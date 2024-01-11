'Conservative approach' sees Michael Hooper miss Perth SVNS selection

Former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper’s switch to sevens ahead of the Paris Olympics has suffered a delay.

Wallaby Sevens coach John Manenti revealed on Friday that Hooper is still adjusting to the game and the team have decided to take “a conservative approach” to his transition.

The high-intensity nature of SVNS will offer the 32-year-old quite a change of pace after missing selection for the recent Rugby World Cup.

After revealing his intentions to give SVNS a shot last November, the Perth event was slated as Hooper’s ideal debut event, but it now looks as though Australian fans may have to wait a little longer to see Hooper in action.

“Michael is working hard as he continues to adapt to the Sevens workload,” coach John Manenti said.

“We’ve decided a take a conservative approach with his transition to the World Series and we will look for him to take part in further tournaments later on in the year.

“We are looking forward to seeing what he can add to the program in the coming weeks and months.”

France star Antoine Dupont is slated to make his debut in Canada on the 23-25 of February, and that will be Hooper’s next chance to feature on the circuit.

The Perth event will be the third of the circuit and the Australian men currently sit fifth in the series standings, tied with Ireland, 12 points shy of leaders Argentina.

While Hooper is looking unlikely to feature in Perth, Henry Hutchison and Matt Gonzalez could make their return for the event after spells off with ACL and rib injuries respectively.

The Australians landed in Pool B for the Perth stop, landing them dates with Ireland, Great Britain and the USA in the opening round of the tournament.