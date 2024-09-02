Select Edition

Ampthill unveil Premiership and Champions Cup winner as first signing

By Jon Newcombe
Former Saracens prop Richard Barrington has signed for Ampthill (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Championship side Ampthill have unveiled former Saracens prop, Richard Barrington, as their first signing ahead of the start of the 2024/25 Championship Rugby season.

Barrington, who turns 34 later this month, has decided to return to England after spending two seasons in France with Agen.

Before venturing across the channel, the loose-head spent nine seasons with Ampthill’s partner club Saracens, making 232 appearances and winning four Premiership titles and three Champions Cups.

He is no stranger to the Championship either, having made a name for himself in the early stages of his career at Jersey Reds.

Barrington has joined ‘The Mob’ in a player-coach capacity and head coach Paul Turner is delighted to have someone of his experience on board.

“I’ve been well aware of Richard for a long time, I remember watching him play for Hartpury Uni as a youngster and then at Jersey,” the Welshman said.

“He’s had an outstanding nine-year career with Saracens and has just returned from a stint in France with Agen.

“His playing record is as good as any at club level and he brings a huge amount of experience to our club as both a player and coach. I’m really enjoying working with him.”

Ampthill face Nottingham in their only pre-season game at Lady Bay this Friday, in preparation for the start of the Championship season, away to Doncaster on Saturday September 21st.

37 of last season's Premiership players still have no new contract

Of the 185 players who left their top-flight clubs at the end of last season, 70 had no contract to move on to – a total slightly down from last summer’s record high of 80 players who were left in the lurch.

