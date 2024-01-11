Julian Savea reveals he was 'very close' to joining Samoa at World Cup

Former All Blacks star Julian Savea is one of the potential benefactors from World Rugby’s law change that allows a player who previously represented one nation to suit up for another after a four-year stand down period.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was almost 10 years ago now that Savea was engraving some of the most brutal collisions witnessed on a rugby field into the memories of fans at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, en route to lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.

Since, things haven’t been quite so smooth-sailing for the 33-year-old.

This week in an interview with Newshub’s Ollie Ritchie, Savea lifted the lid on his contract discussions with the Hurricanes, revealing his frustration with the process and the lack of communication from his home club.

“I was pretty pissed off, to be honest, but that’s rugby and they’ve got a job to do,” Savea said.

“Just the process… they didn’t let me know until later on and that’s the biggest thing.”

Following those discussions, Savea was instantly linked to Moana Pasifika, and the question was posed whether a change in national allegiance may also be on the horizon.

“I was very close,” Savea told RNZ, revealing he was in contact with Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua. “But, I got injured. I didn’t want to go over injured and potentially take someone’s spot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That door is still open in 2024, and now in camp with Moana Pasifika, his ties to the Manu Samoa squad are only growing.

“I was pretty anxious at the start, but the boys have been welcoming.”

“The pleasing thing is that Tana (Umaga) has set the tone around our expectations and our standards.”

Savea has his own expectations and aspirations both for the team and for himself, saying he intends to “prove that I’ve still got it. I’m not finished yet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I still want to be the best player in the comp.”

Having won just a single game in 2023, Savea sees a top eight finish as “within our grasp.”

To achieve it, the Hurricanes’ most capped player will take on a mentorship role in his new team, offering his services to help with “bringing up the young boys in here.”

He has told the young athletes “once you’re here, there is a reason why you’re here and the hardest part is staying here.

“I want to be approachable and make sure they can come to me about anything. Whether it’s rugby related or off the field.”

Gearing up for whatever 2024 holds, the 54-cap All Black is happy to find a new home with Moana.

“It’s been eye opening, especially when they cater to your needs, you become a lot happier.”