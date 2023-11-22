Select Edition

International

World Player of the Year releases autobiographical children's book

By Ned Lester
Captain Ardie Savea has laughed off Eddie Jones’ belief that the New Zealand economy will “suffer” if the All Blacks fail to beat the Wallabies at the MCG this weekend.

Ardie Savea already has a Rugby Championship title, a Rugby World Cup silver medal and a World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year Award to his name in 2023, and as Christmas approaches, the All Blacks No. 8 is gunning for a Pulitzer Prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, perhaps not a Pulitzer as the 30-year-old again looks beyond accolades to inspire the younger generation to chase their dreams, this time with a self-titled children’s book.

Savea worked with New Zealand charity One Good Kiwi, an initiative that hands out $100,000 every month through their interactive app to deserving recipients.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The Hurricanes captain announced the book at his local club, Oriental Rongotai, or “Ories”.

“With hard work and determination they can achieve anything – just like I did,” Savea told 1News after spending time with youngsters at the club.

“My brother Julz and I were blessed to be quite talented at rugby from a young age and some games were out in Porirua or the Hutt.

“Mum and Dad worked very very hard. Travel-wise there were some days we couldn’t get to practices or games. We didn’t have a taavale or car. We relied on family, and friends to catch rides.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Savea previously spoke about his childhood for the NZR+ “loyalty” episode, where he shared how he and his brother had very little growing up but his parents always made sure the kids were “rich in love”.

The brothers would be allowed into the local bar despite being underage because their dad was a familiar face and the boys would sit there watching the rugby, eating peanuts.

“Sometimes the games were like two hours out, most of the time we were walking there. When you have nothing bro, all you have to do is use your imagination and create fun for yourself.

“That’s what me and Julz did. When we walked home we used to race cars… just bolt to a pole to try and beat it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Those experiences are what Savea and author Jono Houzet have captured for the book, which describes the journeys and obstacles the Savea brothers would take to make their rugby trainings and games.

Savea joins Ruby Tui as Kiwi rugby stars to have released children’s books this year.

“I was incredibly nervous, to be honest, but super, super excited,” Houzet told 1News.

“I’m so proud, buzzed, to work with Ardie, too. I think I took too many photos with him to show my friends and my family but it was such a privilege. Ardie’s super down to earth.”

The book received glowing reviews from the next generation of Ories talent, who labelled the book “funny” while noting “there was lots of rhyming words”.

Search