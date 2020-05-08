Bill Beaumont has promised to deliver “progressive, meaningful and sustainable change” after holding off the challenge of Agustin Pichot to be re-elected as World Rugby chairman.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended
- Bulls take just 15 days to appoint a new CEO after Meyer quits
- 16 years on, Clyde Rathbone revisits controversy ignited by his change of allegiance
- 'We made a mistake... I've apologised to the club and I apologise to the wider public too'
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now