Who can spark the fire? The big questions for the Blues to answer in 2024
The Blues have lost their coach and their star playmaker for their 2024 Super Rugby Pacific campaign, but otherwise remain relatively unscathed from the post-World Cup exodus.
Since winning the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman title in 2021, the team have struggled to reach the potential that started to look well within reach once Leon MacDonald took over in 2019.
And so, the 2024 season beckons as an opportunity to reset under new leadership, with a new direction and a new chance to stamp their claim as true, hard-nosed contenders in Super Rugby.
To do so, the team must answer some burning questions.
Can Stephen Perofeta and Zarn Sullivan fill Beauden Barrett’s boots?
Perofeta and Sullivan are a duo that hold huge promise, not just at Super Rugby level but for the international game as well.
Perofeta has enjoyed the most brief of international careers to date but faces the greatest opportunity of his Blues and All Blacks journey in 2024 as both teams have lost their preferred playmakers.
Sullivan has been held at bay while Beauden Barrett as been with the team, but has shown huge upside in his showings to date with his booming kicking game, game IQ and athleticism. A strong Maori All Blacks performance against Ireland in 2022 proved his love of the big moments.
While many expect Perofeta to slide into first five-eighth in Barrett’s absence, it’s Sullivan who has been chasing the 10 jersey of late and started there throughout the 2023 NPC season. Perofeta won the NPC title with Taranaki, but played mostly at fullback during the season.
The ability of both players to play both positions lends to a dual playmaker system, but it remains to be seen how incoming coach Vern Cotter sees it best to accomodate the pair.
Regardless of selection, while Barrett hadn’t enjoyed the finest of form – by this standards – in the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season, he leaves huge boots to fill and that poses a huge challenge to the prospective flyhalfs.
Can Vern Cotter get their attack firing?
The attacking threats within the Blues’ ranks are undeniable; There is All Blacks pedigree or potential at every position in the backline, but the results haven’t lived up to expectations in recent seasons.
Under former head coach and new All Blacks attack guru Leon MacDonald, the Blues were trending in a more conservative direction over recent seasons, looking to build pressure through phase play attack but struggling to execute consistently enough to capitalise on any opportuntinties they earned.
Cotter’s recent experience with the Flying Fijians puts him in prime position to embrace some running rugby, and with the form of a player like Mark Tele’a, the coach will be eager to see the ball spread wide, often.
The coach will also want to see a return to form from Caleb Clark, who hasn’t been quite the threat he was prior to trying for a return to sevens for the Olympics in 2021. And, 2024 could be the year Rieko Ioane finds another gear in the midfield – although it’s unclear who will partner him there for the Blues after Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s return to the NRL.
If the team are to unlock their full potential on attack, it would be a long night for anyone visiting Eden Park.
Will this be the year of Hoskins Sotutu’s redemption?
Sotutu has all the physical tools to be a premier No 8, but is struggling to live up to that potential and fell out of favour with All Blacks selectors entirely in 2023, failing to even make the All Blacks XV.
The 25-year-old has 14 international caps to his name, mainly through filling in for Ardie Savea when the reigning World Player of the Year needed a rest or when playing against lesser opposition. If he is to earn a recall in 2024, Sotutu is going to have to attack Super Rugby with renewed vigour consistently throughout the campaign.
Should Sotutu have another down year, he could very easily be leapfrogged in the pecking order by a number of players including Cullen Grace, Hugh Renton and even a youngster like Peter Lakai. Sotutu’s teammate Akira Ioane might also look to feature at the back of the scrum again, like he did during Auckland’s 2023 NPC campaign.
Sotutu’s career seemingly hangs in the balance in 2024, could it be the year where he regains the form that saw him debut for the All Blacks in 2020? Or, could he be another ‘what could have been’ player that ends up in Japan or France before hitting his prime years?
Will they ever beat the Crusaders?
Meanwhile, in what has become perhaps the most lopsided rivalry in sports, the Blues will be out to find some success against a team that has dominated them for the majority of the past 20 years – specifically winning 18 of the last 19 encounters.
The fixture has become something of a monkey on the back for the club, and the recent losing record is something the players and fans alike will be desperate to shake.
Beyond a potential win being a step in the right direction for the context of the Blues’ season, it would no doubt be a huge confidence booster to tackle the reigning champions and could help frame a narrative of a changing of the guard in Super Rugby after seven Crusaders titles.
Of course, a win during the regular season is one thing, but facing the Crusaders in knockout footy is a different beast altogether. Will the rugby gods line up another Crusaders vs Blues fixture once June rolls around?
Who can spark a fire within the group?
There’s something haunting the Blues’ psyche, it often manifests as an apparent lack of chemistry on the field or lack of mental edge in the big games.
Patrick Tuipulotu has been named captain for 2024, and will provide level-headed and experienced leadership, but someone from within the camp will have to instil a ruthlessness that the team is missing – and lead by example on the field.
A player like Adrian Choat has the energetic game to make a difference, but is unlikely to find many minutes while behind All Black flankers in Dalton Papali’i and Akira Ioane, not to mention competing for bench minutes with quality youngsters Anton Segner and Cameron Suafoa.
The promotion of Zarn Sullivan in the absence of Beauden Barrett on the other hand will be felt consistently throughout the season. Sullivan is a talent who plays with an edge, happy to chirp at the opposition – to put it kindly – and demand a lot from himself and those around him.
The question will be can he influence the hunger of the team from the backfield? And if not him, then who?
Comments on RugbyPass
So many sad Europeans still crying themselves to sleep because the Boks CONSISTENTLY better them 🤣🤣 how many world cups have france and ireland won again? Maybe make a semi final at least before coming here all tough 😂😂63 Go to comments
I wonder if this is to reduce the mental loading on Papali'i to get him back to his best? Or if Cotter thinks he can get the best out of Tuipulotu (or just because of Tuipulotu’s mana within the team and supporters)? Tuipulotu has never really achieved his potential. Tuipulotu and A Ioane are arguably part of the reason why the Blues fail in the big; heaps of potential but not 80 minute players. Both had multiple chances in the All Blacks, but couldn’t perform well enough to become permanent fixtures.1 Go to comments
Health-permitting, I’d throw Pari Pari Parkinson into this mix, as we need some new giants in our second row to compete with top nations, and he’s always had cruel luck when playing impressively! I also think if Zarn Sullivan gets his chance in the flyhalf role, he has all the tools (and a fine left boot) to consider as a long-term successor.12 Go to comments
Does this sussie kolisi think he owns French rugby now . You are just there to play . Not comment and hope .. that’s the coaches job . .2 Go to comments
ALL ALL BLACKS ARE JUST FIINE12 Go to comments
Any All Black is good for me 😇9 Go to comments
It has to be Itoje. Has gravitas and presence that George does not. Ford almost over the hill anyway and Smith will be no 10 if England want to compete with the best. Unless Borthwick intends kicking the life and fun out of the game again .9 Go to comments
I don’t think anyone’s digging a “grave” quite yet to be fair. But the questions are legit & don’t only apply to the South, it’s the same issues generally in the North. Money & money. Everything else is just details. The structural changes underway in Australia around centralisation & looming in NZ around more agile governance are exciting for the future of both organisations imo. We'll all no doubt get a better gauge on things as this year pans out. The participation report for rugby in NZ was hugely positive. The only negative stat across 11 summary data points was indeed the 2% decline of club boys down to 49,999. Robinson said the decline was felt in some regions while in others there was an increase. Such data is helpful of course for future planning. South Africa has its own model. I don’t know how they do it but so far so good I would’ve thought. The only “grave” fear I have is if they leave TRC for the 6N. Some very complex issues facing the South. As the saying goes: “If anyone has experience with anything or knows anything about something, then please let me know”.13 Go to comments
Ab laden steelers? Aren't there 3 in the entire squad? And huge squads they are2 Go to comments
Letting nzers into the aussie super teams is a no brainer. Gives more of our players exposure to a higher level while helping out Australia. Selecting from further abroad is obviously more complicated but it will lower the value of the overseas offers available while raising even more the profile of the ABs with stars playing in Europe and Japan.32 Go to comments
As a former player I was passionate about Gloucester Rugby but stopped supporting 10 years ago. At the time they disappointed & they still do. Clive Woodward wrote a while ago that Twickenham was just like a big pub with people just drinking and not watching the game. The old days of mixing with Bath supporters in the West car park after they had just thrashed us are long gone. There’s no longer a thrill of visiting Twickers. The odd club games on TV are mostly brilliant. Why were they smashed by the Froggies at the weekend. Is it all down to financial support?5 Go to comments
Well if the very people he plays against have nothing but positive things to say about him, suggests to me that hateful armchair fans really don't know what they're on about!!2 Go to comments
Dreadful signing for any T14 club. They’ll play him every week. He will inevitably get injured - probably within a very few games - then he’ll be out for the season. Awful return on investment1 Go to comments
Hi take it easy on Sam he is an alright guy and has given his neck for rugby. How about supporting him a bit instead of kicking him down. I was always told if you can’t say anything good about a person shut up.4 Go to comments
Gregor, your views got me thinking further. Playing workload and depth is going to be crucial. To date Rassie has not been scared to build depth. He has never been afraid to pull a player once he feels they are tiring- he has pulled Siya early often. All the players know this and accept it. He has also been prepared to pick sides where he knows he has to pick guys who are not the top guys, but doing this will build depth. We saw this last year.13 Go to comments
So being manipulative is being heralded as strategic genius 🙄32 Go to comments
I also feel the term ‘grave’ makes one think someone might not survive. A bit dramatic a word 😂13 Go to comments
Gregor, thank God as you mentioned the Southern Hemisphere is going to struggle for various reasons and issues which include financial. They have actually struggled since before Covid, and only 3 sides qualified for the semi finals, which could be termed a failure. With all the money in the north, the ability for WR ( read English Rugger) being able to change rules and where all the major games are played, they really do need every advantage they can get. Thank heavens the north can attract so many Southern Hemisphere players to boost their local franchises, and the French who are able to attract so many Polynesian players who get citizenship, which is making their sides far more competitive. It was not healthy to have the ‘South’ winning so many WC’s. Gregor, while all you say is true, the pipeline of athleticism and genuine talent from NZ, SA and to a lesser degree Aussie will stay competitive. You have my word. I have a feeling the ABs will be a real force under Scott the next 4 year cycle, and Rassie will not snooze. And Aussie will be better once it sorts its house out. There were countless journos and rugger folk who wrote off the south before the last WC, and we know what happened. You may be right to an extent with what you say, but the sheer bloody mindedness of the Boks and the ABs will keep them competitive.13 Go to comments
This does not give the full picture of the financial mess both New Zealand and Australia are in following New Zealand's Aratipu Report that endorsed a Trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition that not only excluded Argentina but also the proverbial “Golden Goose” in the SANZAAR relationship. That Goose, who subsequently barely managed to avoid starvation and complete ruin during the pandemic for which the same New Zealand Rugby and their Aratipu Report were 100% responsible for, is now sitting laying golden eggs in a new nest so kindly provided by the Northern hemisphere rugby community. NZR ended up having to sell an initial stake to Silver Lake for $200 million in February but ended up making a loss of close to $50 million last year and are projecting to only become profitable again in 10 years’ time. There is also more drama with NZR wanting to sell another chunk off to Silver Lake for $62 million that will take them up to 7.5% ownership. The other side to of the Tasman it’s even worse with the ARU. The $80 million they recently borrowed is on top of the $25 million they took out last year. Three of their 5 Super Rugby teams are also under severe financial strain and the Rebels are effectively bankrupt so maybe people in Australia should ask where the $8 million a year NZR are paying the ARU to play in SRP is going to. Looking at the current state of the game in the SH I am beginning to suspect that NZR had some crack addicts compile that Aratipu Report. By contrast, SA Rugby has no such financial issues and have recently increased the salary cap of their 4 URC teams and the player drain has not only slowed but has started to reverse. SA Rugby had a magnificent year last year, we won the RWC, and match day attendances have also reversed the decline from Super Rugby days and are ticking back up better than expected. The complaint that the players are playing too much rugby, and the lack of a global season are legitimate and very serious concerns that will ultimately decide the future of SA Rugby’s participation in the Rugby Championship. I just hope for New Zealand and Australia’s sake that it won’t be the same people that wrote the Aratipu Report who vote on the global season.13 Go to comments
Two former Chiefs have made World Cup 2023 team if the tournament picks by many experts - Bundee Aki and James Lowe. Both were not considered good enough for the ABs; instead the selectors opted for Bridge and Havilli etc. Maybe identification of talent in NZ is more important than wanting ABs to be selected from overseas. Mounga, for example, has never set the world alight against top opposition so to want him to return seems a retrograde step. Surely a world class coaching team can identify and develop talent from a pool so deep most international coaches would kill for?32 Go to comments