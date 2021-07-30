Cardiff Rugby statement: Cory Hill

5:51am, 30 July 2021

Cardiff Rugby have confirmed that Cory Hill has now left the side with “immediate effect” to pursue an “opportunity elsewhere”.

Last month Hill was removed from the Wales summer Test squad after it was revealed that he exploring the possibility of moving to Japan, after receiving a lucrative offer. The Rugby Paper reported earlier this year that he had been offered £500,000 per annum, an offer that Cardiff could not compete with.

Hill has now left Cardiff Rugby, having been released from the remainder of his contract.

Cardiff Director of Rugby Dai Young said: “It is obviously disappointing to lose a player of Cory’s calibre but we understand his decision and part on good terms. We wish Cory and his family the very best for the future.”

Hill said: “I would like to thank Cardiff Blues, their supporters, Dai Young and all my teammates for their support during the past season.

“It was an unprecedented one with the effects of Covid meaning there were no crowds to watch us but I am sure the club is in good hands to compete both domestically and in Europe.

“I will certainly be watching Cardiff Rugby keenly from afar over the next few seasons and wish Dai and the team well.”

The British and Irish Lion second-row came through the pathway at the Cardiff Blues and made 16 first-team appearances before switching to the Dragons via a short stint at Moseley.

He made 110 appearances during seven years at Rodney Parade, captaining the region during the last three seasons and has established himself on the international stage.

Last year he made the move back to the Welsh capital.

