Cardiff sign ex England U20 winger after stint in New Zealand
Cardiff have signed former Bath winger Gabriel Hamer-Webb on a short term deal as injury cover for Josh Adams and Owen Lane.
Wales wing Adams is currently out of action with a shoulder injury, while Lane has a rib injury, so the 22-year-old former England U20 wing has been signed after leaving Bath at the end of last season. He has spent the last three months in New Zealand with National Provincial Championship outfit Southland Stags.
Cardiff Rugby head coach Matt Sherratt said: “We’re pleased to bring Gabriel in for the next few months and he comes with some really positive endorsements from his time at Bath.
“After leaving the Rec, he took himself out of his comfort zone and featured for Southland in the NPC, which would have been a great experience in a very different environment.
“He suits our style of play and will provide some extra depth and competition on the wing, where we currently have a couple of injuries.”
Hamer-Webb was a product of the Bath academy, and played 32 times for the West Country club before leaving. He will join a Cardiff side that currently sit in eleventh place in the URC standings.
