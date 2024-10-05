WXV 3: Spain on the verge of World Cup qualification

Spain need only two points from their final match in WXV 3 2024 to secure their place at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, having made it two wins from two in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Las Leonas found it difficult to break down a spirited Netherlands side at The Sevens Stadium and led only 3-0 at half-time, thanks to an Amalia Argudo penalty.

However, three tries in 13 second-half minutes wrapped up a 14th successive victory against the Dutch and put the Spanish on the verge of World Cup qualification.

Hooker Cristina Blanco scored the opening try at the back of a driving maul in Dubai before fellow forwards Lourdes Alameda and Carmen Castellucci crossed the whitewash from close range.

Although they had 20 minutes to find a bonus point-clinching fourth try after Castellucci went over, Spain had to settle for the four-point victory.

That result is enough to keep them top of the WXV 3 standings, on nine points, two points ahead of Samoa who beat Pacific Island rivals Fiji 45-17 earlier on Saturday.

It means Spain will wrap up the title with victory against Fiji next Saturday but they need only avoid defeat or pick up two bonus points in defeat to book a return to the World Cup, having missed out on the last tournament in New Zealand.

That is because Fiji have already qualified for the World Cup as Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship winners, and the race for the two tickets up for grabs in WXV 3 is now down to four teams.

Madagascar are out of the running having suffered their second defeat of the tournament on Friday, losing 38-7 to Hong Kong China in Dubai.

With one round to play and fifth-place Netherlands now seven points adrift of Spain, Las Leonas can only be caught by Samoa and Hong Kong China (of those in contention).

Hong Kong China can get to a maximum of 10 points if they beat Netherlands with a bonus point next Saturday meaning Spain will make sure of their progress if they pick up two points against Fiji.

Samoa, who end their campaign against Madagascar on Friday, are also in a great position for one of the two tickets to England following their defeat of Fiji.

Manusina led their regional rivals 21-7 at half-time thanks to tries from Linda Fiafia and Ana Mamea and nine points from the boot of Cassie Siataga.

Fijiana full-back Luisa Tisolo scored the first of her two tries early in the second half to threaten a comeback but was shown a yellow card soon after and Samoa took advantage.

Karla Wright-Akeli and France Bloomfield crossed the whitewash while Fiji were down to 14 players, and the latter added a second try before Easter Savelio had the last say in the dying minutes.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong China made history on Friday and kept their hopes of World Cup qualification alive with a comfortable 38-7 defeat of Madagascar.

Gabriella Rivers scored Hong Kong China’s first-ever WXV try in the opening quarter and Shanna Forrest and Tanya Dhar followed her over the line before half-time.

Zoe Smith, who ended the match with 13 points, Fion Got and Sabay Lynam all crossed the whitewash in the second half.

Madagascar did have something to cheer in the final quarter as Delphine Raharimalala became the first Malagasy try scorer in WXV but the result was well out of reach by then.