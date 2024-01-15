Why Quade Santini Cooper will go down as a Wallabies great
New Zealand rugby fans just couldn’t help themselves. With their sporting heroes locked in a tense battle with their arch-rival in Dunedin last August, thousands attempted to sour the Test by making it all about one man for all the wrong reasons.
That man is Quade Cooper – and that shouldn’t come as a surprise. The New Zealand-born Wallabies flyhalf has long been the player that many in Aotearoa love to hate.
It all started as Cooper locked horns with Richie McCaw on more than one occasion, but the ‘hate’ for the Wallaby has developed into something else entirely. Even All Blacks fans probably don’t realise what their fury is built on.
Respect. Admiration. Envy. All three words fit the bill. Say what you want about Quade and continue to tell yourself it’s reality, but the truth is that fans don’t boo players they don’t fear.
Philadelphia 76rs guard Patrick Beverley summed it up best from an athlete’s point of view late last year, saying: “Everywhere I go I get booed.
“I think that’s a sign of respect. It actually helps me get going… they wanted to give me some boos, but that’s part of my career. I’m used to it.”
It’s “a sign of respect” when athletes get booed, and while it hasn’t always been easy for him to deal with – more on that soon – it’s something that adds to Cooper’s status and lore as a Wallabies great up there with the likes of Michael Lynagh and Stephen Larkham.
The Auckland-born talent moved across the Tasman in the early 2000s before embarking on a glistening high school career with Anglican Church Grammar School in Brisbane.
It’s been well reported that Cooper was also a generational talent, and that rugby prophecy was fulfilled in 2007 when the then-18-year-old debuted for the Queensland Reds.
But Cooper’s potential as a long-term option for the national team took a forward step the following year as the teenager entered the cauldron that is Test rugby for the first time. Cooper came off the pine and ended up scoring a try inside the final 10 minutes against Italy.
The following year, Cooper started in the prized No. 10 jersey as the Wallabies ended a 47-year drought over the Springboks in Bloemfontein – but more on Quade’s dominance over the Boks in a bit.
As a trailblazer for what it means to be uniquely talented on the rugby field, a side-stepping and flick-passing Cooper led the Reds to a Super Rugby title in 2011. More silverware was on the way, too, with the Wallabies winning the Tri Nations with a win over the All Blacks.
Cooper went on to start every Test for the Wallabies at the sport’s showpiece event in New Zealand, with Australia going on to claim a bronze medal at Eden Park.
Whilst the Wallabies playmaker continued to chip away and impress at Test level, playing in New Zealand was always tough – the boos, which got old quickly, clearly got to him.
But in 2013, the Wallabies ventured to Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium – the very same venue as last year’s Bledisloe Cup Test – and while they fell short of victory, they made history.
Cooper nailed all six shots at goal, knocked over a drop goal, made three try-saving tackles and two line-breaks. Add a try-assist for Adam Ashley-Cooper Cooper to that, too. With Cooper scoring 18 points, that Australian team became the first side to reach the 33-point marker against the All Blacks in New Zealand.
That deserves some praise.
The Wallabies went on to win four of five Tests during their tour to the northern hemisphere, with a 7-point defeat to England at Twickenham the only blip in their Grand Slam pursuit. Cooper started all of these Tests.
Cooper helped the Wallabies reach the Rugby World Cup final two years later but entered the international rugby wilderness shortly after.
If former coach Ewan McKenzie was still at the helm for the 2015 World Cup and beyond, the Gitau law may never have been introduced and Cooper would’ve been the main man.
Years passed by and Cooper’s international appeared to be over. But Dave Rennie had another idea.
With Rennie stepping into the Wallabies’ hot seat in 2020, the new coach soon handed Cooper a Test revival in 2021. Back in Wallaby gold for the first time in more than 1540 days, he had a blinder against the Springboks.
Cooper scored 23 of 28 points on the Gold Coast, which included 100 per cent shot accuracy from eight attempts, including a long-range penalty at the death which saw the Wallabies edge the defending world champions.
With Rennie coaching the side and Cooper in the No. 10 jersey, the Wallabies were actually tracking well a year out from the 2023 World Cup.
Australia beat the world champion Boks twice, and another two wins over Argentina followed with Cooper at flyhalf. The Wallabies hadn’t looked that good in a while and Cooper was the reason why.
Those wins extended Cooper’s impressive success over the now-four-time world champions. Coming up against some of the most menacing players in Test rugby history, the Wallaby has won 11 of 17 matches against South Africa – a win rate of 65%.
But with that in the past, a significant injury derailed everything the following year. With Cooper still leading the way for Australia, he ruptured his Achilles against Argentina in Mendoza.
Cooper was left to watch the Wallabies almost fall to their worst year on record. Then, new coach Eddie Jones came in and changed everything once again.
As was the case for most of his career, coaching instability prevented Cooper from achieving even greater heights in Wallaby hold.
Jones, who handed Cooper his debut at the Queensland Reds two decades earlier, was obsessed with ushering in the next generation which led to some questionable selections.
After playing in all four Tests up until that point, Cooper was famously left out of Jones’ World Cup squad – a decision that has since been heavily criticised.
An 80 Test career, which was almost unanimously expected to continue as a key figure in France, suddenly came to a stop.
While it’s true that Cooper only won two of 14 Tests against the All Blacks – who were in the midst of their most dominant era ever, losing just 3 Tests between 2011 and 2015 – there’s no denying Cooper’s greatness.
Up there on the Mount Rushmore of Australian first-fives with Michael Lynagh, Stephen Larkham and Mark Ella, Cooper did things that others simply couldn’t.
That’s what it means to be great.
Quade Cooper hasn’t retired from Test rugby, and has instead signalled an intent to keep going, but last year’s Test in Dunedin could be the last time we see him in a Wallabies jumper.
Take a moment to appreciate how he made the Wallabies significantly better during their toughest period in history as they came up against the all-conquering All Blacks.
So, if this is it, congratulations New Zealand for throwing Cooper off his game with the needless boos. It might have had an impact, sure, but it didn’t stop Quade from becoming a Wallabies great.
Comments on RugbyPass
I wonder if this is to reduce the mental loading on Papali'i to get him back to his best? Or if Cotter thinks he can get the best out of Tuipulotu (or just because of Tuipulotu’s mana within the team and supporters)? Tuipulotu has never really achieved his potential. Tuipulotu and A Ioane are arguably part of the reason why the Blues fail in the big; heaps of potential but not 80 minute players. Both had multiple chances in the All Blacks, but couldn’t perform well enough to become permanent fixtures.1 Go to comments
Health-permitting, I’d throw Pari Pari Parkinson into this mix, as we need some new giants in our second row to compete with top nations, and he’s always had cruel luck when playing impressively! I also think if Zarn Sullivan gets his chance in the flyhalf role, he has all the tools (and a fine left boot) to consider as a long-term successor.11 Go to comments
Does this sussie kolisi think he owns French rugby now . You are just there to play . Not comment and hope .. that’s the coaches job . .2 Go to comments
ALL ALL BLACKS ARE JUST FIINE11 Go to comments
Any All Black is good for me 😇9 Go to comments
It has to be Itoje. Has gravitas and presence that George does not. Ford almost over the hill anyway and Smith will be no 10 if England want to compete with the best. Unless Borthwick intends kicking the life and fun out of the game again .9 Go to comments
I don’t think anyone’s digging a “grave” quite yet to be fair. But the questions are legit & don’t only apply to the South, it’s the same issues generally in the North. Money & money. Everything else is just details. The structural changes underway in Australia around centralisation & looming in NZ around more agile governance are exciting for the future of both organisations imo. We'll all no doubt get a better gauge on things as this year pans out. The participation report for rugby in NZ was hugely positive. The only negative stat across 11 summary data points was indeed the 2% decline of club boys down to 49,999. Robinson said the decline was felt in some regions while in others there was an increase. Such data is helpful of course for future planning. South Africa has its own model. I don’t know how they do it but so far so good I would’ve thought. The only “grave” fear I have is if they leave TRC for the 6N. Some very complex issues facing the South. As the saying goes: “If anyone has experience with anything or knows anything about something, then please let me know”.12 Go to comments
Ab laden steelers? Aren't there 3 in the entire squad? And huge squads they are2 Go to comments
Letting nzers into the aussie super teams is a no brainer. Gives more of our players exposure to a higher level while helping out Australia. Selecting from further abroad is obviously more complicated but it will lower the value of the overseas offers available while raising even more the profile of the ABs with stars playing in Europe and Japan.28 Go to comments
As a former player I was passionate about Gloucester Rugby but stopped supporting 10 years ago. At the time they disappointed & they still do. Clive Woodward wrote a while ago that Twickenham was just like a big pub with people just drinking and not watching the game. The old days of mixing with Bath supporters in the West car park after they had just thrashed us are long gone. There’s no longer a thrill of visiting Twickers. The odd club games on TV are mostly brilliant. Why were they smashed by the Froggies at the weekend. Is it all down to financial support?5 Go to comments
Well if the very people he plays against have nothing but positive things to say about him, suggests to me that hateful armchair fans really don't know what they're on about!!2 Go to comments
Dreadful signing for any T14 club. They’ll play him every week. He will inevitably get injured - probably within a very few games - then he’ll be out for the season. Awful return on investment1 Go to comments
Hi take it easy on Sam he is an alright guy and has given his neck for rugby. How about supporting him a bit instead of kicking him down. I was always told if you can’t say anything good about a person shut up.4 Go to comments
Gregor, your views got me thinking further. Playing workload and depth is going to be crucial. To date Rassie has not been scared to build depth. He has never been afraid to pull a player once he feels they are tiring- he has pulled Siya early often. All the players know this and accept it. He has also been prepared to pick sides where he knows he has to pick guys who are not the top guys, but doing this will build depth. We saw this last year.12 Go to comments
So being manipulative is being heralded as strategic genius 🙄28 Go to comments
I also feel the term ‘grave’ makes one think someone might not survive. A bit dramatic a word 😂12 Go to comments
Gregor, thank God as you mentioned the Southern Hemisphere is going to struggle for various reasons and issues which include financial. They have actually struggled since before Covid, and only 3 sides qualified for the semi finals, which could be termed a failure. With all the money in the north, the ability for WR ( read English Rugger) being able to change rules and where all the major games are played, they really do need every advantage they can get. Thank heavens the north can attract so many Southern Hemisphere players to boost their local franchises, and the French who are able to attract so many Polynesian players who get citizenship, which is making their sides far more competitive. It was not healthy to have the ‘South’ winning so many WC’s. Gregor, while all you say is true, the pipeline of athleticism and genuine talent from NZ, SA and to a lesser degree Aussie will stay competitive. You have my word. I have a feeling the ABs will be a real force under Scott the next 4 year cycle, and Rassie will not snooze. And Aussie will be better once it sorts its house out. There were countless journos and rugger folk who wrote off the south before the last WC, and we know what happened. You may be right to an extent with what you say, but the sheer bloody mindedness of the Boks and the ABs will keep them competitive.12 Go to comments
This does not give the full picture of the financial mess both New Zealand and Australia are in following New Zealand's Aratipu Report that endorsed a Trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition that not only excluded Argentina but also the proverbial “Golden Goose” in the SANZAAR relationship. That Goose, who subsequently barely managed to avoid starvation and complete ruin during the pandemic for which the same New Zealand Rugby and their Aratipu Report were 100% responsible for, is now sitting laying golden eggs in a new nest so kindly provided by the Northern hemisphere rugby community. NZR ended up having to sell an initial stake to Silver Lake for $200 million in February but ended up making a loss of close to $50 million last year and are projecting to only become profitable again in 10 years’ time. There is also more drama with NZR wanting to sell another chunk off to Silver Lake for $62 million that will take them up to 7.5% ownership. The other side to of the Tasman it’s even worse with the ARU. The $80 million they recently borrowed is on top of the $25 million they took out last year. Three of their 5 Super Rugby teams are also under severe financial strain and the Rebels are effectively bankrupt so maybe people in Australia should ask where the $8 million a year NZR are paying the ARU to play in SRP is going to. Looking at the current state of the game in the SH I am beginning to suspect that NZR had some crack addicts compile that Aratipu Report. By contrast, SA Rugby has no such financial issues and have recently increased the salary cap of their 4 URC teams and the player drain has not only slowed but has started to reverse. SA Rugby had a magnificent year last year, we won the RWC, and match day attendances have also reversed the decline from Super Rugby days and are ticking back up better than expected. The complaint that the players are playing too much rugby, and the lack of a global season are legitimate and very serious concerns that will ultimately decide the future of SA Rugby’s participation in the Rugby Championship. I just hope for New Zealand and Australia’s sake that it won’t be the same people that wrote the Aratipu Report who vote on the global season.12 Go to comments
Two former Chiefs have made World Cup 2023 team if the tournament picks by many experts - Bundee Aki and James Lowe. Both were not considered good enough for the ABs; instead the selectors opted for Bridge and Havilli etc. Maybe identification of talent in NZ is more important than wanting ABs to be selected from overseas. Mounga, for example, has never set the world alight against top opposition so to want him to return seems a retrograde step. Surely a world class coaching team can identify and develop talent from a pool so deep most international coaches would kill for?28 Go to comments
South Africas problems with player workload and performance is overblown. Players are given mandatory rest periods and are only allowed to play a certain number of games per year as prescribed by the rugby players union. It does compromise the product but its also leading to greater depth for the SA franchises in the URC. It makes them less competitive in the URC and Europe but the Springboks are kept healthy and thats what SA Rugby needs. Having said this a global calendar would definitely benefit SA and give the players a proper rest.12 Go to comments