All Blacks XV prop to leave New Zealand after signing deal in France

Maori All Blacks and All Blacks XV prop Jermaine Ainsley will leave New Zealand’s shores at the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season after signing a deal in France with LOU Rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ainsley, 28, started 13 of the Highlanders’ 14 matches last season at tighthead prop, with the hard-hitting No. 3 only providing impact off the bench in one clash away to the Brumbies.

Following an impressive season at Super Rugby level, Ainsley was rewarded with a call-up to the All Blacks XV – starting matches against both a Japan XV and the Brave Blossoms.

Jermaine Ainsley to go to Lyon Rugby from 2025 🇫🇷

He’s been an absolute servant to the Highlanders jersey 🏉🔥 pic.twitter.com/JredRF1M5p — Highlanders (@Highlanders) February 12, 2024

But at the end of the 2024 season, the New Zealander – who also played for the Western Force and Melbourne Rebels – will head abroad to take up an opportunity with Lyon.

“At the end of the 2024 Super season I will be heading to France to join LOU,” Ainsley said in a statement this week.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time being home over the last three years and it was always a childhood dream to play for the Highlanders.”

Ainsley’s decision to leave the Highlanders is to a tough blow for the Dunedin-based club who will be eager to turn their fortunes around this season and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Highlanders were the only New Zealand team not to make the playoffs last time around, with the franchise missing out on points difference to the Queensland Reds.

But after an astonishing 52-19 win over the Hurricanes in Dunedin last weekend, Ainsley’s Highlanders will be feeling confident ahead of the upcoming campaign.



As revealed by the club last week, openside flanker Billy Harmon will lead the team again this season. Harmon is the reigning Defender and Players’ Player of the Year.

“Billy leads by his actions – especially on the field. He’s very measured around his delivery of messages and he’s really calm, which is hugely important,” head coach Clarke Dermody said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s one of our best players on the field and well respected by the team from what he did last year, and I know he’s looking forward to leading the team again.”

The Highlanders get their season underway at home when they take on Moana Pasifika at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on February 24.