Alex Sanderson's early impression of Waisea Nayacalevu at Sale

Alex Sanderson has given his initial verdict on new Sale recruit Waisea Nayacalevu, the Fijian midfielder who was signed as a replacement for Manu Tuilagi. It was March 19, just days after winning his 60th Test cap in England’s Guinness Six Nations clash away to France, when the Sharks confirmed that Tuilagi would be leaving at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The 33-year-old, who moved to Manchester from Leicester in the summer of 2020, has since linked up with Bayonne in the Top 14 and the Sale vacancy has been filled by Nayacalevu, the 34-year Fiji Rugby World Cup captain who decided to exit Toulon for a spin in the Gallagher Premiership.

Sale’s new league campaign will begin with this Sunday’s visit by Harlequins to Salford and Nayacalevu has put himself in line for a competitive debut with a busy pre-season that included warm-up appearances versus Connacht and Newcastle in recent weeks.

Director of rugby Sanderson has now shared his thoughts on how Nayacalevu has settled into his new surroundings. “I miss Manu, miss him for so many reasons. But Waisea brings something different. He can tank it but he has got an outside break as well.

“He has got that relaxed demeanour and character that brings young kids on and lightens the huddles that sometimes can get a bit too intense. He has that about him. Manu had it; he [Nayacalevu] has just brought a different edge to us having had Manu for so long.

“A different attacking edge that has given us energy that we have seen out there and we saw a bit of it against Newcastle, a different type of intent. You give him the ball, he is not looking for back field space… he is looking for the outside break and the offload and freeing up his arms and he loves attacking rugby.

“I keep turning around and the lads are like, ‘How did we sign him, how did we get him?’ You think he would be still cashing in in France or be going where the sun shines, but maybe he has come north to bring some sunshine with him. Maybe he wanted an adventure.

“He is living right in the centre of town, so he seems like he is enjoying himself. We go for a walk every other week; he would tell me if he wasn’t (enjoying it). At the moment, it’s pretty good.”