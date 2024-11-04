Northern Edition

Autumn Nations Series

Borthwick, it's time to own up – Andy Goode

England Head Coach Steve Borthwick during the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Forsyth Barr Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

England are always in the fight under Steve Borthwick but the head coach has to take accountability for repeatedly failing to land a knockout blow and this weekend was the worst example yet.

Aside from the runaway victory over Japan and nine-point defeat in Scotland, the other 11 of England’s last 13 Tests have all been decided by a margin less than a converted try and they’re developing a worrying habit of not being able to close games out.

With a lead of eight points and only 18 minutes remaining, the decision to take off both halfbacks against the All Blacks on Saturday was clearly a mistake. That might be easy to say in hindsight but I said it at the time and it’s a point I’ve made previously.

Eddie Jones made the error of taking Marcus Smith off just after the hour mark against Scotland in 2022, England turning a seven-point lead into a defeat, and Borthwick has now done the same as his mentor.

Marcus Smith
Marcus Smith of England reacts during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between England and New Zealand All Blacks at Allianz Stadium on November 2, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Smith isn’t a kid anymore, he has 36 caps to his name and he isn’t a maverick, he’s more than capable of managing games at international level. He’s England’s first-choice fly-half and deserves the trust of his coach to see the job through.

There are only three reasons why you should be taking your first choice fly-half off. If he’s having a stinker, if you’re so far behind and you need a different spark or you’re so far in front that you think the game’s won, that’s fine. Otherwise, leave him on.

The use of replacements has been a contentious subject before with some of them looking preordained but it isn’t normally such a major issue with a prop, a back-rower or an outside back, replacing your fly-half is completely different though.

As the fulcrum of the team, it takes a while to get into the game and adjust to the pace and you don’t have the same feel for what’s going on as the man who’s been on the pitch for the previous hour.

When you add to that the fact that George Ford has only played 86 minutes of rugby this season and hasn’t featured for over a month, it’s even harder to understand the decision.

Ford missed the penalty and drop goal to win the game, and missed the tackle on Mark Tele’a for the critical All Blacks try, but it’s his head coach rather than him who should be taking the flak.

We’ve seen his defensive frailties before and he shouldn’t have gone so high in the tackle on Tele’a and you’d expect him to nail the penalty but the pass from Harry Randall made his job really difficult for the drop goal. He shouldn’t have been put in that position though.

George Ford
A disconsolate George Ford – PA

The commentators suggested Borthwick would have seen it as a dream scenario when Ford came on to see out the game but that just highlights the flawed mindset he has at the moment.

England just needed to keep playing and they would have got over the line or landed that one final blow, you can’t just park the bus against the best teams in the world and England have been guilty of doing that in three straight Tests against New Zealand.

This was the most obvious example but England have scored just three points in the final half-hour of those three consecutive Tests against the All Blacks, three points in 90 minutes of rugby at the end of big Test matches.

Those are the championship minutes, the ones that decide who wins and loses and England are being far too conservative and conceding the momentum to their opponents.

New Zealand conceded 11 penalties and 21 turnovers on Saturday, not numbers you’d usually associate with them, and England had them where they wanted them but they couldn’t put them away.

Many of those errors were forced by England, who deserve a lot of credit for the performance they put in for the first hour, but a lot of the positives still came in defence or from individual brilliance.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso
In Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, England have a generational talent (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Maro Itoje was immense, Chandler Cunningham-South put in some huge hits and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso dazzled once more but England’s bench failed to make an impact, whereas New Zealand’s took the game by the scruff of the neck.

As well as Damian McKenzie’s influence, Cam Roigard injected pace, Asafo Aumua was everywhere in the loose, the replacement props did a job at set piece and Patrick Tuipulotu had nine carries and six significant tackles.

There’s no doubt Borthwick has done some very good work with this England side over the past couple of years but he needs to hold his hands up, accept he’s made an error with his replacements in this one and adopt a less negative approach.

Most of the defeats he’s endured have been tight ones but a win ratio of 52 per cent simply isn’t good enough for an England head coach and a shift in mentality is needed to improve that.

I don’t think there’s any way he’d have taken Smith off for the final quarter against Japan or Australia so I think he’s guilty of paying the All Blacks too much respect and paid the price for shutting up shop.

Borthwick Smith England explanation
(Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

Who knows what the dynamic is like behind the scenes between fly half and head coach but you’d like to think Smith is spitting feathers at being replaced at that stage of the game when he’s the main man and had led his side into position to win it.

I’m not suggesting he should be ranting and raving to Borthwick but hopefully he’ll be able to make the point that he deserves to be given the trust to see games out and steer his team home.

It’s a shame because you don’t get many good opportunities to beat the All Blacks and this is undoubtedly one that has gone begging, now the pressure is on against Australia and South Africa.

They’ll be expected to beat the former but if they don’t beat the latter before presumably getting past Japan, it’ll be a return of two from four this autumn with wins over just the 10th and 14th ranked sides in the world and that’s below par by anyone’s standards.

Comments

18 Comments
A
Alex 3 hours ago

It is getting really frustrating with some of the selection calls. Have been willing for some time now to give SB the benefit of the doubt, but they just felt like real schoolboy errors tbh. England did better than I thought they would given it's a first hit-out, but their back three and pack must be so frustrated with just not getting enough quality ball from the centres. Clearly Alex Mitchell is missed, and a creative centre is needed, which has been the issue for a loooooooong time now.

W
Willardi 12 hours ago

England are a lot better side than they were last year. You can’t knock the defence. The intercept isn’t luck- the rush kind of forces it. So that’s a try for Smith but check out the second kiwi try. I’ve watched it a few times now. Smith had to scramble after a rush to tackle. The entire England defence was on the wrong side of the break down which meant smith should not have gone in gang busters as that extra body would have stopped the move. England will get it right but I agree if Aus and Boks win England should throw the cheque book at someone like Jake White or Franco Smith. 2 years is enough time to prepare for a WC.

B
Bull Shark 10 hours ago

You can’t knock the defence.


The entire England defence was on the wrong side of the break down.

England conceded three tries. There defence was poor. And they only scored one (intercept) try. So their much lauded attack was also poor.


England are worse than they were last year.

T
TT 14 hours ago

There are two fundamental - but linked - problems at play. Both involved Borthwick and his limitations.


1. SB is primarily conservative & defense-minded . He has never - as a player or a coach - demonstrated any understanding of intelligent attacking play. Rather, he adheres to the old school (and hopelessly outdated) 'bang it up the middle, take contact, go to ground; rinse, repeat - and then box kick'. That simply won't win test matches against the top sides today.


2. Richard Wigglesworth is not a good attack coach - yet Borthwick insists on keeping him in that role. England need someone with an understanding of modern attacking rugby (change the point of attack constantly; cut unexpected angles - preferably from deep; pace, precision and power).


Quite why England let Nick Evans go from his brief tenure is inexplicable (and as ever with Borthwick and the RFU, unexplained). An urgent call - backed by plenly of cash - should be made to him or Sam Vesty.


Otherwise ? Another 2 - 3 years of the same failures.

T
Tom 10 hours ago

Completely and utterly agree mate. The whole George Ford kick substitution issue pales into significance compared to the issue that we didn't get anywhere near the bloody tryline except with an interception. Our attack is nonexistent. If we're only getting a maximum of 3 points on an entry to the red zone it doesn't matter who's on the damn bench! Borthers and Wigglesworth spent their careers trotting after kicks and taking set pieces, that's how they think rugby should be played. The scoreline was incredibly flattering, England were poor.

B
BH 14 hours ago

If i recall re Evans it was only a temporary situation but he did come out and state he had some "differences" with SB over attacking philosophy after the six nations.

M
Matt Perry 14 hours ago

I think #2 is a far more salient point than #1.


Conservative, physical, defence-oriented rugby can absolutely still win test matches (look at the 2019-21 Boks) but you absolutely need to be able to turn it on in attack (as SA could and still can).


Wigglesworth should feel massively guilty every time he picks up his paycheque.

T
Thomas K 15 hours ago

He’s 100p right. Halfbacks aren’t a position you should change with 10min to go, or whatever it was. Players need a chance to get a feel for the game, especially in those positions. Give them at least 25min or don’t change them.

T
Tom 10 hours ago

Yep

F
Flankly 15 hours ago

Funny how different standards are applied to different coaches.


Eddie Jones was fired, with a 73% win record (highest of any England coach ever) and an RWC final appearance in 2019. AFAIK all England coaches with lower win ratios than the Borthwick number (52%) were let go in less than two years (including Robinson, Ashton, Green). Borthwick's 2 year anniversary is next month, and there seems to be no discussion about whether he is the right leader. With him it seems that everyone has infinite patience.


Where are the vitriolic attacks and calls for termination of the coach (looking at you Clive Woodward)? I guess it's not about track records, but about whether someone is personally liked or disliked.

T
Tom 10 hours ago

Borthers should go. He hasn't got what it takes. England's defence was the only thing we had going for us with Felix Jones and Borthers couldn't keep him. Set piece is ok. Our attack is AWFUL and he's shown zero sign of trying to do anything about it.

B
BH 13 hours ago

I think the issue is that Jones had some goodwill left after his first two years and WC final before he lost the plot and **** the bed at the end of 2022 autumn series.

Borthwick inherited a mess got us to a semi n the WC but has not kicked on his recent track record is pretty dismal but the staff churn is still in evidence and he has appointed an attack coach who was predominantly a kicking 9 all his career and so far our attack is ponderous and blunt.


The same players in their clubs can and do play an attack oriented, heads up game, the try we scored was despite WW as Smith made the break with Furbank and IFW running good support lines.


I cannot see SB removing or moving WW as it would reflect on him so we are likely stuck with this set up as even if Vesty were appointed he would still be in a strait jacket as SB seems to like and old school type of style as stated by TT above.


( Now watch WW prove me wrong on Saturday...)

M
Mark 15 hours ago

The fact that so many rugby pundits agree on the fact that subbing Smith for ford was a monumental error by Borthwick, tells its own tale.

This England team are in part a reflection of Borthwicks own character, rather conservative, and not prone to averse risk taking, in fact rather bland and non descript.

Given that the Japan game must be seen as a banker, anything less than wins against Australia and SA will rightly be considered abject failure.

T
Tom 10 hours ago

I'm flabbergasted that our pundits are so obsessed with a poor substitution and have failed to notice the only time we got anywhere near the tryline was an interception. England have no attack. It's a shambles and it's exactly what I've always expected from Borthers and the Wiggler.

C
CM 15 hours ago

The inability to score tries is often due to the 13, Slade, who has little pace, does not throw a dummy or side step so he NEVER will get behind the opposition line. Why Slade is viewed as brilliant defeats me when his attacking skills are not there. As for Ford, he should not be on the bench or in the team, cannot tackle, cannot make a break and is just a kicker (a poor one at that).

T
Tom 10 hours ago

It's got nothing to do with Slade.


It doesn't matter who you put in what shirt, they have no attacking gameplan except chasing kicks. The whole backline is muddled and static.

D
DC 16 hours ago

He is dead right,dngland bottled it,shut up shop,stopped playing,whats more concerning is an inability to score trys,the attack is very poor,compare that to all blacks who look threatening every time they get the ball,and they scored 3 trys to englands lucky intercept,england will win some games kicking 3 pointers,but yee wont beat the big boys playing like that.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CO 24 minutes ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

They don't have any choice against Ireland when the Allblacks pick only two lineout jumpers.


They went short and to the over throw repeatedly against the English and this telegraphing of intent by Jason Ryan to repeat the dose may be a smokescreen.


What I'd do against the Irish is start Cane at seven to rough them up (legally) in a return to 2016 and start three locks with Tupou shifted to six.


Sititi at eight with Savea to lead the bench impact with a 6-2 split that includes Darry and Finau. Ratima and ALB to cover the backs.


Savea to replace Cane after thirty or so minutes with Cane instructed to empty the tank.


No disrespect to Ireland, they're the toughest test, slightly tougher than France with with only six days recovery for the Allblacks and up against the best coaching group in the north.

12 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Nah, that just needs some more variation. Chip kicks, grubber stabs, all those. Will Jordan showed a pretty good reason why the rush was bad for his link up with BB.


If you have an overlap on a rush defense, they naturally cover out and out and leave a huge gap near the ruck.


It also helps if both teams play the same rules. ARs set the offside line 1m past where the last mans feet were😅

28 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Freelancer' Izaia Perese shows the need for true inclusivity in Australian rugby

Yeah nar, should work for sure. I was just asking why would you do it that way?


It could be achieved by outsourcing all your IP and players to New Zealand, Japan, and America, with a big Super competition between those countries raking it in with all of Australia's best talent to help them at a club level. When there is enough of a following and players coming through internally, and from other international countries (starting out like Australia/without a pro scene), for these high profile clubs to compete without a heavy australian base, then RA could use all the money they'd saved over the decades to turn things around at home and fund 4 super sides of their own that would be good enough to compete.


That sounds like a great model to reset the game in Aus. Take a couple of decades to invest in youth and community networks before trying to become professional again. I just suggest most aussies would be a bit more optimistic they can make it work without the two decades without any pro club rugby bit.

79 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Good point

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

That would work too.

28 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Riley Higgins incoming.

28 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 2 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

You don't win anything if you don't back yourself. If a South African said that, people would just accept it as their psyche. I think you'd expect Ben to bring that to a team with his experience. England lacked the experience and the bench to close out the match. IMO anyway.

7 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 3 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Okay, so we blew it big time on Saturday. So rather than repeating what most people have all ready said, what do I want to see from Borthwick going forward?


Let's keep Marcus Smith on the pitch if he's fit and playing well. I was really pleased with his goal kicking. It used to be his weakness. I feel sympathy for George Ford who hadn't kicked all match and then had a kick to win the game. You hear pundits and commentators commend kickers who have come off the bench and pulled that off. Its not easy. If Steve B continues to substitute players with no clear reason then he is going to get criticised.


On paper I thought England would beat NZ if they played to their potential and didn't show NZ too much respect. Okay, the off the ball tackles certainly stopped England scoring tries, but I would have liked to see more smashing over gainlines and less kicking for position. Yes, I also know it's the Springbok endorsed world cup double winning formula but the Kiwi defence isn't the Bok defence, is it. If you have the power to put Smith on the front foot then why muzzle him? I guess what I'm saying is back, yourself. Why give the momentum to a team like NZ? Why feed the beast? Don't give the ball to NZ. Well d'uh.


Our scrum is a long term weakness. If you are going to play Itoje then he needs an ogre next door and a decent front row. Where is our third world class lock? Where are are realible front row bench replacements? The England scrum has been flakey for a while now. It blows hot and cold. Our front five bench is not world class.


On the positive side I love our starting backrow right now. I'd like to see them stick together through to the next world cup.


Anyway, there is always another Saturday.

7 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Which 2 backs make the bench?


BB being injured has kind of made things complicated.


Rueban Love is the most like-for-like, covers 10 and 15….. but 10 in a test?


Plummer would be safer option for first five cover, also covers 12.


Then ALB covers 12-13.


I think the sensible choice would be Plummer and ALB, but I’d rather see Plummer and Rubes.

That might be a bit much for a test this size but if they lit it up it would be one hell of a story.

Leaves our midfield too light for cover though.


Front row could be interesting. Ofa in my opinion is too important to leave out at the moment and needs to be on the rimu.

Mighty Temaiti will be better off for last weekends experience, he offered more around the field than DeGroot has in his last few games.

9 Go to comments
C
CO 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Robertson is more a manager of coaches than a coach so it comes down to intent of outcomes at a high level. I like his intent, I like the fact his Allblacks are really driving the outcomes however as he's pointed out the high error rates are not test level and their control of the game is driving both wins and losses. England didn't have to play a lot of rugby, they made far fewer mistakes and were extremely unlucky not to win.


In fact the English team were very early in their season and should've been comfortably beaten by an Allblacks team that had played multiple tests together.


Razor has himself recognised that to be the best they'll have to sort out the crisis levels of mistakes that have really increased since the first two tests against England.


Early tackles were a classic example of hyper enthusiasm to not give an inch, that passion that Razor has achieved is going to be formidable once the unforced errors are eliminated.


That's his secret, he's already rebuilt the passion and that's the most important aspect, its inevitable that he'll now eradicate the unforced errors. When that happens a fellow tier one nation is going to get thrashed. I don't think it will be until 2025 though.


The Allblacks will lose both tests against Ireland and France if they play high error rates rugby like they did against England.


To get the unforced errors under control he's going to be needing to handover the number eight role to Sititi and reset expectations of what loose forwards do. Establish a clear distinction with a large, swarthy lineout jumper at six that is a feared runner and dominant tackler and a turnover specialist at seven that is abrasive in contact. He'll then need to build depth behind the three starters and ruthlessly select for that group to be peaking in 2027 in hit Australian conditions on firm, dry grounds.


It's going to help him that Savea is shifting to the worst super rugby franchise where he's going to struggle behind a beaten pack every week.


The under performing loose forward trio is the key driver of the high error rates and unacceptable turn overs due to awol link work. Sititi is looking like he's superman compared to his openside and eight.


At this late stage in the season they shouldn't be operating with just the one outstanding loose forward out of four selected for the English test. That's an abject failure but I think Robertson's sacrificing link quality on purpose to build passion amongst the junior Allblacks as they see the reverential treatment the old warhorses are receiving for their long term hard graft.


It's unfortunately losing test matches and making what should be comfortable wins into nail biters but it's early in the world cup cycle so perhaps it's a sacrifice worth making.


However if this was F1 then Sam Cane would be Riccardo and Ardie would be heading into Perez territory so the loose forwards desperately need revitalisation through a rebuild over the next season to complement the formidable tight five.

28 Go to comments
B
BM 3 hours ago
All Blacks lose Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor for Ireland Test

Billy Proctor is on way to welcome his first child in NZ !

26 Go to comments
A
Alex 3 hours ago
Borthwick, it's time to own up – Andy Goode

It is getting really frustrating with some of the selection calls. Have been willing for some time now to give SB the benefit of the doubt, but they just felt like real schoolboy errors tbh. England did better than I thought they would given it's a first hit-out, but their back three and pack must be so frustrated with just not getting enough quality ball from the centres. Clearly Alex Mitchell is missed, and a creative centre is needed, which has been the issue for a loooooooong time now.

18 Go to comments
J
JN 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

I may be wrong, but Blackadder is at home in NZ recovering from injury.

12 Go to comments
P
Phillip 3 hours ago
Dropped Wallaby Tom Lynagh stars as Queensland Reds beat Wild Knights

He is. He travelled with the Reds to Japan, now I imagine he'll be linking up with the Australian XV. If he hasn't already.

2 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Ratima would have never faced a rush defence like that and he did it in the hardest environment. He will have learnt a lot from that and to say Roigard, who came on when the teams were stuffed. was better is a bit much really. If Roigard had started it would have been the opposite.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Sorry but if Dmac didnt delay, run, then pass the England winger is in on Jordan and Jordan gets tackled with the ball. Id happily say that Dmacs little hesitation, run and pass was 50% of that try. Without it the try doesnt happen, but even with it Jordan still had to get it right and he did.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Dmac has the best catch and pass in the game. That split second delay was the key as it meant the winger had to stay put out wider and it gave WJ time to get that final pass away with only 1 tackler on him. Both passes perfect.

9 Go to comments
J
JWH 3 hours ago
Would a Springboks B team really conquer the world?

I would put Ireland a lot lower than that, they have no depth whatsoever.

31 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

I get sick of the 12 being a battering ram. NZ did much better when ALB was at 12 against Aus with JB out injured. Id like to see the old 12 being selected. The one who had guile and tactical kicking, had passing down pat and could sidestep players.

28 Go to comments
N
NM 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

It was a very gutsy win against England. There has been lots of negative comment about 'lucky escapes' & England losing by 'the width of a goal post'. Yes, this is all true but conversely nothing has been said about the AB's scoring 3 tries to one, & this could easily have been 5 to 1 had it not been for a PT dropped catch or a CC fingertip knock on! An unusually high penalty count also gifted the poms 15 easy points. What if's are meaningless, history only remembers the score board. With just a little more patience, discipline, & accuracy this evolving AB's team will be #1 again!

12 Go to comments
