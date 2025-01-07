Confirmed: Charles Ollivon will miss the entire Six Nations for France

A Tuesday morning scan has confirmed that France back-rower Charles Ollivon will miss the entire 2025 Guinness Six Nations following last weekend’s serious injury on Top 14 duty. The Toulon skipper lasted just minutes of his team’s league win over Racing 92 and fears that his season was prematurely over have proven true.

“Injured in the right knee last Saturday, Charles Ollivon underwent an MRI this Tuesday morning to determine the exact nature of the problem,” read a report in Midi Olympique. “The imaging confirmed the fears: a torn cruciate ligament and the end of the season for the RCT captain.

“It puts an end to his season, with an absence estimated of at least 6 months. This is what the images suggested on Saturday when he collapsed alone, on a support line, after only six minutes of play at the heart of a sparkling action from Toulon with a double intervention of great class from Baptiste Serin and the try from Setariki Tuicuvu.”

After Tuesday’s scan, Ollivon confirmed on social media he was looking at a long stretch on the sidelines. Posting to Instagram, he wrote: “Sharing this moment with you is difficult… I have to stop doing what I love for the moment and I will have surgery soon.

“How can I not be touched by all your messages of concern and your unfailing support? Thank you. Now, I am 200 per cent behind the team before being able to join them next season.”

