Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks
Described as the Crusaders’ Steph Curry by incoming All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson, there is no doubt that he would like to select Richie Mo’unga from his overseas-base in Japan at Toshiba Brave Lupus.
After seven Super Rugby titles in seven years under Robertson, the two clearly have a successful working relationship that delivers results.
That partnership could have become a foundation of Robertson’s All Blacks. But Mo’unga is not a necessity for the All Blacks. His availability and selection is desired, but not needed.
Perhaps it would be different if the Crusaders’ version of Mo’unga was what the All Blacks got. If he was always on form and performed in the biggest games. Perhaps under Robertson, that is what would’ve happened had he stayed.
Mo’unga has made great strides as a Test player since his 2019 debut and when he’s on, the All Blacks have looked unstoppable.
At Ellis Park against the Springboks with Ian Foster’s job on the line, numerous Bledisloe beatdowns, and the Ireland quarter-final were some of his best games.
But when push came to shove on the biggest stage, Mo’unga was far below his potential. Below-par execution from the No 10, and a host of other players, played a key part in the loss in the Rugby World Cup final.
Will Jordan had an off night altogether, Jordie Barrett had a rollercoaster of highs and lows, and Mo’unga seemingly couldn’t get anything right, not for a lack of trying.
On the second All Blacks’ launch of the game a net loss of 25 metres came from a Mo’unga pass that missed the mark after a miscue with Will Jordan.
After scrambling back to secure the ball, Shannon Frizell’s yellow card infringement occurred at the next ruck, leading to a gift three points for South Africa inside three minutes.
The poor execution from Mo’unga and Jordan won’t show on the stat sheet but that bad play compounded to bigger problems.
Off a pod screen release to the backs a hurried pass hit the turf and bounced into the hands and knees of Jordan leading a knock-on and lost opportunity in the 20th minute.
He was under a lot of pressure from the South African rush, taking contact after the pass multiple times. That pressure seemed to put Mo’unga off his execution and timing early.
The All Blacks were terrible at diffusing the high ball in challenging conditions, with Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett coughing up way too many which played into the Springboks game plan. Of all the errors these were arguably the most costly.
There were gutsy plays, a try saving tackle on Siya Kolisi early in the second half followed by a repeat effort on another Bok to ensure a goal line dropout.
But Mo’unga’s magic with the ball-in-hand disappeared.
Quick hands from Jordie Barrett finally beat Faf de Klerk on the edge about 25 metres out only for Mo’unga to drop it cold with a man outside him.
Attacking the Springboks goal line in the 51st minute a planned switch play involving Mo’unga, Jordie Barrett and Jordan resulted in a turnover with a knock-on, squandering a golden chance after the team turned down three points.
Even his best attacking play of the night was ruled out, dusting Kurt-Lee Arendse with a shimmy before a goosey to the outside around Damian de Allende, breaking away before a one-hand sling back inside to Aaron Smith for a would-be try.
When Beauden Barrett finally crossed the chalk Mo’unga missed a critical conversion from a tough spot that would have given the All Blacks the lead.
Mo’unga and the other kickers couldn’t muster a drop goal attempt in the brief remaining possessions despite being a man down since the 27th minute.
He’s an attacking genius and Super Rugby supremo, but at the highest level there are still wide variances in the quality of performances delivered.
Are the All Blacks eligibility rules meant to be changed for one player? And why should they for Mo’unga? No All Black before has given that special treatment.
His comments in his introductory press conference at Toshiba suggest he doesn’t want to play for the All Blacks anymore.It is a shame that he has gone early, but there is no reason to bend the rules for him.
By the same token, there is no reason why he can’t return after three years and give the Rugby World Cup a third try. The Japanese league has improved in standard and has been home too many of the Springboks’ World Cup winners the last four years without detriment.
His experience in two unsuccessful campaigns is a valuable asset. You can’t manufacture the pressure of World Cup knock-out games. Those lessons can help take Mo’unga’s game to a new level, but only if he returns to the arena.
There is really only major trophy for Mo’unga to win, and that is the Rugby World Cup. He has more than enough Super Rugby titles, and tasted All Blacks success with Bledisloe Cups, Freedom Cups and Rugby Championships.
Once he’s secured his financial future hopefully he will feel as a rugby player that there is one thing missing.
Comments on RugbyPass
I wonder if this is to reduce the mental loading on Papali'i to get him back to his best? Or if Cotter thinks he can get the best out of Tuipulotu (or just because of Tuipulotu’s mana within the team and supporters)? Tuipulotu has never really achieved his potential. Tuipulotu and A Ioane are arguably part of the reason why the Blues fail in the big; heaps of potential but not 80 minute players. Both had multiple chances in the All Blacks, but couldn’t perform well enough to become permanent fixtures.1 Go to comments
Health-permitting, I’d throw Pari Pari Parkinson into this mix, as we need some new giants in our second row to compete with top nations, and he’s always had cruel luck when playing impressively! I also think if Zarn Sullivan gets his chance in the flyhalf role, he has all the tools (and a fine left boot) to consider as a long-term successor.11 Go to comments
Does this sussie kolisi think he owns French rugby now . You are just there to play . Not comment and hope .. that’s the coaches job . .2 Go to comments
ALL ALL BLACKS ARE JUST FIINE11 Go to comments
Any All Black is good for me 😇9 Go to comments
It has to be Itoje. Has gravitas and presence that George does not. Ford almost over the hill anyway and Smith will be no 10 if England want to compete with the best. Unless Borthwick intends kicking the life and fun out of the game again .9 Go to comments
I don’t think anyone’s digging a “grave” quite yet to be fair. But the questions are legit & don’t only apply to the South, it’s the same issues generally in the North. Money & money. Everything else is just details. The structural changes underway in Australia around centralisation & looming in NZ around more agile governance are exciting for the future of both organisations imo. We'll all no doubt get a better gauge on things as this year pans out. The participation report for rugby in NZ was hugely positive. The only negative stat across 11 summary data points was indeed the 2% decline of club boys down to 49,999. Robinson said the decline was felt in some regions while in others there was an increase. Such data is helpful of course for future planning. South Africa has its own model. I don’t know how they do it but so far so good I would’ve thought. The only “grave” fear I have is if they leave TRC for the 6N. Some very complex issues facing the South. As the saying goes: “If anyone has experience with anything or knows anything about something, then please let me know”.12 Go to comments
Ab laden steelers? Aren't there 3 in the entire squad? And huge squads they are2 Go to comments
Letting nzers into the aussie super teams is a no brainer. Gives more of our players exposure to a higher level while helping out Australia. Selecting from further abroad is obviously more complicated but it will lower the value of the overseas offers available while raising even more the profile of the ABs with stars playing in Europe and Japan.28 Go to comments
As a former player I was passionate about Gloucester Rugby but stopped supporting 10 years ago. At the time they disappointed & they still do. Clive Woodward wrote a while ago that Twickenham was just like a big pub with people just drinking and not watching the game. The old days of mixing with Bath supporters in the West car park after they had just thrashed us are long gone. There’s no longer a thrill of visiting Twickers. The odd club games on TV are mostly brilliant. Why were they smashed by the Froggies at the weekend. Is it all down to financial support?5 Go to comments
Well if the very people he plays against have nothing but positive things to say about him, suggests to me that hateful armchair fans really don't know what they're on about!!2 Go to comments
Dreadful signing for any T14 club. They’ll play him every week. He will inevitably get injured - probably within a very few games - then he’ll be out for the season. Awful return on investment1 Go to comments
Hi take it easy on Sam he is an alright guy and has given his neck for rugby. How about supporting him a bit instead of kicking him down. I was always told if you can’t say anything good about a person shut up.4 Go to comments
Gregor, your views got me thinking further. Playing workload and depth is going to be crucial. To date Rassie has not been scared to build depth. He has never been afraid to pull a player once he feels they are tiring- he has pulled Siya early often. All the players know this and accept it. He has also been prepared to pick sides where he knows he has to pick guys who are not the top guys, but doing this will build depth. We saw this last year.12 Go to comments
So being manipulative is being heralded as strategic genius 🙄28 Go to comments
I also feel the term ‘grave’ makes one think someone might not survive. A bit dramatic a word 😂12 Go to comments
Gregor, thank God as you mentioned the Southern Hemisphere is going to struggle for various reasons and issues which include financial. They have actually struggled since before Covid, and only 3 sides qualified for the semi finals, which could be termed a failure. With all the money in the north, the ability for WR ( read English Rugger) being able to change rules and where all the major games are played, they really do need every advantage they can get. Thank heavens the north can attract so many Southern Hemisphere players to boost their local franchises, and the French who are able to attract so many Polynesian players who get citizenship, which is making their sides far more competitive. It was not healthy to have the ‘South’ winning so many WC’s. Gregor, while all you say is true, the pipeline of athleticism and genuine talent from NZ, SA and to a lesser degree Aussie will stay competitive. You have my word. I have a feeling the ABs will be a real force under Scott the next 4 year cycle, and Rassie will not snooze. And Aussie will be better once it sorts its house out. There were countless journos and rugger folk who wrote off the south before the last WC, and we know what happened. You may be right to an extent with what you say, but the sheer bloody mindedness of the Boks and the ABs will keep them competitive.12 Go to comments
This does not give the full picture of the financial mess both New Zealand and Australia are in following New Zealand's Aratipu Report that endorsed a Trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition that not only excluded Argentina but also the proverbial “Golden Goose” in the SANZAAR relationship. That Goose, who subsequently barely managed to avoid starvation and complete ruin during the pandemic for which the same New Zealand Rugby and their Aratipu Report were 100% responsible for, is now sitting laying golden eggs in a new nest so kindly provided by the Northern hemisphere rugby community. NZR ended up having to sell an initial stake to Silver Lake for $200 million in February but ended up making a loss of close to $50 million last year and are projecting to only become profitable again in 10 years’ time. There is also more drama with NZR wanting to sell another chunk off to Silver Lake for $62 million that will take them up to 7.5% ownership. The other side to of the Tasman it’s even worse with the ARU. The $80 million they recently borrowed is on top of the $25 million they took out last year. Three of their 5 Super Rugby teams are also under severe financial strain and the Rebels are effectively bankrupt so maybe people in Australia should ask where the $8 million a year NZR are paying the ARU to play in SRP is going to. Looking at the current state of the game in the SH I am beginning to suspect that NZR had some crack addicts compile that Aratipu Report. By contrast, SA Rugby has no such financial issues and have recently increased the salary cap of their 4 URC teams and the player drain has not only slowed but has started to reverse. SA Rugby had a magnificent year last year, we won the RWC, and match day attendances have also reversed the decline from Super Rugby days and are ticking back up better than expected. The complaint that the players are playing too much rugby, and the lack of a global season are legitimate and very serious concerns that will ultimately decide the future of SA Rugby’s participation in the Rugby Championship. I just hope for New Zealand and Australia’s sake that it won’t be the same people that wrote the Aratipu Report who vote on the global season.12 Go to comments
Two former Chiefs have made World Cup 2023 team if the tournament picks by many experts - Bundee Aki and James Lowe. Both were not considered good enough for the ABs; instead the selectors opted for Bridge and Havilli etc. Maybe identification of talent in NZ is more important than wanting ABs to be selected from overseas. Mounga, for example, has never set the world alight against top opposition so to want him to return seems a retrograde step. Surely a world class coaching team can identify and develop talent from a pool so deep most international coaches would kill for?28 Go to comments
South Africas problems with player workload and performance is overblown. Players are given mandatory rest periods and are only allowed to play a certain number of games per year as prescribed by the rugby players union. It does compromise the product but its also leading to greater depth for the SA franchises in the URC. It makes them less competitive in the URC and Europe but the Springboks are kept healthy and thats what SA Rugby needs. Having said this a global calendar would definitely benefit SA and give the players a proper rest.12 Go to comments