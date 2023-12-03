Select Edition

TOP 14

French icon Charles Ollivon signs monster 4 year '2027' contract

By Ian Cameron
Charles Ollivon of France runs with the ball during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between France and South Africa at Stade de France on October 15, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Ramos - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

France back row Charles Ollivon has nailed down his rugby future, signing a four contract that will see him stay at Toulon until 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ollivon began his professional career with Bayonne in 2015 before signing for Toulon in 2015. The 6’7, 108kg back row quickly ascended to French national team, earning his first cap in 2015. He captained France in the 2020 Six Nations, leading the team to second place.

In the years since he has cemented his position as one of France’s best players and the RCT have moved to secure, which will see stay at the club for four more seasons, which will see him through to his 34th birthday. It will also bring him through the end of the current Rugby World Cup cycle.

Video Spacer

SVNS Next Level Launch
Video Spacer
SVNS Next Level Launch

“Toulon has become my second home and I am honored to continue to wear this iconic jersey,” said Ollivon in an official club statement. “I look forward to contributing further to the team’s success and sharing more great moments with our exceptional fans. It was important to share this announcement with them today, because they are our biggest support on a daily basis. So it’s a way of thanking them for always being behind us.”

Toulon’s director of sport, Laurent Emmanuelli, described Ollivon as pivotal figure for the club. “Charles embodies the spirit of Rugby Club Toulonnais, through his dedication, his talent and his determination to achieve excellence. We are delighted to continue this adventure with him until 2027 and are convinced that his positive impact will continue to spread among his partners on and off the pitch. From this point of view, Charles’ role as captain and catalyst of the team is preponderant.”

