Adam McBurney to return to Ireland next season

Former Ireland U20 hooker Adam McBurney is set to move from Edinburgh to Connacht at the end of the season.

The Ballymena native has spent the last three seasons at Edinburgh, as well as a short loan spell with Gloucester this year, playing 24 matches.

The 27-year-old came through the Ulster academy before leaving the province in 2021, playing 43 matches. He also represented Ireland and the U20 World Championship in 2016, forming a front row with Ireland prop Andrew Porter and playing alongside James Ryan and Max Deegan.

McBurney will join a Connacht side who have also announced the signing of Piers O’Conor earlier this week from Bristol Bears.

“I’m really looking forward to making the move to Connacht next season,” McBurney said.

“I’ve had positive discussions with Pete and his team there and I’m really impressed by where the club is going and the potential for me to make an impact there. I can’t wait to move back to Ireland, get settled and help the club achieve success.”

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins added: “Adam is a player with a huge amount of experience gathered in a relatively short period. He’s still only 27 but has played URC, Premiership, Champions Cup and Challenge Cup rugby so will have plenty to offer us.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Connacht and providing an environment for him to continue to grow his game, and I’ve no doubt he will become an important member of the squad next season.”