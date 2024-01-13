‘Eddie had a plan’: Wallaby on ‘shock’ World Cup omission of Quade Cooper
It was the Rugby World Cup shock that nobody saw coming. No, not the Wallabies’ record loss to Wales but instead the questionable selections that led to their disastrous pool stage exit.
Playmaker Quade Cooper and veteran Michael Hooper were almost unanimously considered certainties for Eddie Jones’ World Cup squad.
Cooper had started two of the Wallabies’ four Tests in the all-important No. 10 jersey while Hooper had been named as one of Australia’s co-captains before The Rugby Championship.
But exactly as reports on the morning of August 10 warned, the star duo were sensationally omitted from the squad which was named that night in Darwin.
Four-Test Wallaby Carter Gordon was the only specialist flyhalf in the squad while Ben Donaldson was named as a ‘utility’ which would see him share playmaker duties.
Gordon, then 21, unfortunately struggled during the sport’s showpiece event and was eventually replaced by Donaldson as Australia’s starting flyhalf. But the Wallabies’ sinking ship could not be salvaged.
Australia were beaten by Fiji for the first time in 69 years during pool play, and the Wallabies were bested a week later 40-6 by Wales in Lyon. They crashed out of the World Cup in the pool stage for the first time ever.
More than 150 days after the squad was named, and with the memories of the Wallabies’ campaign now etched into history for the wrong reasons, Donaldson said it “would’ve been very beneficial” to have a player of “Quade’s calibre” around the squad.
“During The Rugby Championship I was doing most of my training at fullback,” Donaldson told RugbyPass. “Quade and Carter were the two 10s, I would jump in every now and then.
“For the World Cup squad I kind of thought, ‘I might be a chance here’ as a 10, 15 utility roll and Quade and Carter might just be the two 10s. That was my mindset.
“I was still hoping to make it but I thought they’d be the two 10s… we went up to Darwin for a camp, Quade wasn’t there.
“I was definitely shocked, I’m not gonna lie. I think a lot of boys were just because he’d been around for so long – even guys like Hoops and all those guys who didn’t make it as well.
“Even if they weren’t going to play at the World Cup it probably would’ve been very beneficial to have a guy like Quade’s calibre in our position.
“Definitely was shocked and it is what it is. Eddie had a plan, (it) didn’t quite work but I definitely was shocked.
“But in saying that I was extremely grateful to be picked and have the opportunity. Looking back at it now, just grateful for the experiences that I got.”
Donaldson didn’t play a single minute during The Rugby Championship. Instead, the 24-year-old watched on as Cooper and Gordon shared the No. 10 role.
But by the end of the Wallabies’ World Cup campaign, it was Donaldson’s jersey.
After coming off the bench during Australia’s final warm-up Test against France in Paris, Donaldson started the first two World Cup matches at fullback.
While the man known as ‘Dono’ went on to start at flyhalf against Wales and Portugal, the Western Force recruit made his mark in the tournament opener against Georgia.
Donaldson showcased a brilliant eye for the sport and an abundance of pace that some didn’t know he had. The ‘utility’ scored two tries and received Player of the Match honours at Stade de France.
“Getting the nod to start that game was a little bit of a shock to myself and probably a lot of the boys in the team, to be honest,” Donaldson said.
“Playing how I played and the result and getting the win, it was a super cool moment. My family were there.
“When you speak about that experience, it was massive for me. On the world stage, in front of 70-odd thousand people. Just knowing that I can perform at that level in front of a crowd like that gives me a lot of confidence moving forward.
“There was a lot of nerves going into that game and it definitely wasn’t easy. The boys around me probably made me look good.
“You definitely do take a lot of confidence out of games like that.”
But the campaign as a collective was a failure. There’s no denying that many expected better results from the Wallabies who were seen to be on the ‘easier’ side of the draw.
Australia beat Georgia and minnows Portugal in what were the only two results in their favour at the end of an otherwise shambolic season. They only won two from nine Tests.
Coach Eddie Jones has since resigned and penned a deal with Japan, and star wing Mark Nawaqanitawase has signed on with NRL powerhouse the Sydney Roosters from 2025. Chairman Hamish McLennan has been replaced, too.
A lot has happened in Australian rugby over the past few months. From a player’s point of view, it seemed impossible to escape the noise and disappointment of the World Cup itself.
“It was not the way or results we wanted, nor expected. Deep down we thought we’d go further in the competition and we probably should have,” he added.
“It was obviously very disappointing bowing out before the quarters… it took a couple of months, probably up until pre-season here with the Force to kind and get over that.
“As soon as the World Cup finished we were on break for seven or eight weeks so you’re not doing any rugby, you’re just with our friends, with our partners just chilling out but that’s always lingering in the back of your mind.
“What could I have done better? What could we have done better? Because essentially we let our country down. We didn’t play the kind of footy we wanted to.
“It lingered for quite a long time but once we got back into pre-season and started training again, your mindset switched a bit.
“Trying to leave that in the past now. What’s happened, happened, as disappointing as it is.
“I took a lot of good learnings out of it. Hopefully, they can just make me a better player at the Western Force and Australia – the Wallabies – in the future.”
Comments on RugbyPass
DuPont's comments are very mild when compared to what would have happened if SA lost. Rassie would have had another major melt down and made another movie length video of himself moaning and groaning. The referees made sure that was avoided at all costs.9 Go to comments
Has to be someone with a guaranteed starter spot. Ideally a loose forward, realistically any forward, or a half-back. That leaves George, Itoje, and Earl. Maybe Chessum. Anyone else is pretty much a bad idea.8 Go to comments
Wow, Gloucester won a game, and the Sharks (Durban) won a game! What’s next? The Scarlets winning a game?1 Go to comments
Storm in a teacup. He isn’t now nor will he ever be as formidable as Jonah Lomu.1 Go to comments
Dupont = crybaby.9 Go to comments
Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front98 Go to comments
Jutge: “But I know the man, and I have no doubt about his moral values and the way he perceives the exchanges between referees and players. He is a huge champion and a good person whom we respect, but I repeat, I do not condone what he said that day.” Rugbypass: “Dupont slammed for comments”9 Go to comments
Remind me when was the last time, that the Sharks didn’t underperform vis-a-vis their paper expectations? Because I’ve been alive longer, than the Sharks franchise, and I don’t remember such time. It might be, that the Boks’ time at the top of the mountain is done, but it won’t be because the Sharks suck. The Sharks sucked in 2019, as they did in 2023. As much as it pains me to say that.66 Go to comments
And rightfully so. He was being a stereotypical French sore loser. When they’re winning, it’s because how great they are, when they’re losing, it’s the ref’s fault. Give me a break, crybaby. There are no words for how embarrassing this chauvinistic nonsense is. The notion, that a ref would whistle against the French in France is so ridiculously absurd, I can’t wrap my head around it. So no, Antoine. You lost, because you got outworked by a team, that wanted it more, was less entitled, and didn’t moan as much. When your conversion gets charged down by the shortest player on the field, when you miss multiple penalties, when you shank a kick for touch so badly, that you lose territory instead of gaining it, when you’re treading water in the defense so much, that the only players you can scramble to get close to the opposition team’s biggest juggernaught carrying 5m away from your line is two backs, you simply don’t deserve to win, and there is zero blame anywhere else, but in the mirror.9 Go to comments
He doesn't need a french passport. That was Laporte’s arbitrary rule.6 Go to comments
Poor decision at the end! Glasgow had that1 Go to comments
If this new kid Reihana settles in with Noah then Burke is 🛫🏴8 Go to comments
Thought at the time he was being an extremely sore loser and some sort of punishment was needed.9 Go to comments
Both Vunipolas have been poor for the past 4 to 5 years. England coaches have been reticent in trying others which is why Ben Earl etc have been passed over for a couple of years. Hope SB selects on form, not favourites.5 Go to comments
Just engrave the trophy now. Dud predictable competition.2 Go to comments
Excellent!!!!2 Go to comments
My prediction Aussie White wash, however there will be at least 1 pretty close test, as some plucky pride reassert. Also a hammering demoralizing test somewhere in there.1 Go to comments
Go shizuoka blue revs!2 Go to comments
I just hope that his workload gets well managed for the next few years, unlike Curry and Itoje when they were young.2 Go to comments
The test season can’t come soon enough. The boks will be aiming to “peak” to win the Irish series and the RC in my humble opinion. The project has changed. From building a team and squad to win the WC to becoming a team and system that leaves a lasting legacy. Ala the ABs. And let’s not forget that, not unlike the ABs, there is a Bok brand and commercial side of this that needs the Boks management team to deliver results. And of course the faithful fans, who will want to see the world no.1 team stay at no. 1. And shut this incessant negative noise up from the die-hard sour pusses.66 Go to comments