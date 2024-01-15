Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

Described as the Crusaders’ Steph Curry by incoming All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson, there is no doubt that he would like to select Richie Mo’unga from his overseas-base in Japan at Toshiba Brave Lupus.

After seven Super Rugby titles in seven years under Robertson, the two clearly have a successful working relationship that delivers results.

That partnership could have become a foundation of Robertson’s All Blacks. But Mo’unga is not a necessity for the All Blacks. His availability and selection is desired, but not needed.

Perhaps it would be different if the Crusaders’ version of Mo’unga was what the All Blacks got. If he was always on form and performed in the biggest games. Perhaps under Robertson, that is what would’ve happened had he stayed.

Mo’unga has made great strides as a Test player since his 2019 debut and when he’s on, the All Blacks have looked unstoppable.

At Ellis Park against the Springboks with Ian Foster’s job on the line, numerous Bledisloe beatdowns, and the Ireland quarter-final were some of his best games.

But when push came to shove on the biggest stage, Mo’unga was far below his potential. Below-par execution from the No 10, and a host of other players, played a key part in the loss in the Rugby World Cup final.

Will Jordan had an off night altogether, Jordie Barrett had a rollercoaster of highs and lows, and Mo’unga seemingly couldn’t get anything right, not for a lack of trying.

On the second All Blacks’ launch of the game a net loss of 25 metres came from a Mo’unga pass that missed the mark after a miscue with Will Jordan.

After scrambling back to secure the ball, Shannon Frizell’s yellow card infringement occurred at the next ruck, leading to a gift three points for South Africa inside three minutes.

The poor execution from Mo’unga and Jordan won’t show on the stat sheet but that bad play compounded to bigger problems.

Off a pod screen release to the backs a hurried pass hit the turf and bounced into the hands and knees of Jordan leading a knock-on and lost opportunity in the 20th minute.

He was under a lot of pressure from the South African rush, taking contact after the pass multiple times. That pressure seemed to put Mo’unga off his execution and timing early.

The All Blacks were terrible at diffusing the high ball in challenging conditions, with Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett coughing up way too many which played into the Springboks game plan. Of all the errors these were arguably the most costly.

There were gutsy plays, a try saving tackle on Siya Kolisi early in the second half followed by a repeat effort on another Bok to ensure a goal line dropout.

But Mo’unga’s magic with the ball-in-hand disappeared.

Quick hands from Jordie Barrett finally beat Faf de Klerk on the edge about 25 metres out only for Mo’unga to drop it cold with a man outside him.

Attacking the Springboks goal line in the 51st minute a planned switch play involving Mo’unga, Jordie Barrett and Jordan resulted in a turnover with a knock-on, squandering a golden chance after the team turned down three points.

Even his best attacking play of the night was ruled out, dusting Kurt-Lee Arendse with a shimmy before a goosey to the outside around Damian de Allende, breaking away before a one-hand sling back inside to Aaron Smith for a would-be try.

When Beauden Barrett finally crossed the chalk Mo’unga missed a critical conversion from a tough spot that would have given the All Blacks the lead.

Mo’unga and the other kickers couldn’t muster a drop goal attempt in the brief remaining possessions despite being a man down since the 27th minute.

He’s an attacking genius and Super Rugby supremo, but at the highest level there are still wide variances in the quality of performances delivered.

Are the All Blacks eligibility rules meant to be changed for one player? And why should they for Mo’unga? No All Black before has given that special treatment.

His comments in his introductory press conference at Toshiba suggest he doesn’t want to play for the All Blacks anymore.It is a shame that he has gone early, but there is no reason to bend the rules for him.

By the same token, there is no reason why he can’t return after three years and give the Rugby World Cup a third try. The Japanese league has improved in standard and has been home too many of the Springboks’ World Cup winners the last four years without detriment.

His experience in two unsuccessful campaigns is a valuable asset. You can’t manufacture the pressure of World Cup knock-out games. Those lessons can help take Mo’unga’s game to a new level, but only if he returns to the arena.

There is really only major trophy for Mo’unga to win, and that is the Rugby World Cup. He has more than enough Super Rugby titles, and tasted All Blacks success with Bledisloe Cups, Freedom Cups and Rugby Championships.

Once he’s secured his financial future hopefully he will feel as a rugby player that there is one thing missing.