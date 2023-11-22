'Don’t do it': Sonny Bill Williams’ advice for SVNS-bound Michael Hooper

Former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper reached out to one of the greatest cross-code stars in the history of sport, that being Sonny Bill Williams, ahead of a headline-grabbing switch to sevens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams, who now works as a dual-sport commentator for Stan Sport in Australia, has retired after decorated careers in multiple codes.

Along with two stints in rugby league – including a brief stint with Toronto Wolfpack – Williams rapidly rose to superstar status in the 15-player game and was a boxer too. But Williams wanted more.

The Olympics beckoned. Williams made the move to sevens in 2016 ahead of the Rio Games – the likes of Michael Hooper and Antoine Dupont are looking to do the same seven years on.

Looking to pick the brain of the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning All Black turned Olympian, Hooper asked for some advice: Don’t do it. That was Williams’ candid tip from one former 15s star to another.

“That didn’t fill me with a heap of confidence,” Hooper told The Sydney Morning Herald.



“I haven’t spoken to a huge amount of guys (who have made the switch), but I do want to get a lot of information from the guys who do play sevens and I need to lean on them a lot. I want to pick their brains because it is a different game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rugby Australia confirmed last week that the Wallabies’ most-capped captain in history, Michael Hooper, will join the Australian men’s sevens squad in 2024.

Hooper is chasing a swansong finish to a glistening international career in Paris after missing out on the Wallabies’ Rugby World Cup squad under coach Eddie Jones.

But it’s a bold move. The Australian sevens team have an established group to choose from but the appeal of potentially going to the world’s biggest sporting event was too good to turn down.

“There were offers throughout the year to go elsewhere and nothing sort of really pricked my ears up,” Hooper added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I actually thought there’s the opportunity to play a different game and the opportunity of the Olympics at the end of it.

“Like, imagine doing an (Olympics) opening ceremony for Australia, walking out for your country would be pretty remarkable.

“I speak to the guys here and they’re talking about winning gold – that’s a motivated bunch of guys I can get around pretty easily.”