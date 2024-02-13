Ex-Springboks winger Sbu Nkosi lines up one-year Currie Cup deal

Former Springboks winger Sbu Nkosi, who has been a free agent since leaving the Bulls last summer, is poised to make his comeback with the Cheetahs.

The 28-year-old, who spent six years with the Sharks, has had well-documented off-field problems and he reached a mutual agreement exit with the Bulls last June after scoring two tries in five URC games and one try in three Currie Cup starts.

The right wing was a member of the Springboks 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, starting the semi-final win over Wales, but he has slipped down the pecking order despite scoring nine tries in 16 games.

He is due to start training with the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs this week with a view to putting pen to paper on a one-year contract to play in their Currie Cup campaign.

Nkosi’s stay at the Bulls came to an end not long after he posted a social media message following his two-try effort for Steve Hansen’s World XV in an exhibition match versus Eddie Jones’ Barbarians in London at the end of May.

Nkosi wrote on Instagram: “It was reviving to my passion to spend a mere week with men who are pure of heart. A break from being judged by men who are bigger in their minds than they are in reality.”

The message annoyed Bulls boss Jake White, who quickly issued a reply at a club media briefing. “I don’t think anyone wants to see someone go from a World Cup winner to not be guaranteed playing rugby.

“He is a talented player. I’m very disappointed with what he wrote on social media. Considering the Bulls let him go and play in a game overseas, to read the comments he made was obviously disappointing.

“He is a big boy now. He has got to make decisions about where he wants to go, and it’s not always in anyone else’s hands other than the player.

“At this point in time, he is not playing well enough, he is not training hard enough (to be selected by the Bulls). I don’t see him enough for him to warrant selection above guys who have been training in the group.”

It was June 2 when White said his piece, and Nkosi and the Bulls came to a mutually agreed parting of the ways 24 days later.