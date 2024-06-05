Chiefs name eight All Blacks in team to play the Reds

The Chiefs have named eight All Blacks in their team to play the Queensland Reds in a quarter-final rematch in Hamilton on Friday night.

The two sides kick off the playoffs for 2024 where they met each other for the second consecutive season. The Chiefs prevailed 29-20 in last year’s clash on route to the final at FMG Stadium.

The Reds come to Hamilton in hot form, having won four of their last five. They also carry confidence into the match up having defeated the Chiefs earlier in the season in Brisbane.

“When we play the Reds, we tend to bring out the best in each other. Both teams like to express themselves with ball in hand and we are expecting a fast-paced and fierce encounter,” said Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan.

“We have been impressed with how the Reds have been playing, they are clear on their identity, have threats across the park to impose their game on you, and generally look a cohesive happy unit. They will be up for this game and have our full respect.”

In key personnel decisions, the back row looks particularly strong with powerful Wallace Sititi getting the nod at No 8, captain Luke Jacobson has been named at openside to combat the threat of Fraser McReight while All Black blindside Samipeni Finau starts at 6.

Up front All Blacks Samisoni Taukei’aho and Tupou Vaa’i have been named to start.

In the halves Cortez Ratima partners All Black Damian McKenzie.

A surprise start has been handed to Rameka Pohipi at second five-eighth over Quinn Tupaea, who will play from the bench.

The ever-reliable back three of Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa and Etene Nanai-Seturo all start, with Daniel Rona named as utility cover.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Queensland Reds:

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Jimmy Tupou

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Luke Jacobson (c)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Simon Parker

21. Xavier Roe

22. Quinn Tupaea

23. Daniel Rona