35
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
09:00
Sunday
17:00
Pro D2

Courtney Lawes enjoys debut Brive win over a Farrell-less Racing

By Liam Heagney
New Brive signing Courtney Lawes (Photo by Julian Finney/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Courtney Lawes enjoyed a winning pre-season debut for Brive on Thursday night, but the victory didn’t come against his former England colleague Owen Farrell as the out-half skipped the Racing defeat due to illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven weeks after skippering Northampton to glory in the Gallagher Premiership final over Bath, Lawes began his new adventure in France with a 35-19 win in Sarlat over the Parisians ahead of a Pro D2 campaign that starts next Thursday, August 29, with a visit from likely promotion rivals Oyonnax.

Lawes signed off with a lineout catch to ignite the driving maul that helped Brive into a 21-14 half-time lead with a converted try.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

It had been speculated that the friendly, which took place in front of a 3,500 attendance, would see former Saracens skipper Farrell debut for Racing but he reported ill on Wednesday and the No10 jersey was instead worn by Dan Lancaster, another off-season recruit from Ealing Trailfinders.

Lancaster, the son of director of rugby Stuart, was joined in the 92 backline by fellow summer signing Sam James, who headed across the Channel on a one-year deal after finishing up at Sale. Junior Kpoku, a World Rugby U20 Championship winner with England five weeks ago in Cape Town, was listed among the replacements.

While tier two league action now awaits Brive next week, Racing still have a fortnight to get ready for their September 7 Top 14 opener away to Castres.

Lawes and Farrell aren’t the only recent England Test-level picks new to the club scene in France as Manu Tuilagi debuted last week for Bayonne in their 24-7 win over Provence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mako Vunipola is also set to start for Vannes this Friday night versus Lyon, Lewis Ludlam and Kyle Sinckler are listed as Toulon replacements for their Friday home friendly with Perpignan, but there is no word yet on a first run for Billy Vunipola at Montpellier as their selection to face Aurillac has not been confirmed.

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup kicks off on 23 August 2024 - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

2

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

3

'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

4

‘Like Will Jordan’: Ex-Wallaby on Sam Cane’s return to All Blacks

5

Jesse Kriel reveals his one-rep maxes as Springbok details gym routine

6

Wallaby Sam Talakai agrees URC switch after Rebels' demise

7

The four South African players on Steve Borthwick's England radar

8

Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Greig Laidlaw – ‘That Japanese work ethic is something we could learn a lot from’

The former Scotland captain's passion for Japanese rugby shines through after becoming League One's youngest head coach.

FEATURE

Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The former Scotland captain has been offered a chance of redemption in France like many 'bad boys' who have gone before him

FEATURE

Dissenting voices mask the fact rugby fans can watch more live footage than ever

With Premier Sports strengthening their position as the home of rugby, rugby fans are voicing their dissatisfaction at added costs

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MS 12 minutes ago
Greig Laidlaw – ‘That Japanese work ethic is something we could learn a lot from’

A great servant to Scottish rugby.

Best wishes to him, his family and his team for the future

1 Go to comments
O
OJohn 12 minutes ago
Wallabies’ squad for Argentina Tests reveals there’s more hardship ahead

How did Eddie Jones' Wallaby team go against Argentina ? Was pretty close I think.

Schmidt wouldn't want his Wallaby team to perform even worse now would he .......

5 Go to comments
N
Nickers 34 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Yes something Robertson has mentioned several times in interviews is body language and how players "carry themselves" - This is just witchcraft, and it has led to the best player in Super Rugby 2024 not being selected, and apparently not even being in the equation.

38 Go to comments
N
Nickers 39 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Seeing how good the Blues got after MacDonald left, combined with his nonsensical selections made this inevitable. I predicted sacking him would be Robertson's first test but I thought they would give him the year at least. This provides a lot of confidence that Razor is willing to do whatever it takes. Holland must be on notice after seeing the Hurricanes transformed after he left, and the stuttering attack we have seen from the ABs so far this year.


This team of coaches who have only coached Super Rugby will keep coming up short. They are literally learning on the job and the ABs coaching box is no place for such lightweights. Robertson will have to ditch some the ideology he thought was serving him in Super Rugby but was actually just nonsense.


Once again an ABs coaching team heads to South Africa with a lot more on the line than the Rugby Championship.

38 Go to comments
M
MT 48 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

SA didnt play their first team for the whole match. Easily disproved by looking at the match reports. Jut like it is easily proved Irelands first choice players played more minutes than the other tier 1 teams. Not sure why you are arguing this.


The draw/ schedule is not going to improve that much due to the lack of competitive teams overall. There are not 12+ teams, there are 8 to 9; meaning some teams will get tougher draws than others. Ireland had an easy draw in 2011 and 2019. This has been said over and over. Easy schedule too. Same result.


Everyone said Argentina would beat England before their opening pool game. Everyone expected NZ to beat them comfortably in 2019. Ireland were favourites to beat England this year in the Six Nations. None of those things happened, so saying easily is very presumptuous. I think Fiji would have given Ireland a good scare if you had played them at the QF. You struggled in 2017 in Dublin against them, and in 2022 Farrell said Ireland played awful against 14 men. I think the team would have expected to win easily, like you say, and would have got a closer game than expecting. Their pace and power would score tries.


Read any review of Scotlands world cup and it says they were disappointed they didn't land a punch in their bigger games. Some teams are world cup teams, some arent. Thats needs to be accepted. A match outside of the world cup gets less points in the precious rankings than matches in a world cup - why is that? Because they are more tense, more pressured, and should be of a higher standard. Some teams dont cope with that and I put Scotland in that bracket, based on not getting out of the pool in 3 out of the last 4 world cups.

69 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

As ever this will reviewed retrospectively with the benefit of perfect hindsight vision, deemed a master stroke if the results against the Boks go razor’s way, or a disaster if they don’t. Win and he’s well on his way with momentum behind a renewed focus, Leon who?? However, heading home with tails between legs on the back of two losses and the inquests will start. Why did he appoint MacDonald in the first place, selection was wrong, game plan not clear, players unhappy etc etc etc…


Personally I struggle to see how the Boks don’t prevail here. They have continuity, balance and clarity from top to bottom across their set up, aspects the ABs can only look at with envy right now. There’s even a possibility Nick Bishops end of year prediction might actually start to look like a thing!!!

8 Go to comments
B
B 1 hour ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

In my opinion as the AB's attack coach Leon would've made the call to switch BB to #10, Rieko to #11 and Jordan to #15... and that my comment about being there and watching the last 33 minutes of fumbling, bumbling shite was attributed to a backline with zero tactical impact of Leon MacDonalds doing and his quitting is the proof...or not...

38 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

The score at half time was 6-3. First half was even. Darcy Graham butchered a certain try just before half time which would have put the score 10-6 to Scotland. It was a competitive game. Why did SA play their full team for the whole match?

Ireland played their first team for half matches before the SA match to keep them fresh for the SA encounter. 40 mins of strong rugby every week is well within a professional players capacity to recover. Otherwise they would have been tired for the SA game. Were they? If so how did they win?

Again we were recovered rested for Scotland. Due to Scotland needing to win by 8 points we were able to exploit that and hurt them. But it was a full effort and elite players can't recover fully in 7 days from a full on International match. The semis and final dont matter because each team will have a hard match the week before. The QF therefore should be scheduled so that teams are not put at a disadvantage by a heavy match the week before the quarter.

Ireland know Fiji well. If the match was England-France then France win very comfortably. SA were exhausted versus England and tired in the final. They even said before the final that fatigue would mean SA would have top play their traditional style to prevail. That's what happenned and with the wet day and red card they managed it.


It is a fact that players recover more after 2 weeks than after 7 days. If SA had to play SCotland in a potential elimination match 7 days before France it also affects their preparation for that match. You have to respect Scotland. Does that hurt their chances againt France? Absolutely. Any injuries sustained against Scotland cant play, fatigue and less preparation. So the scheduling is vital particularly with the farcical draw.


SA and NZ never compalined about it before becuase they have always benefitted from it.

69 Go to comments
E
EatBreath7s 1 hour ago
All Blacks Sevens star Leroy Carter signs with Super Rugby Pacific club

Sad loss for the AB7s, "punched" above his weight on the field, only hope is that he gets lots of game time for the chiefs

2 Go to comments
M
MQ 1 hour ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

Can’t share your optimism for the ABs chances-should be regulation comfortable wins for the Boks in both games.

8 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 1 hour ago
All Blacks Sevens star Leroy Carter signs with Super Rugby Pacific club

Super Rugby Pacific is a shit rugby competition, since South African teams have left.


Each week we watch it, half the stands are empty. It's poorly promoted and it loses money faster than " A Mark in a brothel with a fist full of fifties"


Mind you the NZRFU made a loss of $9 million for 2023. That F wit Robinson tries to justify his shocking record as a CEO, with all sorts of flakey Bull Shit, that the Board swallows with great gusto.


Well I can tell you one that doesn't swallow and that is Silver Lake.


One day we all wake up to, NZRFU in liquidation or Silver Lake takes over NZRFU.


Mark Robinson: What part of "Not Fit For Purpose" don't you understand.

2 Go to comments
M
MT 2 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Scotland and SA played in both teams first match at the world cup and Scotland were beaten 18-3. They were lucky to get 3. If you arent competitive in your first game why do you think they would be capable in their forth? SA playing Scotland a week before the quarter-final would not have the impact you say. SA rested, rotated, played 6-2 and 7-1 splits to keep their forwards fresh for the knock-outs. And Scotland did not turn up, in this world cup or the last one.


You can't identify fatigue and injuries as being a huge factor but ignore Ireland playing their first team more than anyone else. That was self-inflicted.


I would like to see Ireland play Fiji at a world cup. Don't think it would be as easy as you say. Had they already qualified for the QF when they were beaten by Portugal? They were robbed v Wales and dispatched Australia fairly easily.

69 Go to comments
R
RW 2 hours ago
Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Who, where, when

Oh my, banging the same drum.

2 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 2 hours ago
‘Like Will Jordan’: Ex-Wallaby on Sam Cane’s return to All Blacks

Good on you Bull Shark! You sound like a "Good Catholic Boy". I bet you played for Marist.


Nothing wrong with that either as long as you didn't shower with the coach, who was a Catholic priest.


Well you have to study Cane. Broke his neck and returned to Rugby. Jesus that is dangerous. A real risk. Kicked some 12 year old up the arse on for running on the field and got sent off as Captain in a World Cup Final which we lost by 1 point.


Never saw him as anything more than a good number 7, who displayed poor judgement at crucial times, including backing Foster with Ardie.

Maybe Cane will join Ardie at Moana Pacific and Ian Foster can coach them, with Mark Robinson as team manager and Leon MacDonald as orange boy.

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Jake White: A cautionary tale for the Springboks I learned from Clive Woodward

I think Siya was endorsing a fellow South African champion - and probably close acquaintance - going in to the event rather than endorsing the UFC.


If we’re going to get judgmental around endorsements we should probably start looking at things like Qatar’s sports washing. Etc.

14 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

1-1 draw was always my prediction between these two sides. Whether it be in SA or Ireland. Fine margins.

69 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Jake White: A cautionary tale for the Springboks I learned from Clive Woodward

Jake seems oblivious to the inner workings of the Bok team. So I think they’ll ignore him.


I would.

14 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 3 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

Razor has made the right call. MacDonald's coaching record over 117 games, with 3 teams. S/R 67.5%. Schmidt's is 70% over 82 games and Jamie Joseph 220 games over 7 teams with 54%. Former head coaches don't make good assistants.


How any of them can work with the NZRFU amazes me.


It's pretty obvious to me that there seems to be a Canterbury V The Rest split in the All Blacks, with the Barrett brothers and De Groot, being the exceptions.


Couple that with the Auckland boys pissed at Leon and then Ardie Savea, who couldn't Lead Ivy up a wall and we are lucky to win 4 out of 5. Great player just not a captain.


We seem to come right in S. A. when there are outside pressures are upon the team.


I really struggle with South Africa being lauded as the best team in the World.


They won the World Cup by one point, when Captain Cane was sent off. We played for 50 minutes with 14 men. Cane cost us the World Cup.


Why is this man back in the All Blacks?


I think we WIN 2 -0 in South Africa. Razor needs to be Razor and don't bend to the NZRFU, especially that weak gutted, Mark Robinson.


A lot of South African players will retire when the All Blacks "demolish" them 2 - 0

8 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

I might be wrong, but the top 14 teams (and France in general) seems to rely on large, freakish large players and forwards. Was Siya expected to bulk down for the role?


I also think a mountain is being made of a molehill here. It’s pretty clear that it’s not a happy place for either party. Split and move on. A deal will be worked out. Let’s not react to the dirty laundry being aired on public.

9 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

Kindly advise which majority of Test players you are referring to?


By my count - the number has reduced with less Test level SA players in Europe than say around a year or two ago.


I do think you are right though - I think Europe is becoming more hostile to test level boks and signings. They’re expensive. There’s no guarantees that they’ll work out every time. And I guess if due diligence is not done on both sides it’s a poor decision.


But you know, I tend to not feel too bad for billionaire businessmen who cry themselves to sleep on their Egyptian Cotton pillow cases.

9 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Jesse Kriel reveals his one-rep maxes as Springbok details gym routine Jesse Kriel reveals his one-rep maxes as Springbok details gym routine
Search