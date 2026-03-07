The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Dave Rennie, having been appointed coach of the All Blacks, presumably realises he’s coming into a set-up that is vastly different to the one in which his predecessor Scott Robertson operated.
The scale of change within New Zealand Rugby in the last two months – personnel, mindset, philosophy, strategic direction and fiducial discipline – is unprecedented, and the organisation that Robertson worked in is unrecognisable to the one Rennie will find when he finishes with Kobe and starts his new role in late May.
Robertson, when he came into the job in 2024, was supported by chief executive, Mark Robinson, who was a former Crusaders team-mate.
His appointment as All Blacks coach was made by a New Zealand Rugby board that had no high-performance expertise on it and had been deemed by a major independent review to not be fit for purpose.
NZR’s head of high performance in this period was Mike Anthony, a former Crusaders conditioning coach who was a close, long-term friend of Robertson.
Chris Lendrum was head of professional rugby and instrumental in the decision to appoint Robertson six months before the 2023 World Cup and operate with a sitting All Blacks coach and an All Blacks coach elect.
It was seemingly all so cosy – no sense of a hard edge or robust discussions between professionals.
Robertson also appeared to have a licence to spend. His total coaching, management and support staff grew to 24 people, which was more than the 21 of his predecessor Ian Foster, and in late 2024, he was able to take an additional seven players to Japan – to provide training opposition – at a cost of around $500,000 in wages, flights and accommodation, all in a year in which NZR posted a $19m loss.
It’s not that Robertson operated without any boundaries or oversight, but there has been such a marked overhaul since his departure, that its apparent NZR felt significant changes to the entire high-performance set-up were imperative to enable the All Blacks to succeed.
Since mid-January, NZR has undergone a massive high-performance upheaval. Anthony resigned to take up a role with Brighton in the English Premiership (football), Robertson was let go, in late February, Lendrum resigned. By early March, the All Blacks head of performance, Nic Gill – who had been in the role for 18 years – announced he was joining NFL side the Baltimore Ravens.
Prior to that Robinson resigned last June, and the entire NZR board – minus one director – was ousted in late 2024.
In the wake of these departures, NZR has radically restructured and has created a new position of high-performance director, a role that will be more akin to the one David Humphreys holds with Ireland and David Nucifora with Scotland.
The high-performance director will hold responsibility for the performance of national teams, but quite specifically, the role will have a heavy focus on the All Blacks.
The sub-text here is that Anthony’s vacated position has been revamped partly because NZR has been aware for some time that is out of step with the rest of the world in not having a performance director attached to the national team, but also as a direct response to some of the collective failings highlighted in Robertson’s tenure.
It would seem that in Robertson’s two years, there was not enough scrutiny of his methods, set-up and strategies until December 2025 when a deep-dive, independent review was conducted.
The findings of the review have never been revealed but they were enough for Robertson to be sacked. The bits and bobs that have leaked out suggest there were issues, which started early in Robertson’s tenure, with the team’s culture and coaching set-up as it pertained to division of labour and the players’ understanding of it.
Two assistant coaches left the All Blacks in those two years without the reasons for their departures being adequately explained or independently investigated, while there were constant, valid, questions about the way the team consistently fell apart after half-time in 2025.
With, on face value, inadequate, independent oversight, problems deepened and player frustration grew to the point there was overwhelming damaging feedback across the squad by December 2025.
The performance director job is a game-changer in terms of how the All Blacks operate because it means there will be constant oversight of Rennie and his coaching team – an experienced figure with the power to ask questions, offer advice and mentor the group.
NZR chair David Kirk, who made the call to part company with Robertson, said the All Blacks weren’t on the right trajectory, and the bit that didn’t get said is that he didn’t believe that would change if the incumbent coach stayed at the helm.
“The decision to change the coach was taken by the board of New Zealand Rugby,” chairman Kirk told Newstalk ZB the day after Rennie was appointed.
“That is the accountability we have. We talked to a whole range of people and there was virtually no difference between which island they came from [North or South], no difference between which ethnicity they were, virtually no difference whether they were an old player or a young player, the trends and the themes were very consistent.”
It’s not clear yet if NZR is targeting anyone in particular, but the job description suggests that the likes of Sir Steve Hansen, Joe Schmidt and Ian Foster are the sorts of candidates that are likely under consideration.
A set-up that has, say, the World Cup-winning Hansen working closely with Rennie and the All Blacks, overseen by a functional board, presiding over an organisation that is expected to show in April that it is in better financial health, feels a million miles away from the situation in the Robertson era.
This is all about NZR recognising that the All Blacks drive about 80% of the game’s total revenue and their success is paramount to the commercial ambition being achieved.
It’s that simple – the All Blacks have to not just win, but play a brand of rugby that makes everyone think they can continue to win, if NZR is going to be able to find and retain global sponsors.
The only unknown that Rennie faces, is that NZR still hasn’t found a permanent chief executive to replace Robertson – long-term community rugby manager Steve Lancaster has been promoted in the interim.
But that one loose thread doesn’t feel like it could unravel the All Blacks and a team that few people in New Zealand could see winning the World Cup next year, is now, suddenly, a significantly better proposition.
The increased optimism about the All Blacks’ future prospects is not driven purely by the vastly different set-up of the organisation, but also by the capability of Rennie.
Rennie himself was asked whether the All Blacks can win the 2027 World Cup, and he said: “The answer is yes and it will take a hell of a lot of work. It will take a lot of alignment. Rest assured, we’ll be working together.
“When you look at the game model, we’ve got to make sure our players and staff… are all aligned so we’re in the best possible position to execute and play well.
“It’s a sprint from here… I’m well aware that with the way the draw works out, as is typical fashion at World Cups we’re likely to meet South Africa in a quarter-final. We’ll get a bit of practice against them this year.”
Yes, NZR is better set-up now, but it would be remiss not to recognise what Rennie brings to the role through his experience, clarity and ability to build unifying and inclusive team cultures.
As Kirk said of Rennie: “The game is changing a lot and the Northern Hemisphere, in some cases, we don’t like to say it, but it’s true, are leading. So people who’ve been in that environment were valuable.
“Even more important than that was it was very obvious to us that he had an understanding of the game that was fit for purpose for us, for New Zealand, for our skills, for our natural ability and where we come from, this little island in the, islands in the bottom of the world. And he was able to articulate what it would take to win in world rugby.”
Rennie himself isn’t yet ready to share his vision, only saying: “I’m really clear on the game we want to play and the detail within that – the type of athlete we need and how we’re going to make shifts.
“I won’t go into detail about that and I won’t throw the previous regime under the bus but I can assure you that I’ve watched a lot of footy already and I have some firm ideas about the shifts we need to make us better.”
I don’t really know what was up with Razor but what I do know and it was plain to see in every interview was how all over the place he was with his words and I don’t take pleasure in pointing out the constant touching up of the hair came across to me uncomfortable in his skin, these things might just be superficial but it did not fill me with any confidence and the babbling if it was the same with the team can point towards a lack of a “ clear” message …Remnie btw has rocked the same hairstyle for at least 25 years
Razor kept touching his hair because he has a comb over that is covering up his receding hairline.
I didn’t like Razor’s word salads either. And he made a really bad mistake by telling Gregor Paul that his assistants did most of the coaching, and then when Gregor wrote about it, Razor bailed him up in the hotel hallway afterwards about it.
Overall he didn’t have the effective manner of communicating that a head coach should have.
Rennie was actually very poor as coach of the Wallabies. Poor selections, poor game plan, no inspiration.
His win rate was only flattered by Quade Cooper bailing him out when Rennie didn’t actually want Cooper but had no other choice left.
Rennie did beat the mighty Springboks 3 out of 4 games though. And he had a lot of close losses. It’s not like the Wallabies were thrashed or dominated like they were with Eddie Jones’ 2023 World Cup run.
You left out “poor talent”…..
Did anyone consider just maybe the world has passed the All Blacks. The athletes aren’t there, the discipline isn’t there the leadership hasn’t been there - maybe they just aren’t good enough any more - and this antiquated “can’t play unless you’re in NZ “ has got to go
I think this six nations could not have come at a better time if validation for Rennie’ appointment.
There is a massive upsurge in the amount of unstructured play in that tournament. The teams that use it to attack are scoring big. The teams that don’t, not so much. The teams that don’t analyse and work out how opponents are are creating unstructured play and then how they attack off that play if successful. Rennie is well placed. An appointment like a Felix Jones is essential in this day and age.
Rennie + normal attack, defence, set piece etc coaches
Schmidt for accuracy
A Felix Jones to laterally think out opponents and wider trends and inform the other coaches.
SA may have reached close to their zenith with the win in Wellington. The cluster of scorers may be understood better in SA being an early adapter of attacking off the unstructered game.
Rennie looks like a great fit for this next period for NZ.
Ian Foster? That must be some kind of joke.
Anyone would hardly want to be under someone they are clearly outperforming domestically, who they are in direct competition with, like Hansen, either.
It seems like things have been unravelling in NZR as much as the ABs culture for quite some time. There are doubtless many reasons for that; but it’s clear that a “not-for-fit-purpose” NZR was having something of a domino effect on AB performance. The problem was less Ian Foster or Scott Robertson per se; whatever weaknesses each might have had, both have shown that, with the right support personnel and leadership structures, their teams — whether the ABs in IF’s case or the Crusaders in SR’s — can excel. In the absence of these structures, communication becomes murky, and the players feel confused and demoralised. I salute David Kirk for recognising this, and for making sure that the search process for a new coach was not about finding the “messiah” that many keyboard pundits crave but, rather, about embodying a new culture of due diligence, consultation, and transparency. Rennie as an individual seems to embody these values, but that’s less the point: the structures around the new coach also need to change radically. People here often kvetch about what they see as too much “player power.” But the players were clearly unhappy for a reason, and that reason wasn’t their outsized egos but something wrong in the ecosystem NZR had created, which included the processes by which previous coaches were appointed and the structures in which they operated. It will take time for this rebuild to take effect. But Gregor Paul does a great job of explaining why it had to happen.
In the words of Justin Marshall, that’s a cop out of the players.
Wow.
Rennie has a tough job on his hands. Lose any of the first 3 games in July and the heat will come on immediately, unfairly in my opinion.
The toughest job of any international coach in the history of the game.
Mr. Steel Balls.
What do we think Kirk meant by this? Is he trying to let us not Razors incompetence wasn’t by any discriminatory bias?
Can we be sure Kirks actions where discriminatory towards what type of person and coach Razor was?
Kirk has shown a bias towards performance, so yes Razor is happily gone
I don’t think this ‘restructure’ angle has many legs to stand on, all about for Leon would have just been at the end of their terms and all had better options on the table.
I also think it’s foolish for Kirk and the new regime to concern themselves too much with how Razor was appointed, they needed someone immediately to take over in 2022 and it would have hurt the establishment far more to have offered someone the job then, and then say 6 months later when looking for a new coach to say thanks, but we don’t want you now.
It was a clusterF of course, but they need to look at why the appointed Foster in 2019, and why they didn’t sack him in 2022, above all else as the cause of their problems.
Finally it looks like some common sense is coming back into the game in NZ. Will always demand the ABs win every game, but I also realise in the professional era it has become harder to do. It was always expected that if the ABs did lose it was done by going to the wall and fighting to the bitter end, not capitulating like they have under S Robertson. David Rennie will bring back the mongrel and heads up counter attacking rugby that's been missing for a few years now.
Or Ian Foster.
Or Scott Hansen.
The said, the idea that Razor lost his job because of the performances, not showing a ‘trajectory’ etc, is clearly a smoke screen and not really showing how poor Kirk and others were. Kirk himself has gone on to basically say the NH are setting the example, so even if current results in the north are making a mockery of his decision, we should be able to see now that it was actually board room/behind the scenes reasoning that they didn’t want him.
So Rennie still has to overcome that constant that saw all those ‘capitulating’ performances under the previous coaches, but in him we trust.